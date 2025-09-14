Summary:

While CDC slides from August 2021 showed 77% of hospitalized under-29 post-vaccine myocarditis patients "recovered from symptoms," deeper analysis of VAERS LAB_DATA field reveals a starkly different picture when applying stricter medical criteria

Out of a total of 13353 foreign reports, the criteria used in the referenced literature paper classified over 10,072 (75%) as "mild," but when applying more stringent criteria that include diagnostic test results (troponin levels, ECG findings, cardiac imaging), only 2,285 (17%) cases qualified as truly mild

VAERS datasets contained 6,680 foreign reports (nearly half of all foreign cases) where age information was present in clinical narratives but missing from the CSV files, meaning independent researchers would entirely miss nearly 3,000 cases in foreign patients under 30

Among 3,767 hospitalized patients under 29, the literature classified 2,989 (80%) as both mild and transient, but applying precautionary medical standards that automatically classify hospitalization as serious yielded zero cases meeting both criteria But even removing hospitalization requirements, the under-29 cohort showed 4,373 out of 5,437 (80%) cases classified as "mild and transient" by literature standards versus only 599 cases (11%) when incorporating actual diagnostic test results from VAERS reports



This CDC slide from 30 Aug 2021 presents a somewhat reassuring picture of post vaccine myocarditis.

Of the 701 people under 29 years of age who were hospitalized with myocarditis, 77% recovered from symptoms (i.e. full recovery) at time of report.

In my view, it is reasonable to ask if the remaining 23% is already too high a number given that a vaccine is administered as a prophylactic to previously healthy people.

But a deeper analysis of VAERS reports, especially the LAB_DATA field, presents a very different picture and questions if the 77% is an overly optimistic estimate.

And to add some more context, you will find most papers published around that time suggesting that 80% of the myocarditis cases in the younger cohort were “mild and transient”. This was the consensus range, according to Grok.

Reference paper

I first searched for a literature survey paper which had many citations, and was describing post vaccine myocarditis as mild and transient.

This is the paper I will be referencing for the rest of this article:

The paper claims that post vaccine myocarditis was mild and temporary

How the paper defines mild and transient

I asked Grok how the paper defines mild and it represented it as a flowchart.

is_mild_paper START | V Is clinical_outcome == DEATH? Yes --> Return False (Not Mild) No --> Proceed | V Is treatment.duration > 7 days? Yes --> Return False (Not Mild) No --> Proceed | V Is symptom_duration > 3 weeks? Yes --> Return False (Not Mild) No --> Proceed | V Any Complication in [HEART_FAILURE, CARDIOGENIC_SHOCK, VENTRICULAR_ARRHYTHMIA, SUDDEN_CARDIAC_DEATH]? Yes --> Return False (Not Mild) No --> Proceed | V Any Treatment in [ECMO, DEFIBRILLATION, PACEMAKER]? Yes --> Return False (Not Mild) No --> Proceed | V Any Symptom in [SEVERE_SHORTNESS_OF_BREATH, EDEMA]? Yes --> Return False (Not Mild) No --> Proceed | V Is EchocardiogramFinding.REDUCED_EJECTION_FRACTION present and patient.age ≤ 18? Yes --> Return False (Not Mild) No --> Return True (Mild) END

I asked Grok to design its own flowchart for is_mild by also considering the precautionary principle.

This is the flowchart it designed

is_mild_grok START | V Is clinical_outcome in [HOSPITALIZED, ICU, DEATH]? Yes --> Return False (Not Mild) No --> Proceed | V Is troponin_level > 1.0 ng/mL? Yes --> Return False (Not Mild) No --> Proceed | V Any ECGFinding in [ST_SEGMENT_ELEVATION, VENTRICULAR_TACHYCARDIA, VENTRICULAR_FIBRILLATION, CONDUCTION_BLOCK, ARRHYTHMIA]? Yes --> Return False (Not Mild) No --> Proceed | V Any EchocardiogramFinding in [REDUCED_EJECTION_FRACTION, VENTRICULAR_DYSFUNCTION, WALL_MOTION_ABNORMALITY]? Yes --> Return False (Not Mild) No --> Proceed | V Any CardiacMRIFinding in [MYOCARDIAL_INFLAMMATION, EXTENSIVE_INFLAMMATION, LATE_GADOLINIUM_ENHANCEMENT]? Yes --> Return False (Not Mild) No --> Proceed | V Any Treatment in [CORTICOSTEROIDS, IMMUNOSUPPRESSANT, ECMO, DEFIBRILLATION, PACEMAKER]? Yes --> Return False (Not Mild) No --> Proceed | V Any Complication in [HEART_FAILURE, CARDIOGENIC_SHOCK, VENTRICULAR_ARRHYTHMIA, SUDDEN_CARDIAC_DEATH]? Yes --> Return False (Not Mild) No --> Proceed | V Is symptom_duration > 2 weeks? Yes --> Return False (Not Mild) No --> Proceed | V Any Symptom in [SEVERE_CHEST_PAIN, SEVERE_SHORTNESS_OF_BREATH, SYNCOPE, EDEMA]? Yes --> Return False (Not Mild) No --> Return True (Mild) END

The Grok version differs in two substantial ways - it automatically counts hospitalization as non severe, which the paper doesn’t do. And it also incorporates findings from diagnostic tests which are usually mentioned in the VAERS LAB_DATA field.

