Summary:

Big Tech’s censorship of vaccine safety voices — exemplified by LinkedIn’s permanent ban of Robert Malone despite admitting it lacked experts to fact-check him — has transformed these companies into pro-vaccine cults incapable of honest analysis

After verifying with Claude, ChatGPT, and Grok that v-safe clearly meets Wikipedia’s notability standards, the missing Wikipedia page appears to reflect deliberate editorial bias rooted in the impossibility of constructing a credible pro-pharma narrative around the dataset

Six specific reasons explain why no balancing pro-pharma v-safe narrative can exist, including the absence of an official viewer tool, the dataset’s sheer analytical complexity, and the fact that LLMs are rapidly empowering independent analysts to extract damaging signals faster than institutions can rebut them

The CDC omitted nearly 30 v-safe deaths from its highly cited 2022 Lancet paper — a question I raised on PubPeer that remains unanswered

Independent analysts armed with public datasets and modern LLMs are now doing the transparency work that the CDC refuses to perform, and public trust will continue collapsing until institutions engage honestly with the v-safe data rather than suppressing it

A few days back, Dr Robert Malone narrated this astonishing story in a video interview (emphasis mine)

The prior 2 times Steve Kirsch had intervened because he knew the vice president of LinkedIn. And at one point I had an email from the vice president of LinkedIn saying, well, we don’t have experts capable of fact-checking you. Uh, so, uh, deplatforming you really doesn’t make sense. But then eventually, apparently, it came down— uh, LinkedIn is now owned by Microsoft, which is to say Bill Gates and that whole crowd. Uh, and, uh, so I remain permanently banned on LinkedIn even though I was paying a subscription fee and had, as you said, you know, years and years of, uh, data, images, position papers that I was using, uh, as a way to, uh, recruit clients, uh, to my consulting practice. Transcript

I have mentioned in a previous article that vaccine injury censorship had already turned Big Tech companies into laughing stocks, and that people hadn’t yet noticed.

LinkedIn’s ban of Robert Malone is a good example of that.

And this was not an isolated case either.

In fact, the censorship was so rampant and sometimes so comical, I wrote multiple articles on just that one topic.

It is now my view that their censorship culpability has also turned Big Tech companies into pro-vaccine cults who are desperate to ensure that no one realizes how they tipped the scales in favor of third rate pharmacovigilance.

Does v-safe meet Wikipedia’s “notability” bar?

Claude LLM thinks that it does:

“Wikipedia’s notability bar for v-safe is clearly met at this point — court orders, peer-reviewed publications, congressional attention, and mass public participation (tens of millions of users) are more than enough.”

I asked ChatGPT about this:

Claude on v-safe: “Wikipedia’s notability bar for v-safe is clearly met at this point — court orders, peer-reviewed publications, congressional attention, and mass public participation (tens of millions of users) are more than enough.”



Do you think v-safe does not have a Wikipedia page because having one would open a Pandora’s box? For example, CDC did not even disclose the nearly 30 v-safe deaths during the time period it considered for its highly cited 2022 Lancet paper: https://vaccinedatascience.substack.com/p/cdc-clearly-hid-v-safe-deaths-from

This is ChatGPT’s response (yellow highlight mine):

I would be cautious about drawing that conclusion. There are really two separate questions here: Does v-safe appear notable enough for a Wikipedia article? If it doesn’t have one, is that because someone is suppressing it? For the first question, there is a reasonable argument that v-safe meets Wikipedia’s notability standards. It was a major CDC vaccine-safety monitoring system, had more than 10 million participants, has been discussed in numerous peer-reviewed publications, was the subject of FOIA litigation and court orders, and has received substantial media and political attention. (CDC) That said, Wikipedia’s standards are not based on importance alone. They depend heavily on whether there are enough independent, secondary sources devoted substantially to the topic. Sometimes obviously significant subjects lack articles simply because no editor has created or maintained one. For the second question—the “Pandora’s box” hypothesis—I don’t think there is evidence that the lack of a page by itself demonstrates intentional suppression. Wikipedia contains articles on many controversial topics, including vaccine controversies, adverse-event monitoring systems, FOIA lawsuits, and criticisms of public-health agencies. The absence of an article is not, by itself, strong evidence of censorship. Regarding the specific claim that the CDC “hid” nearly 30 v-safe deaths from a 2022 Lancet paper: The fact that a death was reported in v-safe does not automatically establish that the vaccine caused the death.

