Summary:

I divided the v-safe dataset of 9.5 million registrants into Pfizer-only (4.7M), Moderna-only (4.2M), and mixed/other groups, calculating approximately 2.9 million person-years of observation for Pfizer and 2.8 million for Moderna

Used Grok AI to analyze free-text entries from v-safe data because CDC’s MedDRA coding overcounts adverse events by including pre-existing conditions and events affecting family members rather than the registrant

Found that CDC initially withheld check-in dates from FOIA responses, making it nearly impossible to construct accurate timelines of when adverse events occurred relative to vaccination

Demonstrated through Bell’s Palsy cases how the LLM distinguishes between vaccine-caused events (positive rechallenge with 4-hour onset) versus pre-existing conditions that were incorrectly coded by CDC

Plan to calculate observed versus expected ratios by comparing actual adverse event rates in v-safe data against baseline population incidence rates to identify potential safety signals requiring further investigation

Over the coming weeks, I will be publishing O/E (Observed vs Expected) analyses for different adverse events based on the v-safe data.

This article is intended to be an introductory primer which I will be referencing for the entire series as it covers all the basic stuff.

Pfizer Only and Moderna Only

I first divided the v-safe dataset into three groups - people who took only the Pfizer vaccine, people who took only the Moderna vaccine and all the rest.

There are a total of 10094310 in the consolidated_registrants CSV file, but only 9552127 have a check in recorded in the consolidated_health_checkins CSV file.

Since we need the check ins for our date-based analysis, I will start with these 9552127 registrants.

I will also be ignoring the under-3 file to simplify my analysis

Total number of v-safe registrants with check ins: 9552127

Total number of Pfizer only registrants: 4717272

Total number of Moderna only registrants: 4165911

Number of registrants who had mixed or other vaccines: 668944

Person Years of Observation for Pfizer

I created a dataset for the people who took only the Pfizer vaccine based on their first and last check in dates. Summing the total number of days provides the period of observation for this dataset.

For Pfizer this comes out to 2901403 person years of observation

Download the Pfizer dataset

Person Years of Observation for Moderna

I created a similar dataset for Moderna.

For Moderna the number of person years observed is 2756849

Download Moderna dataset

Why we can’t use the raw numbers for MedDRA codes

Once we have established the denominators, the next step is to analyze the free text and verify how many registrants are relevant to the analysis for a given disease.

This is where the difference between VAERS and v-safe becomes quite telling.

In fact, this is why I think every single person who had a serious adverse event should have been reported to v-safe. Even though CDC promised to do this initially, it is pretty clear there are a LOT of missing records, including many deaths .

The first problem is that if someone mentions they already have Guillain Barre Syndrome (before the vaccine), the CDC still coded it as Guillain Barre in the MedDRA CSV files. Obviously this is an overcount and these people should not be included in any observed vs expected analysis.

The second problem is that sometimes the registrant mentions an adverse event for someone else such as a family member. This happens very often with the Death MedDRA code.

So I took all the data in the CSV files for a given registrant, rendered it in a Markdown format which makes it easier for LLMs to parse the information (as well as to create a citation number for each data point), and then asked Grok 4.1 Fast to extract a bunch of relevant information.

Here is some sample output for a registrant who developed Bell’s Palsy and Grok thought there was a pretty high chance it was due to the vaccine

{ “vaers_id_or_source_id”: { “value”: “QG6-28835-08326”, “citation”: [ 57, 98, 139 ], “explanation”: “Registrant ID explicitly provided in header and reg_prefix across multiple checkins (e.g., citations 57, 98, 139).” }, “age_at_vaccination”: { “value”: 67, “citation”: [ 14, 183 ], “explanation”: “Age reported as 67.0 years at vaccination in callcenter (cit. 14) and gdit (cit. 183) data.” }, “sex”: { “value”: “M”, “citation”: [ 4 ], “explanation”: “Sex reported as MALE (cit. 4).” }, “vaccine_brand_and_type”: { “value”: “Pfizer-BNT162b2 (mRNA)”, “citation”: [ 11, 270, 277 ], “explanation”: “Manufacturer consistently reported as Pfizer-BioNTech (cits. 11, 270, 277), standard nomenclature for BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine.” }, “dose_number”: { “value”: 2, “citation”: [ 6, 164, 271 ], “explanation”: “Bell’s palsy first mentioned in free-text and SRO during vsafe-1-6-daily-dose2 surveillance (cits. 6, 142, 246); dose 2 vaccination date 03/31/2021 (cit. 271); recurrence attributed to dose 2.” }, “vaccine_date”: { “value”: “2021-03-31”, “citation”: [ 272 ], “explanation”: “Vaccination date for dose 2 explicitly 03/31/2021 (cit. 272).” }, “bells_palsy_diagnosis_post_vaccination”: { “value”: true, “citation”: [ 147, 249 ], “explanation”: “Patient states ‘After 1st shot it triggered Bells Palsy 4hours after the shot’ and ‘triggered it again’ after 2nd shot (cit. 147); SRO coded Bell’s palsy on 04/04/2021 post-dose 2 check-in (cit. 249).” }, “bells_palsy_diagnosis_confirmed”: { “value”: false, “citation”: [ 147, 154 ], “explanation”: “Self-reported ‘Bells Palsy’ treated with prednisone/antibiotic (cit. 147); later neurologist for headaches, not explicitly for confirming Bell’s palsy diagnosis (cit. 154); no neurologist/ENT/primary care confirmation stated.” }, “brighton_level”: { “value”: “3”, “citation”: [ 147, 249 ], “explanation”: “Self-reported Bell’s palsy without detailed clinical exam, forehead weakness, severity grading, or exclusion of central causes (cits. 147, 249); meets Brighton level 3 (acute unilateral facial paralysis reported, no further specifics).” }, “bells_palsy_type”: { “value”: “unilateral recurrent”, “citation”: [ 147 ], “explanation”: “Recurrent episode (’triggered it again wasnt as bad as 1st shot’, cit. 147); Bell’s palsy typically unilateral unless specified otherwise; no mention of bilateral.” }, “unilateral_facial_weakness”: { “value”: true, “citation”: [ 147, 249 ], “explanation”: “Reported as Bell’s palsy (cits. 147, 249), which by definition involves acute unilateral peripheral CN VII weakness.” }, “onset_within_72_hours”: { “value”: true, “citation”: [ 147 ], “explanation”: “First episode ‘4hours after the shot’; recurrence implied similarly acute (’triggered it again’) (cit. 147).” }, “no_other_neurological_deficits”: { “value”: true, “citation”: [ 147 ], “explanation”: “No mention of central CNS involvement, other cranial nerves, or deficits beyond facial weakness and headaches (which can co-occur with Bell’s palsy, cit. 147).” }, “house_brackmann_grade”: { “value”: “not reported”, “citation”: [], “explanation”: “No severity grading (e.g., House-Brackmann) provided in any data.” }, “facial_sensory_symptoms”: { “value”: false, “citation”: [ 147 ], “explanation”: “No mention of hyperacusis, altered taste, decreased lacrimation/salivation (cit. 147); headaches noted but not facial sensory.” }, “days_from_vaccine_to_first_symptom”: { “value”: 0, “citation”: [ 147 ], “explanation”: “First episode 4 hours (~0 days) after dose 1; recurrence after dose 2 implied similar short latency (’triggered it again’, ‘extreme headaches for days after both shots’, cit. 147); reported at day 4 post-dose 2.” }, “latency_within_42_days”: { “value”: true, “citation”: [ 105, 147 ], “explanation”: “First mention/check-in at days_since=4 post-dose 2 (cit. 105); episodes after both doses within short latency (cit. 147); well within 42 days.” }, “date_of_first_diagnosis”: { “value”: null, “citation”: [], “explanation”: “No explicit diagnosis date provided (e.g., ‘diagnosed on [date]’).” }, “date_of_first_diagnosis_checkin”: { “value”: “2021-04-04”, “citation”: [ 144 ], “explanation”: “First V-safe check-in mentioning/implying Bell’s palsy (free-text and SRO) on 2021-04-04 during dose 2 surveillance (cit. 144).” }, “batch_number_of_first_diagnosis_checkin”: { “value”: 6, “citation”: [ 148 ], “explanation”: “Batch number