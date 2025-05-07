The most shocking finding from the recent VAERS data updates was the number of followup deaths.

If the initial VAERS report - which is the one everyone sees on CDC WONDER - does not record the death, but a followup report does, then the death goes into something of a blackhole.

It does not show up on filtered searches (where you search only for deaths)

Which means the death is not even counted in aggregate statistics

It is not taken into consideration when CDC publishes papers on VAERS

Any additional information submitted with the report is never seen by the public

searched for these kinds of reports and found over a hundred such reports for just the year 2021!

I realized it might be easier to write some SQL queries to simplify the process and created four datasets beginning from the first VAERS report (the ID starts with 25001).

I divided the reports into four eras - 1990-2000, 2001-2010, 2011-2019 and 2020-current.

As you can see, there were some followup deaths even in the 1990s! And it has been going on pretty much forever.

By my estimate, less than 2% of VAERS reports have followup deaths. Some might even argue that doesn’t change the “statistical significance” of the results.

But does that mean the CDC shouldn’t even let people know about followup deaths? Why don’t they mention it in any of their publications?

Here is a sample query which shows how I generate these datasets.

select 'https://vaers.netlify.app/viewer?id='||ad1.vaers_id url, ad1.symptom_text, ad2.symptom_text, * from all_data_1990_2000 ad1 join all_data_1990_2000 ad2 on ad1.vaers_id = ad2.vaers_id where ad1.died is null and ad2.died = 'Y' and ad2."ORDER" > ad1."ORDER" order by ad1.vaers_id

If you are familiar with SQL, and the new schema, you will notice that this has two limitations:

there are duplicate rows if there are multiple followup reports which match the conditions

sometimes, if the first report records the death, the first followup doesn’t, and the second followup does record the death, it could still be included in this list (but shouldn’t be)

It is possible to write more SQL to get around this, but I have opted to allow duplicates and false positives to simplify the task and also provide a dataset which others can use to verify if they got all the reports (i.e. avoid false negatives).

So here are the datasets

1990-2000

2001-2010

2011-2019

2020-2025