Whether a paper should have discussed particular deaths depends on the study’s scope, inclusion criteria, and the timing of data collection.

To conclude that the CDC “hid” deaths, one would need evidence that investigators knew the deaths met the paper’s reporting criteria and intentionally omitted them in a misleading way.

A discrepancy between a FOIA-released dataset and a published paper can have several explanations (different cutoff dates, different definitions, exclusions, ongoing investigations, data-cleaning procedures, etc.), though those explanations themselves should be scrutinized and documented. The Substack article you linked is making a specific allegation about misconduct. To evaluate that claim rigorously, I would want to compare: the exact 2022 Lancet paper,

the paper’s methods and data cutoff dates,

the released v-safe records,

and any CDC explanations regarding those records. Without doing that document-by-document comparison, I don’t think it’s justified to jump from “v-safe lacks a Wikipedia page” to “its absence is because a page would expose damaging information.” If you’d like, I can examine the specific Lancet paper and the Substack article side-by-side and assess whether the allegation that the CDC concealed v-safe deaths is supported by the evidence.

So ChatGPT agrees that v-safe should have a Wikipedia page, but does not agree with my allegation.

I asked Grok the same question.

Here is Grok’s response (yellow highlight mine):

No, I don’t think the absence of a standalone V-safe Wikipedia page is primarily about deliberately opening a “Pandora’s box” of controversy, though Wikipedia’s handling of vaccine-related topics does involve heavy scrutiny, source restrictions, and editorial dynamics that can suppress certain angles. en.wikipedia.org Notability and CoverageV-safe is CDC’s smartphone-based active surveillance system launched in December 2020 for monitoring post-COVID-19 (and later RSV) vaccination experiences. It enrolled over 10 million participants who completed tens of millions of surveys, making it one of the largest voluntary vaccine safety reporting efforts. cdc.gov +1 It has generated peer-reviewed publications (including the 2022 Lancet Infectious Diseases paper), been subject to FOIA lawsuits and court-ordered data releases (e.g., by ICAN), and received public and some congressional attention. factcheck.org +1 Wikipedia’s general notability guideline (GNG) requires significant coverage in multiple independent, reliable secondary sources. V-safe easily clears thresholds like court orders, millions of users, and scientific papers—similar to other surveillance systems or programs. Yet searches confirm no dedicated English Wikipedia article exists as of now; it’s referenced in broader vaccine safety or COVID-19 contexts but lacks a standalone page. en.wikipedia.org This isn’t unusual for procedural tools or databases. Wikipedia has projects and source lists dedicated to “vaccine safety” with perennial source guidelines that heavily favor mainstream medical/government outlets while scrutinizing others. en.wikipedia.org Editors often apply stricter standards (or selective sourcing) to anything touching vaccine adverse events to combat what they view as misinformation risks.The Specific Controversy You MentionedThe Substack analysis claims the CDC’s highly cited 2022 Lancet paper on mRNA vaccine safety (using VAERS + v-safe data for the first 6 months) omitted mention of ~30 deaths reported in v-safe free-text entries within their analyzed dataset and time window, despite listing other adverse events. vaccinedatascience.substack.com The paper focused on reactogenicity, health impacts, and categorized VAERS reports (including deaths there), but v-safe was primarily for solicited symptoms, with deaths handled via follow-up or VAERS linkage. thelancet.com Critics see this as selective reporting that underplays signals. Defenders note: V-safe deaths were self-reported/free-text, not systematically verified like VAERS follow-ups.

