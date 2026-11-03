Summary:

CDC pitched VAERS, VSD, CISA, and v-safe as “complementary” systems, yet only about one in ten v-safe registrants who reported needing medical care ever had a VAERS report filed, and the slides never told the ACIP committee about this failed handoff.

The VaST group, meant to be an independent second look, repeated CDC’s soft framing (“less frequent,” “mild to moderate”), sent myocarditis and deaths to VAERS or VSD, and never added the hospital, chest pain, or seizure data sitting in v-safe, so the ACIP committee heard agreement instead of a cross-check.

Some ACIP presentations mentioned v-safe only to explain how it works or to push enrollment rather than to show results, while the serious-outcome charts came almost entirely from VAERS or VSD, leaving what v-safe actually recorded off the screen.

Small percentages (0.1% or 0.2% reporting ER or hospital care) and phrases like “no unexpected safety findings” mask what’s inside them: in my reconstructed data, many hospital-box rows lack the standard Hospitalisation code, include chest pain, respiratory distress, appendicitis, and seizures in the free text, and sometimes ended with “Unsuccessful” follow-up.

When CDC wound down the original COVID v-safe in April 2023 and relaunched a new version, it celebrated about 10 million participants and 150 million surveys but gave no accounting of serious totals (hospital or ER check-ins, Death codes, chest pain) and never acknowledged the one-in-ten VAERS filing rate.

Read the first 5 examples here.

Note: like the previous article, this is also based on AI powered (and human verified) forensics of ACIP meeting slides. And the writing style reflects that.

6 "Complementary systems" without the miss rate

When CDC presented to ACIP late in the COVID era, and again when introducing safety monitoring for the next vaccine, the slides described four systems working together: VAERS, VSD, CISA, and v-safe. The word “complementary” was meant to reassure the committee that if one system missed something, another would catch it.

That only works if information actually moves between systems. It didn’t.

v-safe recorded Death codes, hospitalizations, chest pain, and thousands of other symptom codes. But only about one in ten of the v-safe registrants who reported needing medical care ever had a VAERS report filed, and VAERS was the system ACIP had been taught to treat as the place serious events get caught. That includes cases the call center chose not to file after the person said their problem was unrelated to the vaccine.

Someone new to this hears “four systems watching.” The numbers show a handoff that mostly didn’t happen, and the slides never mentioned that to the committee.

7 VaST repeats the same soft v-safe message

VaST, the Vaccine Safety Technical Subgroup, is a smaller group of experts that often follows CDC’s main safety presentation with a short assessment for ACIP.

It’s meant to be a second look.

But Talbot’s VaST slides frequently repeated the same framing CDC had just used: reactions were “less frequent” or “mild to moderate,” while myocarditis and deaths were handed off to VAERS or VSD.

This means it wasn’t independent confirmation.

The subgroup never added the hospital, chest pain, or seizure information that was sitting in the v-safe data.

When the presenter and the review group say the same incomplete thing on the same day, the committee hears agreement, when it should rather be hearing a cross-check.

8 Enrollment pitches instead of serious results

Some ACIP presentations that mention v-safe aren’t even trying to show what it found.

They explain how it works (parents can add children, the survey asks whether a child “received care”) or end with a push to promote enrollment. That can be accurate as a description of the product, but it isn’t results.

In these presentations, the charts for serious outcomes come almost entirely from VAERS or VSD. v-safe is something people should sign up for, or a line in the appendix, while the serious answers already collected for that age group stay off the screen. The committee is told about the system but never shown what it recorded.

9 Tiny percentages and “nothing unexpected”

When a slide says ER or hospital care was reported by 0.1% or 0.2% of people, or a summary says “no unexpected safety findings,” it sounds rare and calm.

Numbers that small are easy to ignore, and they don’t tell the committee what’s inside them.

In the reconstructed data, many rows where someone checked the hospital box don’t carry the standard Hospitalisation medical code at all. The free text and other codes on those same visits include chest pain, respiratory distress, appendicitis, and seizures.

In some cases the call center’s follow-up ended as “Unsuccessful,” meaning it was never completed.

A tiny percentage and a reassuring sentence cover all of that up.

By the way, the same patterns often show up in the MMWR papers too.

10 The wind-down and the relaunch, without serious totals

By April 2023, CDC was winding down the original COVID v-safe.

It cited roughly 10 million participants and 150 million health surveys and called the mission accomplished. Later presentations introduced a new version of v-safe for other vaccines. Those participation numbers are accurate.

What was missing was any plain accounting of the serious side of those years of check-ins: how many people checked hospital or ER boxes, how many registrants had Death codes, how many had chest pain.

There was also no acknowledgment that only about one in ten of the people who reported needing care ever had a VAERS report filed. The farewell and the relaunch both celebrate participation and point to VAERS for serious events, and neither gives the committee the serious totals.