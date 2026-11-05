Summary:

I question why the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) is treated as the final word on vaccine safety, since no more than three people can access the underlying data for any given manuscript.

This means peer reviewers either never see the raw data or were pre-approved after being vetted for holding the “right” opinion, and I believe VSD’s protocol is “unduly prohibitive” by journals’ own standards.

Post-publication peer review is also impossible, so a VSD paper could be fatally flawed without the public ever knowing.

VSD’s strict data policies exclude unstructured clinical text, and I contrast this with my own v-safe free-text analysis, which found over 200 “atypical” cancer cases. In the age of AI and LLMs, VSD is far behind the state of the art for detecting vaccine safety signals.

As I was reading a recent article on the Brownstone Institute website about Vaccine Safety Datalink, I noticed something truly surprising

Not so fast. There is an obstacle course, Nothing says “Trust the science” like a mountain of bureaucratic paperwork to get to existing evidence. There will be no fishing exhibitions, the CDC declares. You have to send a proper proposal with the title, your name plus two because only three people get the workstation. Source

Remember, the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) is often treated as the final word by most of the pro vaccine folks, especially on Twitter.

But at most three people can even get access to the underlying data for any given research manuscript!

This means, by definition whoever is reviewing your research manuscript

a) either does not have access to the raw data

b) or is already pre-approved to access only after they are also vetted to have the right opinion about vaccine safety.

Paper reviewers cannot see the raw data

But it is quite common for paper reviewers to demand to see the raw data if they are skeptical of paper results.

Here is Grok’s view on this topic:

Most of these things are not possible because of the VSD’s requirement to allow no more than three people to access the data for any given research paper.

Also notice that “Journals can decline a paper if the restrictions are considered unduly prohibitive.“

To me, it looks like VSD restrictions are “unduly prohibitive” just based on their own data sharing protocol.

While a given journal can still choose to accept a paper based on VSD because they trust the authors of the study, the public should know that the peer reviewers have never been able to verify any of the underlying data.

Post publication peer review is not possible

If you are completely new to this topic, please read my previous article about PubPeer which touts itself as a “post publication peer review” platform.

What this means is that any anonymous nutjob on PubPeer can demand to see the data used by authors from many decades ago.

And some of them actually do.

Based on the data access rules, VSD automatically falls outside the purview of “post publication peer review”.

So it is not possible for PubPeer (or any external researcher) to request the data for papers based on VSD.

In other words, not only is it not possible for the paper reviewers to see the VSD data, it is not even possible for anyone else to verify if the paper reviewer did a good job.

So every VSD paper ever written might be fatally flawed just like the recent APPC Penn whitepaper, and there would be no way for the public to know.

It is not possible to do large scale text analysis of VSD data

Because of the stringent data sharing policies, unstructured text data such as clinical narratives are not a part of the VSD schema.

This is an answer from Claude.

Compare this to my analysis of the v-safe free text data where I tried to identify if there were any “atypical” cases of cancer. My analysis found over 200 such examples.

It is not possible for external researchers to perform a similar analysis on VSD data, which means any new kind of analysis which relies on free text information and clinical narratives are essentially outside the scope for what can be done using VSD.

In this age of AI and LLMs, this means VSD is automatically far behind the state of the art when it comes to assessing vaccine safety signals.

Given all these limitations, why are Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) studies treated as the final word?