Summary:

The redesigned v-safe website now features a proper home page, a summary page for every MedDRA symptom reported by at least 10 registrants, and detail pages with a CONSORT-style flow diagram and weekly charts that track how many registrants were eligible for calls, reached, and reported to VAERS.

In the myocarditis example, 585 registrants reported the symptom, 425 sought medical care, the call center reached 217, and only 79 ended up with a VAERS report. Cancers like prostate cancer follow a “humpier” (less smooth) reporting pattern and reach VAERS far less often than myocarditis.

I used an LLM to read the free text and it confirmed that more than 1,500 of the 1,700+ death reports were registrant deaths, yet VAERS received only 26 of them. The CDC’s heavily cited 2022 Lancet paper on v-safe never mentioned these deaths , and my PubPeer comment about the omission remains unanswered as of October 7, 2026

We can assign each registrant a single “most severe outcome” (Hospital, ER, Clinic, Consultation, or Other) VAERS captured less than 7% of hospitalizations, about 7% of ER visits, less than 5% of clinic visits, less than 5% of consultations, and about 3.5% of “Other” care. Less severe categories also matter since a registrant’s “most severe outcome” can understate a serious event: I found 150+ clinic-category reports mentioning myocarditis in the free text, yet the call center reached only about half of those registrants (74)

A new page covers the React19 “Cries for Help” book, which spans 3,300+ registrants, and shows that only 15% of eligible registrants and under 10% of all registrants reached VAERS. The call center also appeared to delay these calls (the yellow band shrank to negligible size only by the end of 2022) and reached just 45% of eligible registrants

I have made some major updates to my v-safe website over the last week.

First of all, the home page now looks and works like a home page :-)

For all v-safe MedDRA symptoms reported by at least 10 registrants, I have created a summary page.

When you click on one of the links, you will see the details page for the given symptom.

Let us consider the page for myocarditis.

This page has four sections.

At the top there is a band which gives you a summary.

This says: there were 585 people who had Myocarditis as one of the MedDRA symptoms.

Of those, only 425 checked the “Get care from a doctor or other healthcare professional” box.

The Call Center folks did call all 425 of them (the number is nearly 100% for most symptoms)

Of these 425 calls, only 217 were successful. In other words, for 217 registrants, the Call Center employee was able to talk to someone on the other side.

Of those, 79 submitted VAERS reports. This could be during the call, or sometimes the registrant mentions they had already submitted a VAERS report before they even received the call.

The same information is also presented as a CONSORT style flow diagram.

Notice that at the bottom it says you can click on a week to change the view.

Here is an example.

Notice that as you click on a specific week, the information in the CONSORT flow chart changes to reflect the status as of that week.

This brings us to the chart on the left, and one which I think people will use often to study v-safe going forward.

The gray bars are percentages of people who did not mention getting care. GDIT usually never called these people (the v-safe protocol does not require them to), but there were some rare exceptions.

The yellow bars are the ones which are “eligible” to be called (sought medical care), but haven’t yet been called as of that week. Notice that the bar keeps shrinking over time, until it becomes negligible around Feb or March 2022.

The green bars represent the Successful calls where the GDIT call center employees managed to talk to someone on the other side, while the orange bars are the cases where they were not successful.

The solid green line is the percentage of eligible who have been called, and it should track the thickness of the yellow bar. Notice that it gets to almost 100 around the same week when the thickness of the yellow bar becomes negligible.

The dotted black line is a percent of reports which have come in till date for that symptom versus the final number. This chart looks quite different for the temporally distant symptoms like cancer.

For example, prostate cancer’s chart looks quite different from myocarditis (less smooth, more humpy)

I think all cancers seem to have a similar pattern.

If anyone knows why, please leave a comment.

The dotted blue line at the bottom is the percentage of eligible registrants who were eventually reported to VAERS.

As you can see, this percentage was significantly higher for myocarditis (known side effect) versus prostate cancer.

This is the CONSORT flow diagram for prostate cancer.

