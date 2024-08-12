Vaccine Data Science
Are lot numbers mentioned in the Pfizer CRFs?
I doubt it
13 hrs ago
Aravind Mohanoor
Faceted Search Tool for Pfizer CRF PDFs
A rules-based approach for extracting tabular information
Aug 5
Aravind Mohanoor
July 2024
Automating FOIA PDF Document Analysis
A quick brain dump to give you a preview of what is coming, and to get some feedback
Jul 30
Aravind Mohanoor
How AI helps bypass censorship
What if you could chat with the transcripts of videos in a Rumble channel?
Jul 16
Aravind Mohanoor
June 2024
I have made the AudioJots Toolkit for Rumble free
In my previous post I mentioned my new product “AudioJots Toolkit for Rumble”
Jun 21
Aravind Mohanoor
Help me promote my grift!
And get a free video transcript in return
Jun 18
Aravind Mohanoor
What if you could search the transcript of every video of a Rumble channel?
How AI can help bypass censorship - Part 3
Jun 14
Aravind Mohanoor
National Citizens Inquiry Canada: Searchable video transcripts
How AI will help bypass censorship Part 2
Jun 12
Aravind Mohanoor
May 2024
Is the ICAN v-safe lawsuit a "scam"?
Debunk the Funk's video is what happens when third rate vaccine safety standards meet a large skillset deficit
May 30
Aravind Mohanoor
WHO Pandemic Treaty: transcripts for 5 interviews
I use these to explain the benefits of using my AudioJots software
May 28
Aravind Mohanoor
Searching across FOIA documents
No direct links, you still need to download the files to your local machine
May 17
Aravind Mohanoor
"Who is Bobby Kennedy?" movie transcript
This is a good demo of what is possible with AudioJots
May 6
Aravind Mohanoor
