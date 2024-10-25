Summary:

Daniel (Truth_in_number) on Twitter posted a long thread on VAERS in mid-2023, seemingly based on this comical premise - unlike him, no one else had looked at VAERS extensively While Daniel did read 120 reports, he hasn’t yet posted the VAERS IDs for them (to the best of my knowledge), so the people who already agree with him are just taking his word in terms of final analysis

I refuted most of his central points anyway using large scale text analysis of VAERS reports (for example there are hundreds of reports of sudden death in VAERS, while Daniel claims he did not find any “true” sudden death reports)

The one major point he made - that 61% of the deaths he read were caused by COVID19 - was much harder to refute till now because it required large scale text analysis of 16000+ reports which did not follow any well defined text pattern

I used a recent feature provided by GPT4 to automate this process, and found that only 39% of 16K deaths even tested positive for COVID19. In other words, less than 39% of US VAERS deaths could actually be due to COVID19, leaving the other 60%+ as potential vaccine induced deaths.

In a previous article I mentioned that LLMs can be used to extract cause of death from a VAERS report.

When I wrote that article, LLMs weren’t quite good enough for the task.

But things are moving quite rapidly in this field, and recently Large Language Models have added a feature to extract Structured Output from a given prompt.

So I wrote some code to send the writeup and the lab data information to GPT4, and ask it to extract some information and return the result in a structured format.

And not just cause of death, I used the same approach to also extract other information:

did the patient test positive

was the patient hospitalized?

how many days from symptom onset to death?

dose number

As you can see, I appended a bunch of columns to the original VAERS DATA CSV file to make it easy to filter for all the reports where the patient tested positive for COVID19. I also added a link to the MedAlerts History page to make it easy for people to verify for themselves whether GPT4 extracted this information properly.

I wanted to provide some sample code to explain how I did this, but I remembered this tweet from Daniel when I challenged him about the 61% number on Twitter.

Since Daniel is quite sure there is no skillset deficit, I will leave it as an exercise for Daniel and the other vaccine pushers to figure out how I got GPT4 to give me this information.

What is the percentage?

As you can see, GPT4 was able to read the VAERS writeups, and make a reasonable inference about whether the patient ever tested positive for COVID19.

From the original list of 16520 death reports, only 6350 patients tested positive for COVID19 at some point.

6350/16526 = 38.4%

In other words, less than 40% of the 16500+ US VAERS deaths state that the patient even tested positive, let alone died from COVID19.

While Daniel claims that 61% of the deaths in US VAERS is due to COVID19, the number is far less.

What about the other 60%?

While the vaccine pushers don’t seem to have much curiosity about this question, you can see that even death reports in US VAERS are often too sparse to answer this question properly.

This is of course in direct contrast to foreign VAERS reports where you can expect serious reports to contain copious documentation. In my next article I will do a similar analysis for foreign VAERS reports and report my results.