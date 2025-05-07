VAERS followup deaths have been happening for a long time
Followup deaths are those where the initial VAERS report does not record the death, but only the followup report does
The most shocking finding from the recent VAERS data updates was the number of followup deaths.
If the initial VAERS report - which is the one everyone sees on CDC WONDER - does not record the death, but a followup report does, then the death goes into something of a blackhole.
It does not show up on filtered searches (where you search only for deaths)
Which means the death is not even counted in aggregate statistics
It is not taken into consideration when CDC publishes papers on VAERS
Any additional information submitted with the report is never seen by the public
I realized it might be easier to write some SQL queries to simplify the process and created four datasets beginning from the first VAERS report (the ID starts with 25001).
I divided the reports into four eras - 1990-2000, 2001-2010, 2011-2019 and 2020-current.
As you can see, there were some followup deaths even in the 1990s! And it has been going on pretty much forever.
By my estimate, less than 2% of VAERS reports have followup deaths. Some1 might even argue that doesn’t change the “statistical significance” of the results.
But does that mean the CDC shouldn’t even let people know about followup deaths? Why don’t they mention it in any2 of their publications?
Here is a sample query which shows how I generate these datasets.
select 'https://vaers.netlify.app/viewer?id='||ad1.vaers_id url,
ad1.symptom_text, ad2.symptom_text,
* from all_data_1990_2000 ad1
join all_data_1990_2000 ad2 on ad1.vaers_id = ad2.vaers_id
where ad1.died is null and ad2.died = 'Y'
and ad2."ORDER" > ad1."ORDER"
order by ad1.vaers_id
If you are familiar with SQL, and the new schema, you will notice that this has two limitations:
there are duplicate rows if there are multiple followup reports which match the conditions
sometimes, if the first report records the death, the first followup doesn’t, and the second followup does record the death, it could still be included in this list (but shouldn’t be)
It is possible to write more SQL to get around this, but I have opted to allow duplicates and false positives to simplify the task and also provide a dataset which others can use to verify if they got all the reports (i.e. avoid false negatives).
So here are the datasets
In fact, you can pretty much bet any sum of money that the vaccine pushers are going to be using this argument once they are asked to defend all this!
There is a small chance they have published it in some obscure venue a long time back, and I just don’t know about it. But I doubt it. No paper which cites CDC VAERS papers even mentions this aspect of VAERS, including papers written by the CDC itself!
I'm so glad you guys work together uncovering the truth.
Thank you. Your datasets will be useful as a back-up to see if I missed anything. A future project is to see which report should have been "up-coded" say from OV to hospital. NOA to something higher, etc...