reported in free-text of first diagnosis check-in (04/04/2021, cit. 148).” }, “emg_ncs_facial_nerve”: { “value”: “not performed”, “citation”: [], “explanation”: “No mention of EMG/NCS facial nerve studies.” }, “mri_brain_or_facial_nerve”: { “value”: “not performed”, “citation”: [], “explanation”: “No mention of MRI brain or facial nerve.” }, “recent_infection_documented”: { “value”: false, “citation”: [ 147 ], “explanation”: “Antibiotic prescribed (possibly for presumed infection), but no specific documented HSV-1, otitis, Lyme, Ramsay Hunt within 4 weeks (cit. 147).” }, “other_alternative_diagnosis”: { “value”: false, “citation”: [], “explanation”: “No imaging/exam mentioned to exclude stroke, tumor, MS, etc.; no alternative diagnoses proposed.” }, “corticosteroids_given”: { “value”: true, “citation”: [ 147 ], “explanation”: “’Had to go on prednisone’ for Bell’s palsy (cit. 147).” }, “antivirals_given”: { “value”: false, “citation”: [ 147 ], “explanation”: “Antibiotic given, but no antivirals (e.g., acyclovir) mentioned (cit. 147).” }, “time_to_improvement_after_treatment”: { “value”: null, “citation”: [], “explanation”: “No specific time to improvement reported.” }, “full_recovery_or_residual_deficit”: { “value”: “incomplete recovery”, “citation”: [ 154 ], “explanation”: “Recurrent episode ‘not as bad’; ongoing headaches March-August, brain fog, poor focus at 6 months post-dose 2 (cit. 154).” }, “temporal_association_acknowledged_by_physician”: { “value”: false, “citation”: [], “explanation”: “No physician note of vaccine link; neurologist treated headaches later (cit. 154).” }, “patient_or_family_attributes_to_vaccine”: { “value”: true, “citation”: [ 147 ], “explanation”: “Explicitly attributes to vaccines: ‘it triggered Bells Palsy 4hours after the shot’ (dose 1) and ‘triggered it again’ (dose 2, cit. 147); ‘vaccine_caused_health_issues: Yes’ (cit. 76).” }, “rechallenge”: { “value”: “positive_rechallenge”, “citation”: [ 147, 272, 279 ], “explanation”: “Bell’s palsy after dose 1 (03/10/2021, 4h onset), then same vaccine dose 2 (03/31/2021) ‘triggered it again’ (cit. 147).” }, “vaccine_known_to_be_associated_with_bells_palsy”: { “value”: true, “citation”: [ 11 ], “explanation”: “Pfizer-BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine has known signals for Bell’s palsy in surveillance data as of Nov 2025 (cit. 11).” }, “molecular_mimicry_plausible”: { “value”: true, “citation”: [ 11 ], “explanation”: “mRNA vaccines like Pfizer-BNT162b2 biologically plausible for immune-mediated facial neuritis via molecular mimicry or inflammatory adjuvant effects (cit. 11).” }, “who_umc_causality_category”: { “value”: “Probable/Likely”, “citation”: [ 147 ], “explanation”: “Temporal relationship (<1 day onset first dose, short implied recurrence), positive rechallenge, no alternative cause documented, dechallenge not applicable, patient attribution, consistent with known vaccine signal (cit. 147).” }, “brighton_level_plus_who_causality”: { “value”: “Brighton 3 + WHO Probable/Likely”, “citation”: [ 147, 249 ], “explanation”: “Self-reported meets Brighton 3; WHO-UMC Probable due to rechallenge and temporality (cits. 147, 249).” }, “bradford_hill_signal_strength”: { “value”: 8, “citation”: [ 147 ], “explanation”: “Strong temporality (hours), positive rechallenge, biological plausibility (mRNA signal), specificity (no alt cause), coherence with treatment response and surveillance; limited by self-report details.” }, “final_assessment_summary”: { “value”: “This 67-year-old male developed self-reported Bell’s palsy 4 hours after Pfizer dose 1, treated with prednisone and antibiotics; dose 2 administered 21 days later while still on antibiotics triggered a milder recurrence, with ongoing headaches and brain fog at 6 months. Positive rechallenge, short latency, patient attribution, standard treatment, and no documented alternatives support probable vaccine causality under WHO-UMC, consistent with mRNA vaccine signals; Brighton level 3 due to lack of detailed neuro exam.”, “citation”: [ 147, 249 ], “explanation”: “Synthesis of key elements: rechallenge (cit. 147), diagnosis report (cit. 249), timeline from vaccinations.” } , “reviewer_confidence”: { “value”: “moderate”, “citation”: [ 147 ], “explanation”: “Strong from rechallenge and temporality, but limited by self-report without physician-confirmed details, exam findings, or imaging (cit. 147).” } }

The final_assessment_summary field (highlighted) is a nice little bonus which provides a summary of the information as Grok tries to infer whether there is a causal relationship :-)

Contrast this to another registrant who was MedDRA coded as Bell’s Palsy but had already gotten it just before the vaccination (see the highlighted field called bells_palsy_diagnosis_post_vaccination)

{ “vaers_id_or_source_id”: { “value”: “4T3-33083-07304”, “citation”: [ 73, 114, 155, 196, 237, 278, 319, 360, 401, 442, 483, 524, 565, 606, 647, 688, 729, 770, 811, 852 ], “explanation”: “Registrant ID consistently listed as reg_prefix ‘4T3’ across multiple checkins and sources.” }, “age_at_vaccination”: { “value”: 82, “citation”: [ 905, 931 ], “explanation”: “Explicitly stated in gdit.csv as age_at_vx = 82.0 for dose 2 surveys.” }, “sex”: { “value”: “M”, “citation”: [ 4, 20 ], “explanation”: “Listed as ‘MALE’ in callcenter.csv entries.” }, “vaccine_brand_and_type”: { “value”: “Pfizer-BioNTech (mRNA)”, “citation”: [ 11, 27, 883, 909, 1018 ], “explanation”: “Manufacturer consistently ‘Pfizer-BioNTech’ across sources; known to be BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine.” }, “dose_number”: { “value”: 2, “citation”: [ 6, 22, 886, 912, 1019 ], “explanation”: “Worsening reported in context of dose 2 surveys (vsafe-21-day-dose2, etc.); vaccinations.csv confirms dose 2 on 03/02/2021.” }, “vaccine_date”: { “value”: “03/02/2021”, “citation”: [ 1020 ], “explanation”: “vaccinations.csv lists dose 2 date as 03/02/2021.” }, “bells_palsy_diagnosis_post_vaccination”: { “value”: false, “citation”: [ 858 ], “explanation”: “’I have Bells Palsy. I got it just before the first vaccine shot.’ Explicitly pre-dates dose 1 on 02/01/2021.” }, “bells_palsy_diagnosis_confirmed”: { “value”: true, “citation”: [ 985, 1009 ], “explanation”: “MedDRA coded as ‘Bell’s palsy’ (llt_name) in sd.csv for multiple checkins; doctor office visit noted (859).” }, “brighton_level”: { “value”: “3”, “citation”: [ 858, 867, 985, 1009 ], “explanation”: “Self-reported ‘Bells Palsy’ with left facial pain; MedDRA coded as BP, but no detailed exam, EMG/MRI, or progression described to meet Brighton 1/2; consistent with level 3 (physician diagnosis without specifics).” }, “bells_palsy_type”: { “value”: “Unilateral; pre-existing first episode (worsened post-vaccination)”, “citation”: [ 858, 867 ], “explanation”: “’left side of face from Bells Palsy’ indicates unilateral; ‘got it just before the first vaccine shot... slightly worse’ indicates pre-existing first episode with post-dose 2 aggravation.” }, “unilateral_facial_weakness”: { “value”: false, “citation”: [ 858, 867, 876 ], “explanation”: “No explicit mention of ‘weakness’ or ‘paralysis’; only ‘Bells Palsy’ label and ‘pain on left side of face’; weakness not described.” }, “onset_within_72_hours”: { “value”: false, “citation”: [], “explanation”: “No information on symptom progression timing; pre-existing onset unknown.” }, “no_other_neurological_deficits”: { “value”: false, “citation”: [], “explanation”: “No information on neurological exam or other deficits; cannot confirm absence.” }, “house_brackmann_grade”: { “value”: “”, “citation”: [], “explanation”: “No severity grading mentioned.” }, “facial_sensory_symptoms”: { “value”: false, “citation”: [], “explanation”: “No mention of hyperacusis, taste changes, lacrimation/salivation issues.” }, “days_from_vaccine_to_first_symptom”: { “value”: -30, “citation”: [ 858, 1020, 1034 ], “explanation”: “’just before the first vaccine shot’ (dose 1: 02/01/2021); dose 2: 03/02/2021 (~30 days later); first BP symptom pre-dates dose 2 by approx. 