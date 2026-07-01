Summary:

RFK Jr forced CDC to release VAERS follow-up reports. This confirmed that the CDC VAERS search tool had been effectively “hiding” deaths all through the COVID19 vaccine rollout.

RFK Jr compelled publication of v-safe free-text check-in dates. This enabled analysis that caught CDC omitting v-safe deaths from a Lancet paper.

RFK Jr enabled Senator Ron Johnson’s subpoenaed HHS data. This revealed FDA/CDC use of sub-optimal signal-detection data mining for mRNA vaccines.

Senator Ron Johnson exposed the pediatric VAERS deaths cover-up using other subpoenaed data. Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg questioned internal FDA pressure to revise numbers downward.

RFK Jr’s data disclosures have repeatedly exposed third-rate vaccine pharmacovigilance by the Biden era HHS. This explains why vaccine pushers want him gone.

Please note: I use the phrase “Biden era HHS” to broadly refer to anyone who is opposed to data transparency on vaccine safety issues. It probably includes people who predate the Biden era, but more importantly it also includes people who are currently working in the FDA and CDC under RFK Jr, and don’t want anyone exposing how badly they managed the mRNA vaccine safety data disclosures

People often question if RFK Jr has really done much for the MAHA movement. I don’t know the answer to that question.

However, from the perspective of a data analyst/data scientist, I can confirm that RFK Jr’s data disclosures have ALREADY exposed a lot of third rate pharmacovigilance.

VAERS follow up reports

RFK Jr forced the CDC to publish all follow up VAERS reports.

We finally got to see the data structure they were using to store these reports.

They simply added an extra column called “ORDER” and added the contents as an extra row using the same VAERS_ID. In a way, I do appreciate the simplicity of their approach, but I wish they had also published a mapping between deleted reports and the higher ORDER numbers.

As it turns out, the follow up reports would sometimes report that the patient died, but the original report would not have any record of the death (because they were still alive at that time).

In turn, this meant that people who were using CDC VAERS WONDER for their searches were always under-counting total number of deaths reported to VAERS during the entire COVID19 vaccine rollout!

Here are some examples, courtesy of Closed VAERS

Now that we do know that even death reports were being hidden from the public, we can quite safely conclude that this is the first example of Biden era HHS trying to normalize third rate vaccine pharmacovigilance.

v-safe free text check in dates

Recently I had a very funny argument on Twitter with someone called “R Marcucio”

It is hard to follow the full thread because we are just quote tweeting each other back and forth, but it is WELL WORTH YOUR TIME, because you will quickly realize just how ignorant the vaccine pushers on Twitter are!

If not for RFK Jr forcing the CDC to publish the check in dates associated with free text entries, NONE of my v-safe free text analysis would have even been possible.

The fact that most vaccine pushers don’t even know v-safe free text wasn’t fully published until Jan 2025, and the check in dates weren’t fully published until Apr 2025, is itself pretty bad.

What makes it even worse is that a full analysis of v-safe free text, including all the check in dates, exposed that the CDC had hid v-safe deaths in the Lancet paper.

But even if the analysis had not exposed anything suspicious, it would still be considered third rate vaccine pharmacovigilance if the entire medical establishment remained silent on the lack of transparency of such important data!

The missing VAERS signal - RGPS vs MGPS

At the end of April 2026, Senator Ron Johnson also used the subpoenaed data he got from the HHS to expose that the FDA/CDC was using an outdated VAERS data mining system for the mRNA vaccines.

You can read a good summary here

I also had an interesting conversation with Google’s NotebookLM about the implications of this new information, and specifically what it meant for the claims in the APPC Penn whitepaper.

While I have NO IDEA why Prof Jeff Morris failed to locate the Ana Szarfman paper when he did a literature survey for his whitepaper, it does look like the APPC Penn whitepaper produced even more third rate vaccine pharmacovigilance which we wouldn’t have known about if not for RFK Jr’s data disclosures.

VAERS pediatric deaths

In early May 2026, Senator Ron Johnson exposed some more shocking information - a potential cover up of pediatric VAERS deaths.

There was a very interesting conversation about this topic on The Doctor’s Lounge podcast recently where Tracy Beth Hoeg gives her view on what could have happened

She also asks (emphasis mine)

And second of all, why is there suddenly a change in this number? Like, it’s just— is this just more evidence of internal pressure at the FDA to sort of downplay what they originally found. And then if that’s the case, like, of those 10 that they initially reported, like, is that an objective assessment?

Good question!

This looks even worse than third rate pharmacovigilance!

And we wouldn’t even know about any of this if not for RFK Jr’s data disclosures!

No wonder the vaccine pushers want RFK Jr fired ASAP!