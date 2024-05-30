Vaccine Data Science

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Closed VAERS's avatar
Closed VAERS
May 30, 2024

I think data science is to get the most insight with the least amount of work to find patterns..., so peabodies can stay in the "hypothesis" zone... You never said anything about the ~170K adolescents in vsafe? Del & Aaron even missed it or haven't said anything about that factoid. Have you seen it yet?

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Areugnat's avatar
Areugnat
May 30, 2024

I am grateful for what you do. Thank you for this analysis.

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