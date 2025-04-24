A few days back ICAN finally published the 12th installment of free text

And there was a pleasant surprise.

The CDC added the RESPONSE_ID and STARTED_ON information for all the 12 batches, going back and updating all the old free text installments.

The obvious question on people’s minds - would the extra information have been retroactively published if RFK Jr had not become health secretary? Personally I think the CDC would have just buried the information and moved on, like they have been doing for a long time

It might also explain the long delay between batch 11 and batch 12.

This now allows us to directly map the MedDRA codes to the free text.

I have incorporated a few changes to my v-safe visualization tool to display this additional information. The changes were straightforward.

The visualization tool has been updated to display the free text corresponding to the MedDRA codes for the covid_meddra_sro, covid_meddra_sd, covid_meddra_hcvo files. The row just below the PT_NAME and LLT_NAME table now displays the free text which was coded.

And I also added the extra columns in the free text table

So now you can see the date of survey, the RESPONSE_ID and the SURVEY_STATIC_ID for each row in the free text table at the bottom of the page

I expect the new data will help people do a more complete and rigorous analysis of v-safe free text.

Please let me know in the comments if you notice any issues/bugs with the updated version of the tool, or if you would like to see any additional information