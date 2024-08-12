Vaccine Data Science

Are lot numbers mentioned in the Pfizer CRFs?
I doubt it
  
Aravind Mohanoor
2
Faceted Search Tool for Pfizer CRF PDFs
A rules-based approach for extracting tabular information
  
Aravind Mohanoor
3

July 2024

Automating FOIA PDF Document Analysis
A quick brain dump to give you a preview of what is coming, and to get some feedback
  
Aravind Mohanoor
2
How AI helps bypass censorship
What if you could chat with the transcripts of videos in a Rumble channel?
  
Aravind Mohanoor

June 2024

I have made the AudioJots Toolkit for Rumble free
In my previous post I mentioned my new product “AudioJots Toolkit for Rumble”
  
Aravind Mohanoor
Help me promote my grift!
And get a free video transcript in return
  
Aravind Mohanoor
2
What if you could search the transcript of every video of a Rumble channel?
How AI can help bypass censorship - Part 3
  
Aravind Mohanoor
National Citizens Inquiry Canada: Searchable video transcripts
How AI will help bypass censorship Part 2
  
Aravind Mohanoor
2

May 2024

Is the ICAN v-safe lawsuit a "scam"?
Debunk the Funk's video is what happens when third rate vaccine safety standards meet a large skillset deficit
  
Aravind Mohanoor
2
WHO Pandemic Treaty: transcripts for 5 interviews
I use these to explain the benefits of using my AudioJots software
  
Aravind Mohanoor
Searching across FOIA documents
No direct links, you still need to download the files to your local machine
  
Aravind Mohanoor
1
"Who is Bobby Kennedy?" movie transcript
This is a good demo of what is possible with AudioJots
  
Aravind Mohanoor
