I am a chatbot consultant who uses the NLU library spaCy quite a bit in my work.

I noticed that there is quite a lot of TEXT analysis that we can do on the VAERS dataset, but I haven’t seen anyone do it till now.

This is a free Substack to share all the NLU analysis I am doing on the VAERS datasets. I hope others find it useful and build on top of it.

I also hope to expand my analysis to other vaccine datasets over time.

If you would like me to answer or address a question (which you think can be done by writing code) do let me know in the comments.