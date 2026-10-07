Vaccine Data Science

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Nick Kottenstette
Oct 15

If you have a chance could you please try to find any more AAA and thoracic aneurysm cases?

I’m up to 79 AAAs and 76 thoracic

https://x.com/nickkottenstet1/status/2109763686856331766?s=46&t=GTvhmxxdJl-JWzuAfMMv3A

There is a link to all reports found.

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Nick Kottenstette's avatar
Nick Kottenstette
Oct 15

Great work

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