A quick update:

I have moved my v-safe visualization tool to a new host which will allow me to display the results for all the 10 million registrants

This is the URL format:

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=AP3-27351-32485

Just replace the last part after the ID with the REGISTRANT_CODE

I can use the service for free as long as I don’t make too many updates to the code :-)

As before, let me know if there are any issues or bugs, but as you can see, I will need to take some time to plan and deploy changes (which means there won’t be frequent code updates)

I have also added the batch number to the free text entries table, which I think will help with my future analyses