Overall mortality analyses (VAERS + other systems) found no unexpected patterns or causal links beyond background rates, especially in elderly groups. eurekalert.org

V-safe wasn’t designed as a primary mortality surveillance tool; serious events prompted VAERS reports. Transparency issues around data release (delayed full dumps, FOIA litigation) fuel distrust. Court-ordered releases revealed high rates of reported medical care-seeking (~7-8% in some analyses), though these are unverified self-reports and don’t prove causation—common limitations in passive/active surveillance. factcheck.org Why No Page? Likely Reasons Editorial culture on vaccines: Wikipedia’s vaccine safety project and source lists prioritize “reliable” (often institutional) sources. Contentious claims get reverted or articles AfD’d (Articles for Deletion) if they risk “undue weight” to critical views. A V-safe page could invite edit wars over data interpretation, Substack critiques, lawsuit details, or raw numbers vs. official conclusions.

Not “notable enough” in practice: Despite objective criteria, vaccine monitoring tools often get folded into larger articles (e.g., VAERS has a page). Low motivation from editors who see it as routine CDC infrastructure.

Avoiding Pandora’s box: Partially yes—any deep dive risks highlighting raw self-reported rates, data access fights, or discrepancies (e.g., the deaths omission claim). Wikipedia aims for stability on public health topics and errs toward consensus science to avoid being a vector for hesitancy. This can result in omission or framing bias, as critics of Wikipedia’s medical coverage have long noted. Wikipedia isn’t a neutral mirror of all verifiable info; it’s shaped by volunteer incentives, reliable-source policies, and external pressures (e.g., collaborations with health orgs). V-safe deserves coverage for its scale and role—strengths (real-time reactogenicity data) and limitations (self-selection, unverified reports, incomplete mortality capture). The data discrepancies and release battles are legitimate topics for scrutiny, regardless of ultimate causality conclusions on vaccines. Independent analysis of public datasets is the best check on institutional summaries.

As you can see, Grok ALSO agrees that v-safe needs its own Wikipedia page, and also pushes back on the allegation.

There is no balancing pro Pharma narrative

Here is my opinion on why v-safe does not have a Wikipedia page - there is no balancing pro Pharma narrative.

A good example of a pro Pharma narrative

The easiest example for proving this would be Wikipedia’s page on OpenVAERS.

After seeing how Wikipedia portrayed COVID19 dissidents, I now know that the website is extremely pro Pharma, and you should avoid using Wikipedia for Pharma related topics.

In any case, this paragraph is a good example of a pro Pharma narrative.

Some of this is objectively false, but it omits so much important context that the page itself suffers from “decontextualization”.

OpenVAERS vs CDC WONDER VAERS site

For example, the CDC WONDER VAERS site suffers from too many problems:

You cannot link to individual reports. You can link to individual reports in OpenVAERS

The CDC WONDER VAERS reports read like tables in scientific literature. OpenVAERS makes the reports much more user friendly

CDC WONDER search is overcomplicated. OpenVAERS search is far easier to use

CDC WONDER does not highlight the existence of follow up reports. OpenVAERS does.

Wikipedia entirely misses all this context because it is not intended to be a balanced viewpoint. Rather, it is intended to make the people who land on the page from a Google search think that OpenVAERS is somehow “untrustworthy”.

In other words, its sole purpose is to provide a narrative for anyone who might believe the COVID19 vaccine caused plenty of severe injuries including deaths.

Challenges in establishing pro Pharma v-safe narratives

At the moment, it is extremely hard to provide balancing pro Pharma narratives for v-safe.

First, there is still no offical “viewer” tool for v-safe the same way we have a viewer for VAERS. If you have to “disprove” any v-safe analysis, you now have no choice but to use the v-safe timeline viewer, which was in fact built by me!

Second, we still don’t have any explanations for why the CDC omitted mentioning v-safe deaths in its 2022 Lancet paper. I even posted a comment about this on PubPeer, and haven’t received any responses yet.

Third, v-safe is a genuinely hard dataset to analyze, due to its sheer size. As a result, even the tools required for analysis need their own explanatory documentation!

Fourth, almost all the independent analysis of v-safe is by vaccine skeptics. There are hardly any peer reviewed publications on the topic which are also worth citing.

Fifth, no one is analyzing v-safe free text in any systematic way. As it happens, LLMs are now extremely good at the task of reasoning over all the data associated with individual v-safe registrants and extracting specific information from them. So you could even argue that the tools for doing this analysis are improving at a pretty rapid pace, making it even harder to create pro Pharma narratives to counter all the v-safe analysis.

