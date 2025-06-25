Have you ever wanted to create your own ChatGPT which will answer questions based on all kinds of vaccine critical research?

Anyone who follows this Substack knows that the Big Tech companies, with their track record of censorship, are the very last organizations who would consider providing such a service. In fact, I don’t even trust them to host any service I create for this purpose.

Instead of wasting time wondering how we can reliably get around all this ludicrous censorship, I am creating a really simple low tech solution which solves this problem using third party software.

Here is what I did:

used an LLM to summarize the source document, for example a video transcript or a Substack article

combined a bunch of these summaries into a PDF file (splitting them into multiple files where necessary) each summary will usually be about a page long, and will have the title and the URL of the source document at the top of the page

organized them into folders based on source (YouTube video, Substack article)

Note: I am incurring non-trivial expenses for generating these LLM summaries, plus I am spending time doing the research, and also writing the code necessary to create these PDF files. I can only continue updating it if a reasonable number of people buy the product. I am making it available for a very low price to begin with, and I will be increasing the price slowly over time. I also plan to keep adding new PDF summaries in the coming months, so the product itself will get more valuable over time. But If I notice that I cannot even cover my LLM expenses, I will stop working on the updates. Since you get lifetime access to the product - if you do buy the product, you can get more out of your purchase if you can spread the word and get more people interested in buying it :-)

How it works

First download the ZIP file to your local machine and then unzip all the files into the folder (the folder name corresponds to the date when the contents were last updated)

These are the files included in the product in the most recent version.

There are three ways you can use it.

Do a simple search within the folder using a full text search tool

For example this is what it looks like if I use SeekFast on my Mac

However this is quite primitive compared to AI powered search

Upload to NotebookLM and ask questions

You can use Google’s free NotebookLM and upload the PDF files and ask questions based on a collection of PDF files.

This will search across all the files in the collection which are relevant to the question, extract the portions which are related to the topic, and then provide an AI generated summary which links to the relevant pages in the PDF file.

Clicking on a citation allows you to jump to the relevant section in the PDF file. For example, in this case, you can see that Bret Weinstein talks about the inherent flaws in the mRNA vaccine in the podcast episode published on 2025-06-04 (4th Jun 2025) and between the 40th and 50th minutes in the video.

The transcript was broken into 10 minute chunks and summarized into a one pager so that it could both offer a reasonable amount of detail and also compress the information to a single page.

NotebookLM offers a fairly generous free tier, but if you want to upload a larger collection of documents or ask more questions per day, the paid tier is a better choice.

Upload to a PDF AI chat service to ask questions

If you don’t need the entire Google One AI Premium Plan, there are also less expensive options if you only want to ask questions against a collection of PDF files and don’t need the other features.

There is also a small chance that Google might intentionally sabotage their own LLM to feed people wrong answers. So you can also avoid such a scenario if you don't use NotebookLM.

I recommend ChatPDF as it offers a fairly good product at a very competitive price (about $40/year).

There are also similar priced products like SciSummary but I have not tested those, and I also found ChatPDF quite good for my requirements.

Download a sample PDF file

You can download darkhorse_outscript_v2 (which has videos from 2020-07-21 to 2022-10-01) to test how everything works before you purchase the product.

What else should I add?

If you would be interested in buying the product once I add some other source of information that you want to see (for example a different YouTube channel or Substack website), please leave a comment.

And if you find someone else left a comment about the same source, don’t forget to upvote it to increase the priority.