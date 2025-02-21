A quick update:
I have moved my v-safe visualization tool to a new host which will allow me to display the results for all the 10 million registrants
This is the URL format:
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=AP3-27351-32485
Just replace the last part after the ID with the REGISTRANT_CODE
I can use the service for free as long as I don’t make too many updates to the code :-)
As before, let me know if there are any issues or bugs, but as you can see, I will need to take some time to plan and deploy changes (which means there won’t be frequent code updates)
I have also added the batch number to the free text entries table, which I think will help with my future analyses
Very Good. By summary text "batch" do you mean by "installation"? I think we are on #9 but have 3 more to go? Who knows but I'm hoping the schedule is accelerated to catch up and maybe give us all the next installs on one last update?
It looks like I should just blow off all my previous versions and make one new master vsafe dashboard again? I'm getting performance penalties with these big dashboards and using Public Tableau instead of my own servers. I thought there would be some big celebration with even the demo of 1 million records, but sadly not. I'm discouraged that visibility of 10M records will not excite the right people either? Oh well, you've definitely have done some amazing work Aravind. Congrats.