Sixth, which is just a corollary of the fifth. Any attempt to “debunk” or improve existing LLM analysis of v-safe would require heavy scrutiny of the entire dataset, which would make it especially problematic for people who want to publish these pro Pharma narratives. For example, Dan “Debunk the Funk” Wilson did a video “debunk” of ICAN’s lawsuit (for procuring v-safe free text) which was not just laughably wrong, but exposed his utter lack of insight into this topic.

Why hasn’t Pharma created its own v-safe narrative?

This leads to an obvious question - the vaccine manufacturers are the ones which have the highest stake in developing pro Pharma narratives for v-safe, and they also have the deep pockets to do it.

So why haven’t they done it?

In my opinion, the primary reason is that Big Tech companies turned into pro vaccine cults.

Let us take the example of the utterly LUDICROUS “leaked” review which was sent to Retraction Watch by Rolf Marschalek

Here is what I wrote back then

To be clear, I am not objecting that he used imprecise terminology. I don’t expect everyone to be precise with technical jargon 100% of the time, and in fact I am sure even programmers (including me) make a lot of such mistakes. But in this case it is a big problem because it is a confession that he does not have the skillset to independently verify what the authors wrote because he does not even know how to open the very CSV file that the paper is based on! Also - if you read the linked PDF review, you can quickly see why it is so hard to take his review seriously a) it starts with a broad and “out-of-scope” attack on anti-vaxxers which is a definite no-no in professional peer review b) it has a lot of emotionally charged phrases which is also a no-no in professional peer review and c) it is pretty clear no one from the journal made an effort to contact the authors to ask how they managed to unzip the file. This sort of adversarial behavior is almost unheard of, and implies that someone wanted to keep his review a secret until he sprang his surprise. In my opinion, Rolf’s failure to open the CSV file is what has turned this into such a comical situation. Make no mistake, this makes Retraction Watch look like a complete laughing stock in the eyes of the VAERS analysts.

There is a good reason Rolf could not find any tools to help out with his VAERS analysis.

Under normal circumstances, by mid to late 2021, people would have been searching online for things like VAERS tutorials and VAERS tools. And people on the internet would have found a way to close this information gap.

Ironically, VAERS CSV files used to be small enough that the analysis could be done almost entirely inside Excel before the COVID19 vaccine rollout. The sudden explosion in VAERS reports made it nearly impossible to analyze 2021 VAERS CSV files in Excel, and you suddenly needed dedicated tools like pandas to do a proper analysis, which meant you needed to find tutorials to help with that. Remember, this was also in the pre-ChatGPT days, so you couldn’t just “vibe code” your way to developing VAERS analysis tools.

But such tutorials and tools never materialized (in fact they still haven’t for the most part).

And the situation is 100x worse when it comes to v-safe tutorials and tools.

Why?

Because

a) VAERS has been around for a lot longer and people had already built tools for it and the research community had already published many papers using the dataset

b) Big Tech companies were actively suppressing nearly all COVID19 vaccine critical safety analysis after 2021, which is when v-safe was introduced

c) v-safe is just inherently a much more complex dataset as it only provides all the individual checkins over time, and the CDC did not even publish the checkin dates until April 2025 (without the dates associated with the checkins, it would not be possible to do a proper analysis)

d) the combination of lack of awareness about v-safe (due to Big Tech censorship) and the inherent complexity of the v-safe dataset meant there was almost no published independent analysis of v-safe

By the time the world learnt in January 2024 (due to the tireless efforts of Aaron Siri and ICAN) that the CDC had not even published the v-safe free text, there was barely ANYONE who was tracking v-safe developments.

Of course, the CDC clown show did not stop there.

The CDC spent the next year releasing free text information but without the associated checkin dates, until RFK Jr eventually stepped in and forced them to release all the checkin dates.

This is what I wrote in an article at that time:

As you can see, once Big Tech companies started their censorship, they were now on a hamster wheel of information suppression, because every other month there would be some update or data release which was even more damaging to the “safe and effective” narrative.

