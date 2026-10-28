Summary:

The v-safe Call Center logs worked like a “human in the loop” work queue: every check-in where a registrant clicked “Get care from…” was added (enqueued) to the queue, and registrants who never checked that box in any check-in were never added and received no call.

How items left the queue: GDIT contractors often let several tickets accumulate for one registrant before calling, and once they reached someone, all of that person’s items were removed (dequeued) at once. Even an unsuccessful call emptied the queue for the registrant I use as an example.

Reaching someone did not guarantee a VAERS report. Contractors did not file one if the registrant felt the adverse event was unrelated to the vaccine, which is a double standard in COVID-19 vaccine pharmacovigilance.

There were often long delays in calling people who reported deaths. In one case, a relative asked why the CDC never got in touch, and the CDC called more than 200 days later, got voicemail and never tried again. I believe this lets the CDC keep many v-safe deaths “unverified,” and I suspect the delay was deliberate.

The CDC has never published documentation on how to interpret the Call Center and GDIT datasets or for quantifying under-reporting from v-safe to VAERS. Only 26 of 1,500+ v-safe death reports reached VAERS, and I also describe the new viewer tools I built to help people follow the outreach process.

In my previous article, I explained the basic v-safe data schema from the viewpoint of the actions taken by the registrant in filling out the data.

Once the registrant filled out all the data, there was also a system running behind the scenes which decided which v-safe registrants would be called for follow up.

Unfortunately this system was not just automated, it was also completely opaque to the v-safe registrants, which is why we have people complaining on Twitter that the CDC never “read” the free text.

Jeffrey Tucker, who has made a hugely important contribution to the v-safe discussion by publishing the Cries for Help book, wrote this on Twitter.

To be clear, what Jeffrey Tucker posted was an obvious misinterpretation of the data, but it was a completely understandable error in my opinion, simply because of how much the tech industry has ignored v-safe

But there is a much bigger picture that everyone is missing:

There should be no reason for the CDC to be so horrifically bad at documenting its v-safe outreach process that people are getting confused about these things many years after the entire program ended.

I have built a few more tools to help people figure out how the outreach process worked, but it is still not very easy to follow because of the reason mentioned above.

Not all serious adverse events resulted in a call

I have written about this previously, but the under reporting rate for even serious v-safe adverse events was quite high.

And at least a portion of it is simply because of the protocol they followed for pushing reports from v-safe to VAERS.

Unless the registrant clicked on the “Get care from…” checkbox in at least one of their checkins, their information was not even added to the Call Center queue.

If this checkbox was left unchecked in all checkins, you would not have gotten a call from the CDC

The Call Center logs acted like a work queue

I asked Claude to give it a name, and it suggested “human in the loop” work queue, which is a pretty good way to put it in my opinion.

How items got added to the work queue

Whenever someone clicked on “Get care from…” in their checkin, all the relevant information was stored in the Call Center table.

If you open the Call Center Timeline tab for this registrant, you see that the item is added to the queue (enqueued)

Since every checkin which mentioned “Get care” was added to the Call Center queue, this created a challenge for the GDIT Contact Center folks who were supposed to call the v-safe registrant and encourage them to submit their adverse event to VAERS.

If there were multiple checkins in just the first week, it wouldn’t make sense for the GDIT to call every day for each checkin.

Instead, they planned to add multiple “call tickets” into the queue for a given registrant and called only after a few days.

When items got removed from the work queue

From what I have seen in the data so far, I believe items were removed from the queue once GDIT personnel were able to either leave a voice message, or were able to talk to someone on the other side during their call itself.

For this particular registrant, they called a couple of days later on 21 Oct 2021, and the FinalOutcome was marked as “Unsuccessful” and the work item was dequeued (and the queue became empty).

In some cases you can see that they called only after allowing a few entries to be added into the queue.

And in those cases, a successful attempt (i.e. GDIT contractor was able to talk to someone on the other side) will remove all items from the queue at once.

Here is a good example:

Link (under the Call Center View tab)

In case the specific protocol used to add items to and remove items from the Call Center queue seems a bit confusing, you are not the only one feeling that way!

But hopefully this gives you a reasonable idea of how the call center logs worked.

If you have any more questions, please leave a comment and I will try and answer them as best as I can.

🚩 Why hasn’t CDC published appropriate documentation for the outreach process?

To the best of my knowledge, CDC has not written even a single article or research paper explaining how the v-safe Call Center and GDIT datasets should be interpreted for analysis.

Since the vaccine was approved for Emergency Use Authorization, wasn’t it just as important that the CDC promptly notify the public about adverse events from v-safe (which they didn’t)?

And if we retroactively find out that only 26 out of 1500+ v-safe death reports even made it to VAERS, what does it say about the quality of vaccine pharmacovigilance?

And what does it say about the quality of peer review of vaccine safety studies that no one has published any peer reviewed article documenting the under reporting factor from v-safe to VAERS?

🚩 Registrants who felt the adverse event was not related to the vaccine

Just because the GDIT contractor reached someone on the other side (which itself didn’t happen many times) does not automatically mean a VAERS report was filed for that person.

For one thing, they would not file anything if the registrant felt the adverse event was not related to the vaccine.

This is a great example of the double standards which was rampant in COVID19 vaccine pharmacovigilance. If a person felt their adverse event was not related to the vaccine, the GDIT contractor did not ask them to file a VAERS report! But if a v-safe registrant reported that the vaccine caused their health problem, I can assure you that they didn’t automatically go to the front of the queue for vaccine injury compensation! 😂 In fact Closed VAERS asks a great question: why it was even necessary to ask the registrant for permission to file the VAERS report in the first place?

🚩 Death reports: Why the long delay in reaching out?

For many death reports, there was an enormous delay in calling the phone number of the registrant.

I wrote an article about this previously, but now you can also visualize it using the most recent tools I have built.

In fact, there was an anaphylaxis death after first Moderna dose where the relative (presumably) explicitly asked why the CDC never got in touch.

Given that the CDC still maintains that there were zero deaths in the US which were caused by the mRNA vaccine, naturally you might want to know what happened to this particular report.

Turns out, the CDC only called a good 200+ days later. The call went to voicemail, and the CDC did not even make a 2nd attempt.

In other words, this still remains an “unverified” death.

I believe the CDC is still able to insist there were no deaths causally associated with either of the mRNA vaccines because many v-safe deaths remain unverified. Once you realize this, you start wondering whether this was the primary motive behind the long delay.

There are probably more such examples.

Go to this page which has a list of v-safe death reports.

Filter for Care = ‘Yes’ (this means the registrant or relative mentioned seeking medical care). 940 registrants mentioned seeking medical care.

The CDC was supposed to call all of them.

You can read the free text entries, and you will notice that some of them seem to blame the vaccine for the death.

Here is an example:

0 days later: My mother died 25 hours after she got the vaccine | 1 days later: Died 25 hours after receiving Covid Vaccine | 182 days later: (b)(6) died exactly 25 hours after receiving her 1st dose of Moderna vaccine I have reported this several times she had a fever of 101 a headache and just didnt feel well several hours after getting vaccinated / Death

Click on the registrant code to open the viewer page, and go to the Call Center View

If there was a delay of more than 3 months from the date the report was submitted, and the first attempt to call the registrant’s phone, it will show this yellow badge.

As you can see, there was a “long wait before first dial”

This happened quite often in 2021, even as the COVID19 vaccine was being approved for younger and younger cohorts.