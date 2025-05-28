Vaccine Data Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Closed VAERS's avatar
Closed VAERS
7h

Very Damning analysis against the mild and transient myocarditis. If only we had a crystal ball of the other ~58K victims that recorded chest pain, but no myocarditis recorded to determine which were just not clinically diagnosed with myocarditis yet when the reports were submitted?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Aravind Mohanoor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture