• I analyzed v-safe data and found statistically significant excess cases of transverse myelitis for both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, with 9 cases for Pfizer Dose 1 (expected 4-5) and 12 cases for Dose 2 (expected less than 5), while Moderna showed 9 cases for Dose 1 and 14 for Dose 2.

• I calculated person-days of observation within 42-day risk windows after vaccination, totaling approximately 292,000 person-years for Pfizer Dose 1 and 324,000 person-years for Moderna Dose 1, which I used to determine expected background rates.

• 24 hospitalized transverse myelitis cases (13 Pfizer, 11 Moderna) were never reported to VAERS, despite the CDC’s October 2020 promise to report all v-safe hospitalizations to VAERS

• I found discrepancies in VAERS reporting where 6 cases marked as “reported to VAERS” in v-safe records don’t appear to match any corresponding VAERS entries with the correct splttype field, making it difficult to track v-safe registrants in VAERS.

• My v-safe findings contradict the widely-cited 99 million person GVDN study, which showed no significant safety signals for transverse myelitis with mRNA vaccines, raising questions about why the CDC didn’t address this discrepancy.

Before you read this article, please read the first article which provides a foundation for my v-safe article series.

Adding vaccination dates into Pfizer and Moderna only datasets

I took the Pfizer only and Moderna only datasets I mentioned in my previous article and removed a few rows which did not have any vaccination dates associated with them.

Then I added four columns corresponding to the vaccination date for the first four doses.

This is what the table looks like for Pfizer

This is what it looks like for Moderna

Download Moderna dataset

Download Pfizer dataset

Total person days inside a 42 day risk window for Dose 1

I then calculate the number of person days inside a 42 day risk window for Pfizer Dose 1

SELECT SUM( CASE WHEN vax_1_date IS NULL THEN 0 ELSE LEAST( 42, COALESCE(vax_2_date::date, vax_3_date::date, vax_4_date::date, max_date::date)::date - vax_1_date::date + 1 ) END ) AS person_days_42d_after_dose1_only, COUNT(vax_1_date) AS participants_with_dose1 FROM pfizer_min_max;

The number comes out to be 106519339 days = 291833 years

Calculation for Moderna Dose 1

SELECT SUM( CASE WHEN vax_1_date IS NULL THEN 0 ELSE LEAST( 42, COALESCE(vax_2_date::date, vax_3_date::date, vax_4_date::date, max_date::date)::date - vax_1_date::date + 1 ) END ) AS person_days_42d_after_dose1_only, COUNT(vax_1_date) AS participants_with_dose1 FROM moderna_min_max;

The number for Moderna is 118423305 days = 324447 years

Expected cases for Pfizer Dose 1

I asked Grok to calculate the expected cases of Transverse Myelitis for Moderna Dose 1 based on annual rate of incidence. Since Pfizer has slightly fewer person years of follow up (but not much different), it follows that the calculation would also apply for Pfizer.

According to Grok, 4 or more cases would trigger a safety signal for this dataset.

Observed Cases for Pfizer Dose 1

Here is the dataset.

Pfizer Transverse Myelitis Reports

When we filter for Dose Number = 1, Days To First Symptom Onset < 43, we get 9 reports, which is well above the upper range of 4 cases expected for statistical significance.

However, some of these v-safe reports are for pre-existing conditions.

Should they be included?

The paper “COVID-19 vaccines and adverse events of special interest: A multinational Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN) cohort study of 99 million vaccinated individuals“ which is considered one of the most comprehensive studies on this topic, uses a “washout” period of 365 days.

A 365-day washout period for outcome events was used to define incident outcomes. Outcome events were considered incident if there was no record of the same outcome event during the preceding 365-day washout period.

Based on this, I would say none of the existing cases of Transverse Myelitis need to be excluded.

However, even if we do exclude them, we still get 6 cases, which still exceeds the expected number.

Expected and Observed cases for Pfizer Dose 2

We do a similar calculation for Pfizer Dose 2.

For Pfizer dose 2, if we get 5 or more confirmed cases of transverse myelitis it is considered to be statistically above expected background rate.

But we get 12 cases for Dose 2, which is well above expected background rate.

