I posted this in November 2021 as a reply to someone who asked why the anti-vaxxers are obsessing about the small number of vaccine injuries compared to the billions of people who were “just fine”:

And here we are, almost three years later, and very little seems to have changed.

People have gotten entrenched in their own opinions to the extent that it is now almost impossible to change them.

So I wrote this post as a rebuttal for everyone who asks how we can explain “all the studies which prove vaccine safety”.

Raw Data is almost never published

I have already mentioned this in my previous article. This topic of vaccine safety is important enough that everyone who publishes their research must also publish the datasets publicly after some basic anonymization.

But there is a major problem with all these studies: Almost none of them are willing to share the data publicly Link

The best (cleanest) datasets are not thoroughly researched

The v-safe dataset is probably one of the best datasets, even though the free text information has not yet been fully released.

It would be quite the understatement to point out that v-safe data has not been thoroughly researched by the vaccine pushers.

In fact, you even wonder how some v-safe papers cleared peer review.

The vaccine pushers refuse to update their priors

Only after someone spent a large chunk of their time (and life) to read the Pfizer clinical trial documents, did we find out that Pfizer was actively trying to get Principal Investigators to change vaccine side effects to COVID19 symptoms.

Do the vaccine pushers know about this? Do they care about the implications?

Read this article by

to fully grasp the nature of the scam.

Specifically, pay attention to the section about Prima Donna PIs

This means three things:

a) first of all, it is actually possible(!) to claim that vaccine injuries are COVID19 symptoms if the PCR test was never performed

b) the final count of side effects in Pfizer’s clinical trial is likely highly distorted in favor of the vaccine

c) this also means that any side effect must be attributed to the vaccine in the absence of a COVID19 diagnosis in close proximity to the adverse event

How can anyone STILL trust the large number of papers which “prove” vaccine safety?

As I keep pointing out, we really need to raise our standards when it comes to vaccine safety, and obsess over even the tiniest signals. That’s the black box principle of vaccine safety analysis.