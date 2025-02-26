In my previous article I mentioned that there are over 1700 deaths in v-safe (that is, PT_NAME is coded as ‘Death’ in one of the three MedDRA files)

If you look at VAERS today and filter by splttype = ‘vsafe’ and DIED = ‘Y’, you see that there are only 24 deaths

This means only about 1% of the deaths mentioned in v-safe made it to VAERS.

Reading the CDC protocol documents, it is pretty clear no one even considered the scenario where a relative of the deceased would actually respond to v-safe to notify them of the death.

And the total number of “coded” v-safe deaths is probably an under count because as per

there were over 2000 deaths if you look at all the free text entries and consider other word combinations.

Does this mean over 99% of the entries did not make it to VAERS at all?

Or are there deaths in VAERS which just don’t have the SPLTTYPE field correctly marked as v-safe?

No matter which one it was, unbiased people will come to the reasonable conclusion that there simply wasn’t enough public peer review of the existing vaccine safety datasets to make sweeping statements like “safe and effective”