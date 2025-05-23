Summary:

VAERS followup rates differ dramatically between US and foreign reports US reports show a 3.51% overall followup rate compared to just 0.5% for foreign reports

COVID-19 vaccine reports show even lower followup rates US COVID-19 reports dropped to 1.22% followups while foreign COVID-19 reports plummeted to just 0.04%

However, US Myocarditis cases have disproportionately high followup rates US myocarditis reports show an 8.18% followup rate, significantly higher than the 1.22% average for all COVID-19 vaccine reports

Foreign VAERS reports receive minimal investigation Investigations largely ignore foreign reports even though they are much more detailed and thus much more likely to prove/disprove causality



wrote an article about myocarditis issues not being MedDRA coded as Myocarditis in the first report for some US VAERS reports.

His thesis is that in the US they try to rush the first report into the system before the full damage becomes obvious

The situation is nearly inverted for foreign VAERS reports.

For example, the US had had a total of 1_886_297 reports all time, with 66_351 followups, for a followup ratio of 3.51%

This changes to 12_380/1_018_115 = 1.22% for the COVID vaccine reports.

This suggests two possibilities - the rate of followups came down for COVID19 vaccine, or it is more likely that a lot more reports got lost to bad coding after 2020. Or maybe there is a third reason which we can only figure out by looking more closely at the data.

But it will not change the fundamental point I am making in this article.

We can contrast these numbers with foreign VAERS reports.

4_019/782_981 = 0.5% for all time

For only COVID19 reports, the rate of followup for foreign reports is

263/638_097 = 0.04%

So the followup rate for COVID19 reports is much smaller than the usual rate of followup for foreign reports, and the reduction (2.87x vs 12.5x) is even more dramatic than for US reports.

[3.51/1.22 = 2.87, 0.5/0.04 = 12.5]

US Myocarditis reports

The followup rate for US VAERS reports coded as myocarditis is even higher

262/3201 = 8.18%

But the rate isn’t quite as high for all cardiac related symptoms, and only slightly worse than the average rate for non-COVID reports

2194/54012 = 4.06%

To summarize, for US VAERS reports related to the COVID19 vaccines:

Rate of followup across all types of conditions: 1.22%

Rate of followup for cardiac related conditions: 4.06%

Rate of followup for myocarditis alone: 8.18%

Even if you somehow ignore that nearly 10% of US myocarditis followup reports were not published till the most recent data update, we still need to know why there is such a big difference between the overall followup rate for all conditions and the followup rate for myocarditis

In 2021, CDC kept insisting that almost all cases of vaccine caused myocarditis were mild and self-resolving. If that is true, why are there so many followup reports?

Questions about foreign VAERS reports

This leads to a lot of questions, many of which are in fact quite relevant to any VAERS investigation