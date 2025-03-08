A quick update:

A few days back I was messing around with MX records for my domain for some business related stuff, and accidentally broke the entire email routing process for my email address which ends with botflo.com

As a result, the following things happened:

I stopped receiving notifications of user interactions on my Substack. I am now manually reviewing these but obviously it will not be as quickly as I would if my email notifications were working properly

If we subscribe to each others’ Substacks: this is the reason why you might have seen that my email address was bouncing

This isn’t really a big concern at the moment, and I have also raised a ticket with Substack support.

But if you want to send me anything urgent, you can contact me on Twitter