This brings up the question whether the survey paper authors had access to all the diagnostic reports from the original papers. Interestingly, this would open up a major Pandora's box for the vaccine pushers. 1 Given that analysts are asked to disregard VAERS reports because they are often "missing" important information like these diagnostic tests, why are people even writing papers without assembling the results of those tests in the first place? 2 On the other hand, if they did perform those tests and found nothing, while the collection of VAERS myocarditis reports provides an immense amount of diagnostics data which almost completely contradicts their papers, what does it tell us about the way they sampled the data? 3 Which raises another question. We can see that there is a large quantity of information about many different kinds of diagnostic tests in the LAB_DATA field for the COVID19 vaccines, especially in the foreign reports. Why has no one compared the results of VAERS diagnostic tests for each symptom versus the same tests done in the research papers? Wouldn't it be an easy way to "disprove" VAERS based studies by showing major disparities?

The paper is not based on VAERS but is itself based on literature search, which is summarized in Table 1.

Grok then designed a flowchart for how the paper defines transient

is_transient_paper START | V Is clinical_outcome == DEATH? Yes --> Return False (Not Transient) No --> Proceed | V Is treatment.duration > 7 days? Yes --> Return False (Not Transient) No --> Proceed | V Is symptom_duration > 3 weeks? Yes --> Return False (Not Transient) No --> Proceed | V Any Complication in [HEART_FAILURE, CARDIOGENIC_SHOCK, VENTRICULAR_ARRHYTHMIA, SUDDEN_CARDIAC_DEATH]? Yes --> Return False (Not Transient) No --> Proceed | V Any Treatment in [ECMO, DEFIBRILLATION, PACEMAKER]? Yes --> Return False (Not Transient) No --> Return True (Transient) END

I then asked Grok to define its own is_transient function

is_transient_grok START | V Is clinical_outcome in [DEATH, ICU]? Yes --> Return False (Not Transient) No --> Proceed | V Is treatment.duration > 5 days? Yes --> Return False (Not Transient) No --> Proceed | V Is symptom_duration > 2 weeks? Yes --> Return False (Not Transient) No --> Proceed | V Any Complication in [HEART_FAILURE, CARDIOGENIC_SHOCK, VENTRICULAR_ARRHYTHMIA, SUDDEN_CARDIAC_DEATH]? Yes --> Return False (Not Transient) No --> Proceed | V Any Treatment in [CORTICOSTEROIDS, IMMUNOSUPPRESSANT, ECMO, DEFIBRILLATION, PACEMAKER]? Yes --> Return False (Not Transient) No --> Proceed | V Any EchocardiogramFinding in [REDUCED_EJECTION_FRACTION, VENTRICULAR_DYSFUNCTION]? Yes --> Return False (Not Transient) No --> Proceed | V Is troponin_level > 0.1 ng/mL? Yes --> Return False (Not Transient) No --> Return True (Transient) END

Once again it incorporates results from diagnostic data and also reduces the symptom duration from 3 weeks down to 2 weeks (in other words, the paper allows symptoms to take up to 3 weeks to resolve before categorizing the myocarditis as non-transient, while Grok’s algorithm allows only 2 weeks)

Datasets

As in my previous article, I used the foreign dataset from ~October 2022 and US dataset from May 2025.

I included all records (including all age groups, and you will see why soon) where Myocarditis was listed as one of the symptoms.

I used Sonoma Dusk Alpha LLM for processing the reports and extracting the relevant information.

These are the two datasets. You can click on the URL and see all the information from the MedAlerts website. This is especially relevant for foreign reports since the EU reports scrubbed most of the text information around November 2022 (which is why I use the October 2022 version for my analysis)

Foreign Myocarditis Dataset

US Myocarditis Dataset

There are two age columns in the CSV files. The age_csv is the value which is already provided in the VAERS DATA CSV file. The age_llm is the value which the LLM infers from the clinical narrative.

I set age_llm = age_csv if there is already a value in the CSV file, and use the information parsed from the clinical narrative if it is not provided in the CSV file.

If age_llm is still empty, it means the value is not provided in either the CSV file or anywhere in the clinical narrative.

Missing Ages

US Dataset Missing Ages

If you filter the US dataset for values where age_csv is empty and age_llm is not, you will see that there are 172 such reports.

These are values inferred from the clinical narrative.

More importantly, these do not show up in a typical CDC WONDER VAERS search.

Of these, more than 100 patients were less than 30 years of age (the cohort we are interested in)

Even if you give full benefit of the doubt to the CDC that they do store this somewhere in their internal database when they do their own calculations, but merely do not publish them on VAERS search, that is still 100 cases of post vaccine myocarditis that independent researchers are going to miss unless they write some code to infer this from the clinical narrative.

