Summary:

The full v-safe dataset requires merging two sources: the non-free-text data from the CDC website (four tables: Registrants, Race and Ethnicity, Vaccinations, and a Checkins table with over 150 million rows) and the free text data, which is only available from ICAN Decide website.

I describe how the data gets stored: checked boxes are concatenated into single strings in the relevant column (such as HEALTHCARE_VISITS), while anything a registrant types into a free text box, whether for daily check-ins, weekly check-ins, or “Other” healthcare visits, goes into separate columns in the free text table. I also built an interactive demo of the mobile app to show this in real time.

The CDC added MedDRA codes to every free text entry, probably through automation rather than manual reading. The CDC was only supposed to manually review entries tied to calls. However, not everyone who wrote free text was called, which led to the extreme outcome that some death reports never received a call.

How the CDC’s calling policy evolved: the original plan was to call anyone reporting more than reactogenic symptoms, but because of the volume of reports, the CDC narrowed it in early January 2021 to those who checked the box for seeking medical care. I note that about 900K of the 10 million registrants (9%) checked that box, compared with nearly 3.6 million (over 35%) who checked any of the three boxes.

One of the big benefits of using AI to build software is that you can also build tools to help explain how the data is stored.

For example, v-safe stores a LOT of data, but it is quite hard to understand the end to end data flow.

I built a tool within my v-safe viewer page to help understand the v-safe data schema.

You need to merge data from two sources to get the full v-safe data

1) the non free text data (NFTD) which is available on the CDC website itself.

2) you also need to download the free text data (FTD) which is only available on the ICAN Decide website (it was made available via a FOIA request)

Non Free Text Data

There are primarily four tables:

Registrants - details about the v-safe registrant. This table has one row per registrant.

Race and Ethnicity - race and ethnicity details. This table also has only one row per registrant.

Vaccinations - details about the multiple vaccine doses. This table has one row per vaccine dose per registrant. Each row includes an age range field which corresponds to registrant age on the date of vaccination (so it is possible for the same registrant to have multiple age range values in some cases)

Checkins - this is the main dataset which stores all the values input by the registrant for each checkin

You can see that it has over 150 million rows, and there are so many columns that I need to zoom out just to capture all of them in the screenshot.

Interactive Demo

I built an interactive demo of the v-safe mobile app that lets you see in real time how all the data gets added into the tables as user types them in.

We are primarily interested in reports which led to someone from the CDC calling the registrant.

For this, the user will have to first select the “Get Care from a doctor or other healthcare professional” checkbox

As soon as they select it, a new list of options open just below.

As a general rule, when a registrant selects multiple checkboxes, the string labels corresponding to those checkboxes are concatenated and stored in the relevant column in the database.

For example, notice how the three selected values are concatenated into a single string separated by a colon, and stored in the HEALTHCARE_VISITS column.

(Ignore the :gated suffix, it is not part of the column name and is just meant to help people understand how the value is populated)

Free Text Data

When the registrant types anything into a free text input box, the data is stored outside the checkins table.

Daily checkin

For example, suppose the user wants to mention a symptom not provided in the list for the daily checkins.

This gets saved into the column called “Systemic_Reaction_Other” in the free text table.

Weekly checkin

The user can also provide free text input for weekly checkins, but they have to first select “Yes” on the question “Since your last check-in, have you experienced any new or worsening symptoms or health conditions“ to be able to see the text input box.

And the free text input for weekly checkins is stored in the columns called “symptoms_description” in the free text table.

Healthcare free text

For both daily and weekly checkin, if the user selects “Other” under the “Get care” choice, they will be able to provide free text input regarding the type of healthcare they sought.

The free text gets saved in the “Healthcare_visits_other” column in the free text table.

What happened to the free text?

The CDC added one or more MedDRA codes to every single free text entry.

I am guessing they used some kind of automation to do this, which is why it is not quite correct to say the CDC employees or the contractors “read” all the free text manually.

However, there was a subset of the free text they were supposed to read manually - whenever they had to call the registrant.

Death reports which received no calls Maybe you are wondering - the registrant is only going to type something into the free text input if they experienced something outside the normal bounds of what was expected. Why wouldn’t the CDC call everyone who filled out some free text? As you will see later in the article - not everyone who filled out free text received a call from the CDC, just because of the way they built out the v-safe app. This led to the most extreme outcome that you might expect - CDC never called the phone number even for some death reports.

When did CDC call the registrant?

There was an original plan, and an updated plan.

The original plan

Based on slides and talks from late 2020, it looks like the CDC originally planned to call v-safe registrants if they reported anything other than reactogenic symptoms.

This is from the October 2020 VRBPAC meeting, and the slides were presented by Tom Shimabukuro himself:

In other words, they were originally planning to call if any of these were checked.

In fact, you can even see this in the Call Center logs for Dec 2020 where there were a few calls made even though the registrant did not report seeking medical care.

A quick aside - as much as I keep mocking the CDC constantly, it is pretty obvious from just analyzing the call center logs that they started with the very best of intentions in late 2020. In fact it is even possible they did the best they could in 2021. But I am also very angry that a) they did not send out an SOS to the whole world about how bad things got in 2021 and b) they went radio silent on v-safe data after 2021 and chose to implement what can only be called a full blown cover up.

Unfortunately for the CDC, Murphy’s law took over very soon.

They did not really account for a vaccine anywhere near as dangerous as the one which got approved.

The updated plan

But there were simply too many adverse event reports to keep up with their original plan.

Sometime around end of Dec 2020 and first week of Jan 2021, they decided they were going to only concentrate on those who checked the box which said they got medical care.

For some context, when all was said and done, “only” 900K which is about 9% of the 10 million registrants - had mentioned seeking medical care.

But nearly 3.6 million people - more than 35% of the entire v-safe dataset - checked one of the three boxes!

This article explained only the data schema based on what happened until the data reached the call center “queue”.

In the next article, I will explain how items were added to and removed from the Call Center queue.