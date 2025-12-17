Yesterday Closed VAERS wrote this article

Then I came to know (and remember) that Liz Willner from OpenVAERS has also tweeted about this

A few days back, Prof Morris replied to one of my tweets where I first suggested he had not even read one of my earlier articles.

This was his response:

This is what he wrote in his response

There is absolutely no expectation for cdc to remove such events as I call “negative controls”. The system is intended to include reports of any events occurring after vaccination, especially if serious, whether thought caused by vaccines or not. If you read Vaers instructors and guidelines you’d know this. And you’d see nothing in Vaers or cdc instructions to remove such reports

First of all, it is important to note that I am suggesting that the CDC add these non-symptom events and indirect symptoms into a different column in VAERS, so they would not have to do unnecessary cleanup jobs of symptoms later on.

Whether or not you agree with my viewpoint, if you read Prof Morris’s tweet, you might think CDC does such a thorough job of keeping VAERS reports in a pristine state that it even preserves past mistakes - for example they don’t even do any updates to remove wrong entries (and in my opinion, negative controls are indeed wrong entries for the symptoms column even if they ARE related to the adverse event).

But the analysis by Closed VAERS and Liz Willner shows that CDC has even deleted the entire set of symptoms from a SIDS report in the past. Clearly, they have no interest in maintaining the pristine state of these VAERS reports. In fact, I think they only got caught tampering with the evidence because of a series of accidental investigations, and the fact that a website like MedAlerts allows us to see the history of every single VAERS report.

This also means these reports now have exactly zero symptoms, which obviously begs the question why such reports need to even EXIST in VAERS.

So not only does the CDC make clearly deleterious changes to VAERS reports, they even leave these reports in such a comically idiotic state that a genuine “Data Scientist” should be immediately investigating it. And if that is asking for too much, then a data scientist should at least not be posting such blatantly wrong statements suggesting that the CDC never goes back to delete symptoms from earlier reports.

This is one more example of Jeff Morris’s shallow understanding of the VAERS system.

And instead of being curious about what is going on and digging deeper into all these data anomalies, he is writing whitepapers (falsely) assuring everyone that the spike in VAERS reports after the COVID19 vaccines is not particularly concerning.

So why is he writing a whitepaper on a topic he knows so little about?