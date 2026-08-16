Summary:

Of the 1,500+ v-safe registrant deaths in my dataset, 502 (about a third) never reported seeking medical care in their check-ins—and I saw similar gaps in my cancer (~30%) and neuropathy (~40%) datasets

This matters because the CDC used “reported seeking medical care” as its main proxy for adverse events in their seminal 2022 Lancet paper, and that number has been treated publicly as if it captures the true rate of serious harm

I suspect people are less likely to report seeking care the more time passes between the event and their check-in, since flagging it requires extra follow-up detail

Since no one has published a rigorous analysis of the millions of free-text entries that never checked the “sought care” box, I don’t think anyone even knows the true rate of medical care seeking (or hospitalizations) in v-safe, and I think it’s likely heavily undercounted

While looking at the free-text data again, I noticed something that kept bothering me.

There were about 3.5 million registrants who wrote something in the free-text box (around 7.5 million total entries). But only about 780K had ever checked the box saying they sought medical care.

So either millions of people were writing detailed free-text about nothing serious… or a whole lot of people who did have serious problems simply never checked that box.

I already had the deaths dataset from a previous analysis ready, so I ran the query.

Of the 1,500+ registrant deaths, 502 never reported seeking medical care in any of their check-ins.

That’s about a third.

Then I checked the cancer cohort I had already built. Roughly 5,000 out of 17,000 (nearly 30%) never checked the box either.

Same pattern showed up in my PACVS neuropathy analysis data: 1,751 out of 4,451—almost 40%—never reported seeking medical care.

Why does this matter?

Because the CDC treated “reported seeking medical care” as their main proxy for adverse events in their 2022 Lancet paper on v-safe.

And the medical establishment ran with it.

Here’s Dan Wilson (“Debunk the Funk”) explaining the numbers in a video about the ICAN lawsuit:

But the numbers who said they actually reported seeking medical care are much smaller. That was around 0.8% after the first dose and around 0.9% after the second dose. … Even smaller numbers reported going to the emergency room or actually being hospitalized…

You can hear the implication clearly: the serious stuff only happened to the people who checked the box.

But if one-third of the deaths never checked it… and 30-40% of the cancer and neuropathy cases never checked it… then that proxy is broken.

Why would registrants skip the box?

I’m not completely sure, but one strong possibility is timing.

Checking “Get care from a doctor…” forces you to fill out extra details about the type of visit. The farther away the event is from the day you do the check-in, the more tempting it is to just skip it.

For something like cancer or a death that happens weeks or months later, that extra friction starts to matter.

So what’s the real rate of people who sought medical care?

That’s the question nobody has answered.

We have millions of free-text entries from people who never checked the “sought care” box. In the smaller samples I’ve already looked at, people sometimes describe doctor visits, ER trips, or hospital stays in the free text while leaving the checkbox blank.

The recent AI models can catch a lot of those cases. I’ve already verified this on thousands of reports (for other types of analyses). But doing it properly on the full multi-million entry set is still expensive for an independent researcher.

Until someone actually does that analysis, we literally do not know how many of those 2.7 million people needed medical care of any kind—let alone how many were hospitalized.

And given what the deaths, cancer, and neuropathy numbers already show, I think the official “sought medical care” numbers are undercounting the real picture by a meaningful amount.