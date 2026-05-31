Summary:

I built An AI agent using Cursor which shows the APPC whitepaper’s claim — that symptoms like sunburn and toothache have “no obvious link to vaccines” — is fundamentally wrong.

Reading the free text narratives in VAERS reports reveals that these so-called “negative control” symptoms routinely appear as proxies for real potential adverse reactions, not independent unrelated events.

The agent automates this analysis by taking copied VAERS report text, evaluating each symptom, and generating a cited HTML summary showing whether any symptom qualifies as a clean negative control.

The white paper’s fatal flaw is skipping the narrative text entirely — without that step, there’s no valid basis for dismissing elevated symptom counts as meaningless statistical noise.

The burden of proof now shifts to the whitpaper’s author to demonstrate that any given symptom is a genuinely clean negative control before using it to undermine adverse reaction analysis.

This is one of the paragraphs in the APPC Penn whitepaper (emphasis mine)

In fact, nearly every type of event reported to VAERS, including many with no obvious link to vaccines such as sunburn, toothache, X-ray of limbs, and abnormal dreams, showed dramatic spikes in 2021, often increasing by orders of magnitude

I built an AI agent using Cursor to directly examine this claim. The results show that the assertion is fundamentally incorrect.

Here’s how the agent works:

Simply copy the full text of any VAERS report from MedAlerts and paste it into the agent. It will analyze all reported symptoms and determine whether each one truly qualifies as having “no obvious link to vaccines.”

(Note: The author previously referred to such symptoms as “negative controls.” Although that specific term is not used in this white paper, I continue to use it because it remains a useful and intuitive label for the concept)

How to run the AI Agent

1 Download Cursor

2 Download the AI Agent

3 Extract (unzip) the agent

4 Open the folder in Cursor

5 Go to any VAERS report on MedAlerts which includes a “negative control” symptom (you will find a lot of examples of negative controls in this article)

6 Copy the text from the ENTIRE page (don’t worry about formatting etc - the AI agent will take care of it)

7 In the chat box inside Cursor, type the word “evaluate” followed by pasting the text that you just copied.

The AI agent will do a bunch of work and then generate a summary as a HTML page.

8 Install the Live Server extension so you can open the HTML page in full browser view.

9 Open the generated HTML page using Live Server

In this example, you can see that Sunburn acts as a proxy.

You can also click on the yellow citation links to see how exactly the AI agent was able to make all these inferences.

Why this matters

Using symptoms like sunburn as negative controls misses the point: they often appear in VAERS because they are connected to real adverse events. Once you read the free-text narrative, the connection becomes obvious — and my AI agent makes this trivial to check. A “negative control” in these cases is usually just a proxy. Dismissing the proxy is effectively dismissing the underlying signal.

No one would seriously suggest that elevated counts of potential adverse reactions are unworthy of investigation merely due to the presence of negative control symptoms.

While the white paper’s author is not directly urging people to ignore VAERS data, his emphasis on negative controls has encouraged others to make sweeping dismissals that do not hold up under closer scrutiny of the clinical narratives.

The burden of proof

The burden of proof now lies with the white paper’s author: before using any symptom as a clean negative control in aggregate analysis, it must be demonstrated — on a report-by-report basis — that it has no plausible link to an adverse reaction. Charts based on raw counts of these symptoms are therefore misleading until the narratives have been properly parsed.

The fatal flaw

The fatal flaw in the APPC white paper is that the author does not examine the free-text narratives to determine whether a reported symptom truly qualifies as a clean negative control.

This omission is not unique.

Neglect of VAERS narrative text remains surprisingly common in many summary-level analyses. As a result, conclusions drawn from such analyses often fail under even basic scrutiny once the clinical narratives are systematically reviewed.

Here is another prominent VAERS analysis whose claims collapse when subjected to large-scale review of the free-text entries.