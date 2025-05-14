Summary:

Yesterday

wrote an article about some VAERS reports which appear in the CSV file but are actually missing on the CDC VAERS search tool.

I did some SQL analysis and I think all the missing reports are actually duplicates which should have been deleted from the CSV file.

Note: there are only 9 unique missing reports till now, because Albert double counted two of them.

Also it is much easier to use the History view rather than the regular view while doing this analysis, especially for foreign reports. This is because the CDC stopped publishing a lot of important information for EU reports in November 2022.

For example this is the regular view for 1884545

And this is the History view:

Here is the list of original reports - the missing reports are duplicates intended to be followup reports.

I also checked to see if any of the original reports had incorporated the followup information by adding extra rows (that is, ORDER > 1). Till now, I haven’t seen any.

You will also notice that the original is missing for row 4 and row 8.

If you click into the reports, you can see that they both refer to the same patient.

This means there is a third report (with ID < 1786978) which is the original report which has these two as follow ups.

Since CDC has deleted all the information from EU VAERS reports, it could be quite hard now to go and look at the historical data and identify the original.

(Although it can probably be done if someone builds full text search for the historical data)