Expected and observed cases for Moderna Dose 1

Moderna Dose 1 had 118423305 person days of observation

As per Grok: “4 or more confirmed cases of transverse myelitis within the 42-day risk window would be considered statistically above the expected background rate and would typically trigger a safety signal“

Moderna Transverse Myelitis Reports

There were 9 cases of Transverse Myelitis for Moderna Dose 1 within the 42 day risk window, and only one was a relapse.

Expected and observed cases for Moderna Dose 2

Moderna Dose 2 had 122220074 person days of observation.

According to Grok’s calculations, “4 or more confirmed cases of transverse myelitis observed in the 42-day window after dose 2 (in this 122,220,074 person-day cohort) would be considered statistically above the expected background rate and would typically be flagged as a safety signal.“

There were 14 cases of transverse myelitis after Moderna Dose 2

Hospitalizations which were not reported to VAERS

When you look at the GDIT outcomes, you can also see that there are a subset of reports (some were for Doses 3, 4, etc) where the patient was hospitalized but it was not reported to VAERS

There were 13 such reports for Pfizer

There were 11 such reports for Moderna

In an October 2020 meeting, Tom Shimabukuro promised to report all hospitalization AEs from v-safe to VAERS. Why wasn’t this done?

When v-safe hospitalizations are reported to VAERS, it provides a lot more information for the CDC and concerned health officials to investigate the case in full detail.

Reported but not in VAERS

There are 3 Pfizer v-safe registrants where the final call outcome says that GDIT reported to VAERS

And there are also 3 such registrants for Moderna

This is the summary for these 6 reports

Pfizer 62 M 16 Nov 2021 58 F 05 Sep 2021 70 M 22 Jan 2021 Moderna 48 F 26 Jan 2021 58 F 23 Sep 2021 51 F 29 Oct 2021

There are a total of 6 VAERS reports from v-safe (splttype=vsafe) and it is easy to see by comparing properties like age and vaccination date that none of the reports which are supposed to be from v-safe for this particular AE (Transverse Myelitis) match the information from v-safe.

Click here to see the list of reports on MedAlerts

Is the SPLTTYPE field for v-safe accurate?

There are three possible outcomes for v-safe GDIT calls - unreported (usually because the call wasn’t successful), reported to VAERS by the registrant before GDIT call, and reported by GDIT to VAERS during the followup call.

There is also another ambiguous category where the registrant thinks the adverse event was not related to the vaccine. It looks like the GDIT folks did not report these AEs to VAERS and just took the word of the registrant. If that is true, it would be a bit strange. After all, the vaccine pushers think a layperson VAERS reporter should not be considered right just because they claim their injury was due to the vaccine. So why should the converse be OK? Just because the v-safe registrant thinks their AE was not due to the vaccine, does not necessarily mean they are right either! The job of the GDIT personnel was to just report to VAERS anyway and let the real medical professionals sort it out.

In VAERS, you can filter for v-safe registrants by using splttype=’vsafe’

Based on my preliminary analysis, it looks like the outcomes reported in v-safe GDIT tables do not match the end result in VAERS.

This needs further investigation and it is possible these reports are in VAERS but not marked with splttype = vsafe. In that case, it would become nearly impossible to locate all the v-safe registrants in VAERS

In other words, unless we can get an accurate v-safe to VAERS mapping, it would be very hard to use VAERS to find out more information about v-safe registrants.

v-safe data does not match the 99 million GVDN paper

The headline result for this analysis should be that the data in v-safe does not match the paper which is frequently cited to “prove” that the COVID19 vaccines were “quite” safe.

And it was certainly cited by many people to show that even if the mRNA vaccines were not completely safe, they were at least safer than the adenovector vaccines like AstraZeneca (which was used in India for example)

This is what the GVDN paper found for transverse myelitis

As you can see, the data for transverse myelitis does not match what we see in v-safe. What caused this discrepancy? If there is a good explanation which also proves that the mRNA vaccines are safe despite high O/E ratios, why didn’t the CDC publish the explanation?

It is also important to note that the GVDN paper did not include any data from the USA, while v-safe data is only from the USA. So even if the data used by the GVDN paper was complete (a big if), it is quite possible the results do not match what was seen in the US.