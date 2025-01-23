I have made three improvements to my v-safe visualization tool

Hosted on GitHub

I have figured out how to do some data compression stuff etc and I am now hosting the tool on my GitHub account.

This is a pretty significant improvement all by itself because (obviously) my tool will benefit from GitHub’s high availability.

More importantly, I don’t have to worry about my business website crashing in case there is too much traffic to the tool :-)

Tabbed View for Doses

Instead of displaying all the checkins all at once, I have created a tabbed view so you have one tab per dose.

Since each dose can have up to 15 checkins, I further divided it into two groups based on whether it is less than or greater than 10 days after the most recent dose.

This ensures that there isn’t any need for horizontal scrolling even for a single dose in most cases.

I have already noticed something very strange once I built this visualization. There are some people who have taken multiple vaccine doses but only have checkins corresponding to one of the doses, and not always the first one. I need to investigate what is going on with those accounts.

Checkin Chart

Have you seen a contribution chart on GitHub?

I have created a similar visualization for the dates of vaccination as well as the dates when the v-safe participant mentioned seeking medical care (including colors to indicate severe outcomes to make it look like a heatmap).

Basic Algolia Search

This is the Algolia search I already mentioned in my previous article.

For now it has only a couple of filters, but I will be adding many more.

You can search by registrant code. If the registrant had at least one checkin where they mentioned they received medical care, that person will show up in the results, otherwise they won’t.

Do let me know if you notice any errors in either the search tool or the timeline visualization tool.