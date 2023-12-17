Vaccine Data Science

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Lizabeth Willner's avatar
Lizabeth Willner
Dec 17, 2023

Given the purge of FR reports in nov 2022 if he were to learn and employ NLP, we should provide him that dataset... of course that will never happen. It has however been on todo list. We may hit you up at that point on a second dataset.

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Gary Hawkins's avatar
Gary Hawkins
Dec 17, 2023Edited

Some of the symptom entries I have regarded as vaccinated and got covid anyway (but these numbers are among all rather than just DIED):

215736 COVID-19

79561 Vaccination failure

74825 Drug ineffective

63262 SARS-CoV-2 test positive

8735 Vaccine breakthrough infection

8186 COVID-19 pneumonia

3726 Exposure to SARS-CoV-2

3293 Asymptomatic COVID-19

549 Breakthrough COVID-19

101 Occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2

457,974 Total

... over at https://deepdots.substack.com/p/85-are-serious-in-vaers-reports-not ... 85% are Serious in VAERS Reports, NOT 20%, Study Reveals

The reason I mention it here is it came to mind while digging into Aravind's search tool at the mention above around "This means only 3265/16792 = 19.5%" and because I'm not totally certain my list is really all of ==> Got vaxxed but then got covid anyway <== [Let me think for a moment, what was that about effective? I digress]

... or that there aren't even more while not tagged with any of those by CDC.

Others might just mention in the writeup different things like ... Patient has covid, or does have covid or has contracted covid ... etc .... on-and-on, without any of those official tags added.

To a casual reader, it's an illustration of how difficult this work is because of data inconsistency and as we see so thoroughly, variations in wording. A report that coincidentally happens to be on the screen in front of me, just to highlight the point ( 2001383 ) DOES HAVE a couple of those entries, and DIED changed back and forth by the way between Yes and No ... Positive COVID-19 PCR on 12/27/2021,"Per System, patient received 2 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines on 7/26/2021 and 8/16/2021 and was subsequently diagnosed with COVID-19 at our hospital on 12/27/2021", ... _|_COVID-19_|_SARS-CoV-2 test positive_|_

The "Positive COVID-19 PCR on 12/27/2021" is in LAB_DATA, a field that doesn't receive a lot of notice. For some purposes I search all fields at once using the flat file: https://deepdots.substack.com/p/new-vaers-flat-file-easy-data-mining

There ought to be millionaires stepping forward to each transfer something like $50,000 a year to people like Aravind along with all the others doing significant work in this area.

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