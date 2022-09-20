Vaccine Data Science

Home
Archive
About

I am a chatbot consultant who uses the NLU library spaCy quite a bit in my work.

I noticed that there is quite a lot of TEXT analysis that we can do on the VAERS dataset, but I haven’t seen anyone do it till now.

This is a free Substack to share all the NLU analysis I am doing on the VAERS datasets. I hope others find it useful and build on top of it.

I also hope to expand my analysis to other vaccine datasets over time.

If you would like me to answer or address a question (which you think can be done by writing code) do let me know in the comments.

Subscribe to Vaccine Data Science

Data Science related to COVID19 vaccines

People

Aravind Mohanoor

@aravindmc
Founder of BotFlo | spaCy and text analytics consultant | Dialogflow consultant
© 2024 Aravind Mohanoor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture