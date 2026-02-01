Summary:

Authors may retract unwillingly due to missing old files or legal barriers, not proven misconduct.

Südhof reports real errors were minor and inconsequential; most accusations found no issues and never challenged conclusions

Anonymous posters gain from paid talks, consultations, and prizes while platform shows apparent bias against vaccine-critical work

Hands-on experimenters understand methods better than external critics like Bik; journals often favor PubPeer when data is unavailable

The targeted papers have both Methods and COI sections, PubPeer posts have neither

I already anticipate one potential objection to reading this article:

“Vaccine Data Science is an anti-vaxx website! Don’t read anything which is written there!”

I have answered this question in the Appendix for those who are concerned about this.

With that objection out of the way, here are a few things paper authors and journal editors should know before responding to PubPeer.

Retractions under duress

While the folks who run PubPeer frequently tout their retraction numbers as proof of their effectiveness, a completely different picture emerges once you start looking at genuine retractions vs fake retractions.

Fake retractions are those which happen “under duress” - these are the ones where the paper author agrees to retract the paper against their will because they are unable to produce the original files or because of legal reasons.

Nobel Prize winner Thomas Sudhof wrote the following:

All PubPeer accusations are directly communicated to journals that then explore whether the accusations are plausible. When journals request feedback from authors and the authors do not concur with the PubPeer analysis, journals have to assess whether their integrity is served by adopting the PubPeer accusations or accepting the authors’ views. Unfortunately given the fact that authors often no longer have original data – frequently for legal reasons or because of the long elapsed time – this assessment tends to favor PubPeer. Two cases from our lab illustrate this conundrum. Source

Legal reason: Shin et al. (2010)

Basically, the editor (Dr. Melina Casadio) states that the fact that the microduplications are most likely an artifact is irrelevant – we are supposed to prove our innocence by providing original data from 16 years ago. This is troubling because it imposes an impossible requirement on us. We are not legally allowed to possess the original data since the data are the property of UT Southwestern, my previous institution, which refuses to provide them.

The article makes a further comment:

The editor’s reaction suggests a potential problem with some journals where editors may have no regard for scientific content and are more afraid of social media like PubPeer than of supporting unfounded accusations. We refer to this as editorial overreach. If breaches in the integrity of editors become widespread, science will suffer.

Original files were unavailable: L.Y. Chen et al., Neuron 2017

The second retracted paper (L.Y. Chen et al., Neuron 2017; entry #27 below) contained three panels with image abnormalities (multiple microduplications) that we could not explain because the original files and samples for those particular images were no longer available after 8 years. The image abnormalities provided no benefit to the paper.

Article makes some further comments:

We cannot demonstrate that these microduplications were not intentional because the original samples are lost. However, the abnormalities fail the two tests of an intentional manipulation: They lack impact because they provide no benefit to the paper and they exhibit no evidence of intent.

In other words, the very first thing to note is:

Just because a paper is retracted because of a PubPeer comment, it does not imply paper author agrees with PubPeer’s assessment.

As you can see there are also some "fake retractions" where the retraction is not a result of the author agreeing with PubPeer's comment, but rather a consequence of missing files!

What percentage of PubPeer driven retractions happened “under duress”?

No one really knows.

PubPeer has already made “many unfounded accusations”

From the same article (emphasis mine):

Our lab has come under intense scrutiny from commentors outside of the scientific community. Websites such as PubPeer and ForBetterScience have published extensive criticisms of our work. PubPeer critics have recently used newly developed A.I. software to analyze >25,000 display items in our papers. PubPeer posts thereby helped us to identify and correct errors that we made and that were undetectable without A.I. software tools (see detailed accounting of all PubPeer posts below). In addition, PubPeer critics levelled many unfounded accusations that ‘flag’ papers even though there are no errors (again, see detailed accounting below). No PubPeer post ever questioned our paper’s findings; instead, PubPeer posts focus on perceived discrepancies in the data. Furthermore, none of the identified errors, even errors that resulted in retractions, had an impact on a paper’s conclusions.

PubPeer commentators have conflicts of interest

From the same article

Regrettably, PubPeer and other social media sites are non-transparent, censor responses, ‘flag’ as many papers as possible to force corrections and retractions, and use anonymous commentators. Moreover, PubPeer posts take a fundamentalist attitude that is deeply unscientific. PubPeer commentors insist that every accidental duplication of a control image, undetectable to the naked eye, is a major issue warranting a correction or even a retraction although there is no reason to doubt the conclusions of the paper.

While the PubPeer commentators frequently accuse vaccine critics of having undisclosed conflicts of interest, they are not exactly transparent about their own conflicts of interest! (emphasis mine)

Most PubPeer comments are posted by a small group of people who publicize their accusations on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) and other social media. Many PubPeer commentors have apparent conflicts of interest. Prominent PubPeer commentators serve as science integrity experts who are invited to give paid presentations, receive honoraria for consultations, and are awarded handsome ‘integrity’ prizes.

Kevin McKernan, who discovered the DNA contamination in the mRNA vaccines and was immediately targeted by PubPeer commenters, mentions this:

PubPeer may be biased

Recently Science Guardians, a Twitter account or group which is pushing back against PubPeer expressions of concern, exposed that PubPeer does not allow criticisms of its most prominent user

I suggest readers ignore the confrontational language and focus on what Science Guardians proved.

This might seem like a frivolous issue, but if PubPeer moderators selectively censor comments they do not like, then it raises a major concern - are they biased towards certain topics?

For example, I have never seen them post any expressions of concerns about pro-vaccine papers published by the CDC and the FDA, even though I have catalogued many different problems in them on this Substack alone:

CDC clearly hid v-safe deaths from Lancet paper reviewers

CDC’s v-safe text mining is laughable

More third rate pharmacovigilance: autism VAERS reports

I have done some searches, and I haven’t found any PubPeer post on any paper which shows vaccines are safe, although I have seen plenty of examples of PubPeer posts on papers which show vaccines are not safe.

If I am wrong about this, please leave a comment with a link to the appropriate post on PubPeer which has raised concerns about a research paper which concluded that vaccines are safe.

Isn’t it strange we never see PubPeer “expressions of concern” about FDA and CDC papers which conclude vaccines are safe?

The expertise problem

This is a direct quote:

Subsequently, Dr. E. Bik bore down on the same allegation and repeated it, maybe because she did not understand Dr. Burré’s description of how the experiment was done Source

In other words, the scientist who was hands on with the experiment, and then published the paper, assessed that Dr E Bik did not understand how the experiment was done.

After reading this, you have two choices:

a) You can either become enough of an expert on the topic of Western Blots so as to have an informed opinion on this assessment, which is almost certainly out of reach for most laypeople

b) Or you can ask yourself who is likely to know more about this topic, the person who is hands on in the lab, or the person making the allegation from the outside?

On top of that, as Sudhof’s rebuttal explains in the “intent” and “impact” paragraphs, the primary scientific findings of the experiment have also been replicated by many other scientists.

At best, you can conclude that you are not really sure who is right.

In that case, how can the benefit of the doubt go to the outsider?

PubPeer behaves like a mob

There are also another major allegation against PubPeer - their tendency to behave like a “mob”

I suggest you keep an open mind on this.

Even if you don’t believe me at the moment, your opinion on this is almost certainly bound to change if you ever agree with any of the authors whose work has been challenged by PubPeer commentators, because only then will you start noticing the mob like behavior.

An incentive for frivolous post publication peer review

In my opinion, there are also other unexpected incentives for frivolous post publication peer review.

For example consider this paragraph from the same article by Sudhof:

It is very hard to either prove or disprove many of these opinions.

But there is a metric you can use to decide who is more likely to be correct.

Thomas Sudhof has a h-index of 236, and 104 after 2021. So less than 50% of his h-index growth is after 2021.

Meanwhile Elisabeth Bik’s h-index paints a very different picture

This means her h-index increased from 9 in 2020, to 36 by 2026. So 75% of her h-index increase was after 2021.

However, her papers after 2021 were mostly on the topic of image forensics and scientific misconduct. Even more tellingly, the ones related to her original scientific field are barely getting any citations. So the biggest contributor to her rising h-index are the papers she is writing on the topic of scientific misconduct.

Suppose you discount Sudhof’s Nobel Prize and much higher h-index when deciding who is more likely to be correct.

You still have to consider the incentive for Bik to increase her citation count (which is a sort of a “currency” for any researcher), and this creates an indirect conflict of interest.

Appendix

In this section I explain why you should read this article even if you think my Substack is “anti-vax”.

This same objection was used by people to smear ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network) when they FOIA’ed for v-safe free text.

While you could say ICAN is truly anti-vaccine, it is also true that they were the only ones willing to sue the CDC to get the v-safe free text information.

This leads us to three conclusions:

the medical establishment should be thoroughly embarrassed at their lack of concern for vaccine safety given that the only ones who were still interested in getting the v-safe free text data were an anti-vaccine organization

the fact that no one even knew about v-safe free text data until ICAN sued the CDC suggests that vaccine pharmacovigilance has become third rate (all over the world)

if it requires an anti-vaccine organization like ICAN for this information to finally become public, the scientific community has already lost the high ground when it comes to mRNA vaccine safety

I have written quite extensively about v-safe free text on this Substack from the perspective of a computer scientist (for example I used the free text to assess if a given cancer report was atypical), but to give you an idea of how much the CDC resisted publishing v-safe data, here is a summary by the cofounder of Cochrane collaboration (emphasis mine):

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has defrauded the American public to an unbelievable degree. They launched a smartphone-based tool, V-safe, that the public could use for reporting adverse effects of the Covid vaccines. There were 10 listed symptoms that occurred within the first week after vaccination, those that normally occur with vaccines. The CDC omitted to include known or suspected harms of the Covid vaccines in the checklist, including myocarditis and stroke. They monitored health impact data for the Covid vaccines on V-safe for 12 months and published over 40 studies but in all of them, the data were only those reported in the first week after vaccination. When Aaron after two years of legal demands and federal litigation got the secret CDC data, they showed that 8% needed medical care after Covid vaccination, on average 2-3 times; in 75% of cases, this meant urgent care, emergency room, or hospitalisation. An additional 25% missed school or work or were unable to do normal activities. The CDC claimed that free-text data should not be released because they contained protected personal information, which is an invalid argument, as data can be pseudonymised. Source

So I kindly request that you set aside your preconceived notions at least until you finish reading this article.