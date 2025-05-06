Vaccine Data Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Closed VAERS's avatar
Closed VAERS
May 6

Good work Aravind, your tool will be good to double check medalerts, WONDER, and OpenVAERS for that matter. However, you missed Steven's new feature like Wayback, but technically called "Follow-on":

https://postimg.cc/DmHmtfdD

https://postimg.cc/ykRWBqLN

Medalerts is working through the little bugs, but you are right this death report example you gave has not been updated by medalerts in the forward facing view (not yet)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Areugnat's avatar
Areugnat
8d

I am not technical, so can’t use the tool, but very much appreciate you providing its list of characteristics.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Aravind Mohanoor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture