Summary:

• The APPC Penn whitepaper’s claim that V-Safe free-text fields are “not well suited for systematic analysis” is demonstrably false — many LLMs can now reason over text embedded within datasets

• Using an LLM pipeline on V-Safe data, roughly 200 Pfizer-only and ~150 Moderna-only PACVS cases were identified among registrants coded with neuropathy MedDRA codes, yielding a rate comparable to myocarditis, with a verification tool built to enable human validation

• Analysis of V-Safe cancer reports turned up 214 atypical cancer reports (118 with rapid progression, 314 with reactivation of dormant cancers), with over 95% having no interim COVID-19 infection — and the ~1-in-50,000 rate suggests Pfizer/Moderna trials should have captured similar cases with proper long-term monitoring

• Around 30 genuine death reports were found within the CDC’s own cherry-picked V-Safe dataset — more than the 26 V-Safe deaths currently in VAERS — yet the CDC’s landmark Lancet paper omits any mention of deaths entirely

• All three analyses used the same three-step LLM pipeline: construct a per-registrant Markdown file, extract structured data against a predefined schema, then run aggregate calculations — and the near-total absence of such work across the medical, data science, and AI communities raises serious questions about whether pro-vaccine whitepapers are crowding out legitimate vaccine safety research

In the previous article, I mentioned the fatal flaw in the APPC Penn whitepaper - it completely ignores free text.

This fatal flaw has also been compounded by the explosive growth of LLMs which can reason not just over a paragraph of text, and not just over a set of data points, but now they can reason over a paragraph of text contained inside a set of data points.

Note: NotebookLM infographics sometimes hallucinates numbers. Always read the full article to see the correct numbers.

Quantifying PACVS in v-safe

The best example of this is PACVS detection in v-safe.

I investigated whether Post-Acute Covid Vaccination Syndrome (PACVS) cases appear in the V-Safe dataset by analyzing registrants coded with neuropathy MedDRA codes. Using an LLM via the Open Router API, I identified roughly 200 potential PACVS cases among Pfizer-only registrants and ~150 among Moderna-only registrants, yielding a rate of about 3.5–4 per 100,000 — comparable to the myocarditis rate that previously triggered safety warnings. To address the possibility of LLM reasoning errors, I built a verification tool (the "Neuropathy Explainer Viewer") that lets human reviewers trace each case determination back to specific rows in the original V-Safe CSV data, enabling manual validation of the findings.

Quantifying atypical cancer in v-safe

Another example - detecting atypical cancer in v-safe.

I analyzed V-Safe data from nearly 10 million registrants (approximately 5 million Pfizer-only and 4.4 million Moderna-only) and identified 214 atypical cancer reports across selected MedDRA categories, with 118 showing rapid progression and 314 indicating reactivation of dormant cancers shortly after vaccination. Over 95% of the nearly 17,000 total cancer reports lacked any post-vaccination positive COVID-19 PCR test, suggesting the cancers were unlikely attributable to COVID-19 infection itself, while 1,778 reflected prior cancer history and over 1,000 explicitly blamed the vaccine. Using AI tools to extract details from V-Safe free-text entries, I compiled the findings into a public dataset and noted that the roughly 1-in-50,000 rate of atypical cancer reports implies that Pfizer and Moderna’s clinical trials — which together vaccinated far more than 50,000 people — would likely have captured at least some such cases had they conducted long-term cancer monitoring, meaning critics claiming “no evidence of risk” may be confusing absence of evidence with evidence of absence. I also flagged that many serious V-Safe cancer reports are missing from VAERS, raising questions about why CDC required registrants’ permission before transferring their details for complete evaluation.

Quantifying genuine death reports in v-safe

And a third - identifying genuine v-safe death reports

While analyzing V-Safe free-text data, I uncovered what appears to be deliberate omission of death reports in the CDC's landmark V-Safe paper published in the Lancet. Even within the CDC's own cherry-picked dataset, I identified around 30 deaths reported to V-Safe — cases where a registrant died and a relative filled in the free-text entry — yet the paper's summary table makes no mention of v-safe deaths whatsoever. I also noted that only 26 V-Safe deaths appear in VAERS as of the most recent download, fewer than what I could already count in my truncated dataset covering only deaths within 7 days of vaccination on or before June 14, 2021. This raises serious questions about why the CDC omitted these deaths from the paper, why post publication peer review sites like PubPeer have not flagged it, and why registrant data wasn't transferred to VAERS for complete evaluation. I also left a comment on PubPeer about this

How to do systematic analysis of qualitative data

The following is a verbatim quote from the APPC whitepaper.

“Although users can report more serious events in free-text fields, these responses are qualitative and not well suited for systematic analysis.”

As my three examples show, this is demonstrably false.

It is now possible to use LLMs to do systematic analysis of these free text fields to quantify serious events.

All three v-safe analyses were implemented using the following method

1 For every registrant, construct a Markdown file which is a set of tables representing their information 2 Send this markdown to an LLM, and ask it to extract structured information which adheres to a predefined schema 3 Do aggregate calculations on the structured information

Structured data extraction using LLMs is a nascent field, but it is also one which is already enough of a game changer that you expect a whitepaper author to use it in their analysis.

In other words, free text is not unusable in the LLM era. Rather, it is a rich source of vital information.

Even if you believe LLMs are not as good as humans at extracting information from complex datasets like v-safe, it is now very clear that they dramatically reduce the amount of grunt work.

And I have barely scratched the surface of what is possible.

The fact that no one - not the medical professionals, not the biostatisticians, not the data scientists, not the Big Tech employees, not the AI community at large - is doing v-safe analysis is very puzzling.

It certainly makes people wonder if all these vaccine advertorials masquerading as whitepapers are the PRIMARY REASON for this gaping hole in vaccine safety research.