30 days.” }, “latency_within_42_days”: { “value”: true, “citation”: [ 7, 23, 888, 913 ], “explanation”: “First report of worsening on 03/23/2021, 21 days post-dose 2 (days_since=21).” }, “date_of_first_diagnosis”: { “value”: null, “citation”: [], “explanation”: “No explicit diagnosis date provided; only ‘got it just before first vaccine shot’.” }, “date_of_first_diagnosis_checkin”: { “value”: “2021-03-23”, “citation”: [ 857 ], “explanation”: “First free-text mention of ‘Bells Palsy’ in vsafe-21-day-dose2 checkin.” }, “batch_number_of_first_diagnosis_checkin”: { “value”: 6, “citation”: [ 861 ], “explanation”: “batch_number=6 in first freetext entry mentioning Bell’s Palsy.” }, “emg_ncs_facial_nerve”: { “value”: “not performed”, “citation”: [], “explanation”: “No mention of EMG/NCS studies.” }, “mri_brain_or_facial_nerve”: { “value”: “not performed”, “citation”: [], “explanation”: “No mention of MRI.” }, “recent_infection_documented”: { “value”: false, “citation”: [], “explanation”: “No mention of HSV-1, otitis, Lyme, etc.” }, “other_alternative_diagnosis”: { “value”: false, “citation”: [], “explanation”: “No information on exclusion of stroke, tumor, etc.; doctor visit but no details.” }, “corticosteroids_given”: { “value”: false, “citation”: [], “explanation”: “No mention of steroids.” }, “antivirals_given”: { “value”: false, “citation”: [], “explanation”: “No mention of antivirals.” }, “time_to_improvement_after_treatment”: { “value”: null, “citation”: [], “explanation”: “No treatment or improvement timing mentioned.” }, “full_recovery_or_residual_deficit”: { “value”: “incomplete recovery”, “citation”: [ 413, 419, 867, 876 ], “explanation”: “Pain persists/worsens at 42 days, 3 months (’More pain’), 6 months (feeling ‘Poor’, ‘Worse’).” }, “temporal_association_acknowledged_by_physician”: { “value”: false, “citation”: [], “explanation”: “No physician comment on vaccine link; gdit notes ‘does not believe symptoms are related’ indirectly (901,927).” }, “patient_or_family_attributes_to_vaccine”: { “value”: true, “citation”: [ 420, 858 ], “explanation”: “’I do not know if the vaccine irritated it but have read that Bells Palsy can be a side effect’; later ‘vaccine_caused_health_issues = Yes’.” }, “rechallenge”: { “value”: “negative_rechallenge”, “citation”: [ 1027, 536 ], “explanation”: “Dose 3 on 09/20/2021; 7-day-dose3 checkin (09/30/2021) reports ‘Good’ feeling, no symptoms.” }, “vaccine_known_to_be_associated_with_bells_palsy”: { “value”: true, “citation”: [], “explanation”: “Pfizer mRNA associated with Bell’s Palsy signals in surveillance data as of Nov 2025.” }, “molecular_mimicry_plausible”: { “value”: true, “citation”: [], “explanation”: “mRNA vaccines like Pfizer-BNT162b2 can plausibly trigger immune-mediated neuritis via molecular mimicry or adjuvant