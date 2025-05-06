Summary:

Context

Health administration under RFK Jr made major updates to VAERS data

Previously unpublished follow-up reports now incorporated in database Update constitutes a "breaking change" in software terms

Peter Marks falsely claimed RFK Jr's team might "erase the whole database". VAERS data consists of CSV files that anyone can download and preserve

New Visualization Tool

Displays VAERS information in before-and-after format Allows tracking of how case information changes over time

Reveals crucial updates like deaths documented in follow-up reports Not intended to replace MedAlerts VAERS History tool



Implications

Confirms vaccine pharmacovigilance was "substandard"

CDC published VAERS papers without mentioning omitted follow-up reports Follow-up reports typically filed when patient conditions worsen This automatically suggests vaccines were more dangerous than previously believed



Please note that MedAlerts website only displays information which is present in the VAERS CSV files published by the CDC and does not add its own edits. When I write something like “This is what the MedAlerts website says” in my articles, I intend to say that’s what the published CSV file says.

Last week the new health administration under RFK Jr made a major update to the VAERS data. In fact it was a “breaking change” - a term we use in software when there is some kind of update which causes existing code to “break”.

Here is a good summary if you are hearing about this for the first time:

Just a few days before, Peter Marks was trying to convince the vaccine fanatics that these changes are somehow bad. He even tried to suggest RFK Jr’s team would try to “write over it or erase the whole database“.

But VAERS is just a bunch of CSV files which anyone in the world can download and maintain historical versions for! Anyone who has the most basic understanding of software knows that Peter Marks is lying.

(And this is just even more proof that the FDA is intentionally trying to front run the data release by confusing everyone)

I have developed a tool to visualize the data for each VAERS ID by juxtaposing the information in a before-and-after format.

For example, notice that the followup report which was filed 6 months later mentions that the patient died.

But there are also data updates which are incomplete. For example, the followup does not mention the hospitalization, probably because it was comparatively less important by that time.

By being able to compare the values over time, the visualization tool allows people to keep track of exactly how the information changed.

Note: this is not intended to be a replacement for the MedAlerts VAERS History tool. a) The VAERS history tool displays the information in a different chronological order b) The VAERS history tool will be updated each time the CDC publishes new data. My tool is intended for data analysis and it is unlikely I will publish any data updates unless someone specifically requests it for some reason

Here are some takeaways from my initial tool build out:

Symptoms do not follow the ORDER field

This was also noted by OpenVAERS, but the SYMPTOMS CSV file does not match the ORDER format used in the DATA CSV file.

As a result, when you look at the SYMPTOMS field in my tool, you will see that the information does not match government data as shown on the MedAlerts website.

For example this is what it looks like on my tool

It looks completely different in MedAlerts

And notice that MedAlerts has not yet updated Died to Yes.

Data Merge will be challenging

The above report is a good example of why I think it is going to be quite challenging to merge the data in the current view in MedAlerts.

For example, notice that MedAlerts cannot simply use the “latest” data, because that would incorrectly overwrite the hospitalization status to blank in the followup. Doing this merge on a field by field basis is not going to be an easy task.

Vaccine pushers are going to be exposed as morons

The addition of followup information into VAERS will also do one more thing: it will make all the vaccine pushers look like complete morons.

For example, some of the vaccine pushers don’t even know that the current followup process hides death reports.

Do the vaccine pushers even KNOW that the CDC is hiding VAERS death reports?

I also doubt the vaccine pushers understand the significance of the phrase “unique key” in the tweet below, and how that changes a lot of VAERS analysis.

Remember, they already lacked the skillset to do the analysis even when the VAERS format was simpler:

The "Grand Debunk" is wrong about VAERS

Vaccine Pharmacovigilance has become substandard

This recent update has also confirmed what I have been pointing out recently - the pharmacovigilance process for vaccines has become third rate.

CDC's pharmacovigilance for COVID19 vaccines was clearly third rate. Was it as bad for previous vaccines too?

For example, how is it even possible for the CDC to publish papers on VAERS without once mentioning that there are a bunch of followup reports which were omitted from the analysis? This is very bad even if the percentage of followup reports is low , because people only file followup reports when the patient's condition worsens. Unpublished followup reports automatically imply that the vaccines were more dangerous than what was previously thought.

In future articles, I will be discussing additional takeaways from the followup reports.