Below the chart section, you have the full list of registrants who were coded with that particular symptom.

There is also a powerful SearchBuilder tool at the top of each table and you can use that to filter for various criteria.

Here I filter until we get the number of reports which made it to VAERS.

As you can see, you can also glance at the free text (and also do basic keyword search within the field).

So let us now look at the v-safe to VAERS under-reporting rate for serious outcomes.

Deaths

Not all death reports are those of the registrant. Sometimes the registrant says something to the effect of “my relative died, which is why I am stressed” to explain why they are having some symptom.

But I used an LLM to read the free text to determine who died, and 1500+ of the total 1700+ reports were in fact registrant deaths.

This is what the flowchart looks like for death reports.

In other words, only 26 of the over 1500 registrant deaths were added to VAERS.

In fact, the most heavily cited paper on the topic of v-safe is the 2022 Lancet paper written by the CDC.

And it completely omitted any mention of v-safe deaths.

I even added a comment about this on PubPeer (unanswered as of 7 Oct 2026)

Most Severe Outcome

You need to understand the concept of the “Most Severe Outcome” to follow the rest of the article.

I have explained it in detail in a previous article, but here is the basic idea:

The registrant mentions different kinds of care they received over their checkins. Sometimes they start with a simple teleconsultation (Consultation), but the problem gets worse and they go and see a Doctor in person (Clinic). Sometimes the problem gets severe enough to go to the Emergency Room (ER) or to the hospital (Hospital).

The most severe outcome assigns exactly ONE of these outcomes to each registrant based on which is most severe, in the following order:

Hospital

ER

Clinic

Consultation

If the checkins mention seeking care, but do not mention any of the above (all of them are checkboxes, so there is no need to guess) then it gets assigned a “most severe outcome” of “Other”.

Hospitalizations

I also created chart pages for each of the most severe outcomes.

This is the flow diagram for hospitalizations.

Please note that all these outcome pages are based on the most severe outcome and will include multiple symptoms

As you can see, less than 7% of v-safe hospitalizations were reported to VAERS.

Emergency Room

This is the flowchart for the ER admissions.

Once again, only about 7% of the v-safe ER reports made it into VAERS.

Clinic

This is the flowchart for those who went to a clinic (minor issue) but did not have to go to the ER or get hospitalized.

Less than 5% of these were reported to VAERS.

You might be wondering why it is such a big deal since all these are people who did not have serious outcomes anyway.

The problem is that the “most severe outcome” they mention in their checkins might not include things like ER or hospitalization.

In other words, there are some people for whom the most severe outcome for a genuinely severe adverse event might be visiting the clinic.

For example, I found 150+ reports mentioning myocarditis in the free text for this page.

The GDIT call center folks did call these registrants (since they had checked the box mentioning that they sought medical care).

But they were able to talk to only about 50% of these registrants (74)

Consultation

This is the flowchart for the folks who had a consultation without going to the clinic (most likely a teleconsultation).

Less than 5% of these consultations were reported to VAERS.

Other

There is also a category called Other, and the registrant usually would also explain the other type of medical care they got in the free text.

Of these about 3.5% were reported to VAERS.

Here is an example free text entry.

Cries for Help

I also created an entire page dedicated to the recent book published by React19.

The Cries for help book has four sections, spanning 3300+ registrants.

This is the flow diagram for the registrants in that book.

Only 15% of eligible registrants and less than 10% of all registrants (with-symptom here means everyone who is in that list of 3300+ registrants) were reported to VAERS.

Another noticeable feature is that the yellow band becomes negligible only by the end of 2022, even though the gap narrows much earlier for most other symptoms.

It is almost as if the Call Center employees delayed these calls as much as possible. 🤔

The other very noticeable thing is that less than 50% of these people spoke to GDIT Call Center employess (Successful: n=962, 45%)

Given that many of these people were pleading to be contacted, was the delay itself a reason for this low success rate?

Hopefully one day we will see someone do a full audit of GDIT Call Center logs so we can understand what really happened.