And somewhat hilariously the October 2025 National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine report titled “Vaccine Risk Monitoring and Evaluation at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention” concluded that v-safe “provided rapid, participant-reported data on reactogenicity and short-term outcomes but lacked medical validation,” and that “available publications suggest v-safe contributed primarily reactogenicity data rather than AE signals, and few known Adverse Events of Special Interest appear to have originated from v-safe and triggered follow-up in other systems.”

Clearly, no one in the “National Academy” had so much as bothered to do a reanalysis of the v-safe data taking into account all the free text which had been published in 2024 and 2025.

Susan Wojcicki’s “turbo” cancer

Based on what I have read online, it does seem like Susan Wojcicki’s cancer was atypical since it seems to have progressed faster than she expected.

Even the incidence of the cancer was unexpected.

This quote is also from the same article.

At the end of 2022, I was diagnosed with lung cancer. I had almost no symptoms and was running a few miles a day at the time. I had never smoked so I was totally shocked with this diagnosis. Source

This is the Abstract from a recent research paper by Prof Wafik El Deiry about atypical cancers:

A growing number of peer-reviewed publications have reported diverse cancer types appearing in temporal association with COVID-19 vaccination or infection. To characterize the nature and scope of these reports…. Across reports, several recurrent themes emerged: (1) unusually rapid progression , recurrence, or reactivation of preexisting indolent or controlled disease, (2) atypical or localized histopathologic findings, including involvement of vaccine injection sites or regional lymph nodes, and (3) proposed immunologic links between acute infection or vaccination and tumor dormancy, immune escape, or microenvironmental shifts. The predominance of case-level observations and early population-level data demonstrates an early phase of potential safety-signal detection. These findings underscore the need for rigorous epidemiologic, longitudinal, clinical, histopathological, forensic, and mechanistic studies to assess whether and under what conditions COVID-19 vaccination or infection may be linked with cancer. Source

While the vaccine pushers deflect attention from the overall discussion by pointing out that the word “turbo” does not exist in the literature, the fact remains that the rapid progression of their cancer surprised many cancer patients according to their v-safe checkins.

And it looks like the rapid progression surprised even billionaires like Susan Wojcicki who could easily afford best in class treatments.

There are 41 cases of non small cell lung cancer in v-safe after taking mRNA vaccines.

Click here to see the list of registrants

Note: You can click on the URL in the table and then click on “Cancer explainer” link to see all the information extracted about them during my LLM analysis.

Is anyone at the CDC interested in finding out what happened to all the v-safe registrants who got non small cell lung cancer?

Are they still alive?

If yes, what treatments did they get?

Did CDC collect their medical information in order to understand what happened to them?

Answer: For most of the registrants who reported non small cell lung cancer, CDC did not even add their case to VAERS even though they were all supposed to be reported as per the v-safe protocol

Conclusion

The absence of a dedicated Wikipedia page for v-safe is not a glitch—it is damning proof of how deeply Big Tech’s censorship culpability has warped institutional behavior into full pro-vaccine cult psychology. What began as deplatforming inconvenient voices like Robert Malone has hardened into something pathological: a self-reinforcing loop where every independent analysis of public data becomes another reason to suppress more aggressively. The cult cannot tolerate a balanced counter-narrative, since the sheer size of v-safe data makes it all too easy for independent analysts to assemble one.

This is why we still have no official viewer tool for the dataset, why its free-text entries remain largely unanalyzed, and why even obvious signals—nearly 30 deaths omitted from the highly-cited 2022 Lancet paper, many cases of rapid-onset cancer cases that shocked v-safe registrants (just like Susan Wojcicki’s unexpectedly aggressive diagnosis)—trigger silence, deflection, or outright erasure instead of rigorous follow-up.

The public deserves transparent documentation of this massive surveillance system: its strengths, its glaring limitations, its unresolved discrepancies, and the legitimate questions it raises. Until institutions rediscover the ability to engage with data instead of shielding sacred narratives, trust will keep collapsing. Independent analysts, armed with public datasets and modern LLMs, will continue doing the work the CDC and its defenders refuse to touch.