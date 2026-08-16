Vaccine Data Science

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Markker
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My friend, here in UK, is into hiking and walks in different groups. We only have Yellow Card here. She told me several people had developed skin cancers and had sought medical care; you'd need to in order to get diagnosed, wouldn't you? She was one of them. She later required treatment for some shoulder impingement she began suffering. I'd say not one reported to Yellow Card as related to Covid injections. I know 2 more with agonising shoulder problems since their jabs. Most would not associate joint pains, nor cancers of skin, or anywhere else, unless it appeared on the arm injected as being related. I think in UK people are still only aware of clots, brain bleeds and heart problems caused, in very rare occasions, by these injections. Most unaware of Yellow Card.

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