effects, consistent with literature.” }, “who_umc_causality_category”: { “value”: “Possible”, “citation”: [ 858, 7 ], “explanation”: “Temporal association with worsening 21 days post-dose 2 in pre-existing condition; patient suspicion; no alternative cause documented; biologically plausible but confounded by pre-existence.” }, “brighton_level_plus_who_causality”: { “value”: “Brighton 3 + WHO Possible (exacerbation)”, “citation”: [ 858, 985, 7 ], “explanation”: “Level 3 diagnosis; possible vaccine-related aggravation.” }, “bradford_hill_signal_strength”: { “value”: 3, “citation”: [ 858, 7, 420 ], “explanation”: “Weak-moderate: temporal link to worsening (21d), patient attribution, plausible biology, known vaccine signal; but pre-existing BP, no detailed diagnostics, negative rechallenge.” }, “final_assessment_summary”: { “value”: “This 82-year-old male had Bell’s Palsy onset just prior to dose 1 (02/01/2021), confirmed by doctor visit and MedDRA coding. After dose 2 (03/02/2021), he reported it ‘slightly worse’ at 21 days with left facial pain persisting to 6 months. No diagnostic details (EMG/MRI/treatment) provided; Brighton level 3 at best. Patient suspects vaccine irritation and later attributes issues to vaccine, but physician call notes suggest non-related. Negative rechallenge with dose 3. Vaccine plausible for exacerbation via immune mechanisms, but pre-existence weakens causation signal; possible for aggravation.”, “citation”: [ 858, 7, 420, 985, 1027 ], “explanation”: “Summarizes key elements: pre-vax onset, temporal worsening post-dose 2, limited diagnostics, patient belief, negative rechallenge.” }, “reviewer_confidence”: { “value”: “low”, “citation”: [], “explanation”: “Limited clinical details (no weakness/exam described, no treatments/imaging); relies on self-report of pre-existing BP and subjective worsening.” } }

Observed vs Expected Ratio

Once the relevant information has been extracted the next step is to do an observed vs expected ratio calculation.

To do this, we will look up the annual rate of incidence for a given adverse event, and calculated the expected number of people who could get the condition over the monitoring period for the given vaccine (about 3 million person years for Pfizer).

Then we will look at the number of registrants who were coded with the symptom and filter out the invalid ones, such as those who had a history of the symptom.

Then we will calculate the observed vs expected and if the ratio is over 1, then it is a potential safety signal and needs to be investigated further.

What happened when CDC hid the free text check in dates

The input I send to the LLM includes the check in date.

This is important for the LLM (Grok in this case) to generate a timeline of events, and then use that timeline to assess a whole bunch of things. For example in the previous section we saw that it correctly assessed that someone already had Bell’s Palsy based on their free text entries. If the dates for all these entries were missing (which is what the CDC originally provided in its FOIA responses), it would have been nearly impossible to construct the timeline.

I think this is why the CDC tried to suppress this information initially.