Foreign dataset missing ages

If you thought that the US dataset missing ages (mentioned in the clinical narrative) is bad, the CDC went even further and just entirely disappeared all the descriptive text for EU reports in November 2022!

Unfortunately for them, most of the damage had already been done by then. By using a copy of the October 2022 CSV files, I have been able to do most of the analyses I was interested in anyway.

Out of 13353 foreign myocarditis reports, a full 6680 (almost exactly half) did not have AGE_YRS in the CSV file even though the clinical narrative mentioned it!

Of these, almost 3000 reports are for people less than 30 years of age.

“Mild” myocarditis?

Note: for the rest of this analysis I am going to focus only on foreign reports because they have more descriptive clinical narratives, and it is also less confusing for the reader to follow a single dataset. The US results were mostly similar and you can run these experiments yourself and verify.

Some people question whether myocarditis can ever be mild. I don’t have a medical degree and I cannot comment on that.

However, the bar for what should be deemed mild versus what should be deemed serious is set very high in the paper.

For example, the paper says that 10072 reports are mild.

This is sharply in contrast with Grok’s algorithm which thinks that only 2285 reports are mild.

If you filter for is_mild_paper = True and is_mild = False, you can also see the explanation (which is just a text explanation of the code logic) from Grok as to why it considers a case is not mild.

There are 7793 such reports.

As you can see, the paper does not automatically consider hospitalization as serious while Grok’s algorithm does.

So I excluded hospitalization from the explanation, and still got nearly 1900 serious reports!

Transient myocarditis

The next comparison is whether the myocarditis is transient. Here the paper considers symptoms lasting for more than 3 weeks as non-transient, while Grok sets the threshold lower at 2 weeks.

There are 2242 reports where the paper thinks the myocarditis is transient, while Grok thinks it is not.

An explanation is also provided for each disagreement, and you can read and decide for yourself if that explanation seems reasonable.

Hospitalized cases for under 29

Now we come to the cohort discussed in the CDC slide - the patients under 29 who got hospitalized.

According to the CDC slide from the beginning of this article, we should expect 80% of the patients to have symptoms which are BOTH mild and transient.

There are 3767 reports for the under 29 cohort which got hospitalized

According to the paper, 2989 reports of these are both mild and transient.

This means around 80% of the cases are both mild and transient.

However, if we apply Grok’s algorithm, the result is zero reports which are both mild and transient (because Grok automatically considers hospitalization to be serious)

If we remove the hospitalization requirement and just consider everyone in the cohort under 29, for the paper we get 4373 reports as both mild and transient.

However for Grok we get only 599 reports as both mild and transient - which is a BIG difference.

Missing values

You will also find some missing values in the columns - when one of them is empty, all of them are empty. This is because the LLM did not send a response which could be parsed into the correct structure. I already mentioned this in my previous article, but fixing this or at least working around this is an entire topic of (applied) research.

However, even if we give the benefit of the doubt to the vaccine for all these VAERS reports (which is very generous because you can read through some of these reports and see that the myocarditis is not mild), the difference between the paper’s definition of “mild and transient” and the precautionary-principle-based definition is so large that it will not change the results in any substantial way.

For example, according to the paper, over 10K of these VAERS reports are mild. According to Grok’s algorithm, the number is around 2.7K. Even if you set all 570 reports as is_mild_grok = True, that would still be 10K vs 3.5K, which is still a substantial difference!

You can do the same check for the other comparisons and see that the same pattern holds.

Percentages vs raw numbers

Vaccine pushers may very well argue that this is a small percentage of the number of doses administered.

First of all, it is not as if we all just get to start over at perfect health right before each dose is administered. So counting the number of doses instead of the number of people makes no sense whatsoever. It allows the vaccine pushers increase the denominator for no good reason and merely allows them to minimize real vaccine dangers.

Second, a small percentage of a large number will still end up being a large number. That is just how math works, and it is the responsibility of the vaccine manufacturers to reduce the chance of adverse effects to an infinitesimal level so that the raw numbers are still small. Otherwise we are enabling third rate standards for drug safety.

Third, do notice that the vaccine pushers would quickly revert to raw numbers instead of percentages whenever someone brings up the discussion of how small a percentage of younger people actually suffered from severe COVID19 disease. They want to have it both ways and need to be called out.

Finally, they will compare the risk of myocarditis due to infection versus risk of myocarditis due to the vaccine. This is already a terrible argument because you can actually treat COVID19 before it becomes severe enough to cause myocarditis, and we have no such defense against vaccine induced myocarditis that I know of. On top of that, people who got vaccinated still got severe COVID19 which ended up in myocarditis, effectively multiplying the risk for each dose!

Conclusion

The marketing slogan “mild and transient”, just like that other marketing slogan “safe and effective”, did not hold up to real scrutiny as soon as we applied the precautionary principle. It turned out to be just one more example of third rate pharmacovigilance.