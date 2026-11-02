Summary:

CDC’s v-safe slides to ACIP covered only reactogenicity, such as sore arms, fatigue, and fever, even though the same week-1 surveys asked about medical care, ER visits, and hospitalization, which thousands of people reported. Many hospitalization-checked rows never received the Hospitalisation code, so both the slides and a simple code count understate what people told the v-safe app.

In the child and booster cohorts I rebuilt, many registrants had codes or free text for chest pain, shortness of breath, palpitations, seizure, or even “diagnosed with myocarditis.” Those are exactly the signals you’d expect during a myocarditis discussion, yet the v-safe slides mentioned only mild and moderate reactions, leaving viewers to assume v-safe found nothing cardiac or neurologic.

About 1,700 v-safe registrants carry a Death code, with over 1,500 of those reported by a relative. I don’t claim the vaccine caused all those deaths. My narrower point is that CDC handled death solely through VAERS and never showed ACIP the mortality coding in v-safe, so the audience came away thinking “v-safe means sore arms” and “VAERS means death”.

Only about 8 to 10 percent of care-eligible v-safe registrants were marked as reported to VAERS, with roughly nine in ten never becoming a VAERS report. Even deaths and hospitalizations (around 9% of eligible) rarely reached VAERS, so when ACIP treats VAERS as the serious-event feed, it sees only a minority of what v-safe already held.

The “if appropriate” filing standard at the contractor call center, which appears to have let a registrant’s belief that a problem was “unrelated” block a VAERS report, helps explain much of that roughly 90% miss. But flare ups of pre-existing conditions after a shot still deserve reports, especially for identifying contraindications.

In Part 1, which I wrote in June 2025, I used VAERS myocarditis deaths as the example.

But two things have happened since then

a) I have built an entire site dedicated to v-safe analysis which is very helpful for generating examples and visualizations

b) it is now feasible to do AI-powered (and human supervised) forensics of all the ACIP meeting slides

Did the Biden era ACIP act as a rubber stamp for the CDC?

There are still a lot of commenters on Twitter who say something to the effect of “I was following ACIP meetings all through 2021 and 2022, and if there were any safety concerns, we would have known about it”

It never occurred to them that the CDC could have misrepresented or maybe even flat out lied about the data to the ACIP committee, and the members on the ACIP committee did not have either the skills or just the access to the raw data in order to be able to push back.

And of course there is also a third possibility - they never wanted to push back

But whatever you think of ACIP’s reasons for not discovering these problems in real time, it is now undeniable that there were a lot of examples of third rate pharmacovigilance.

I will present five such examples in this article.

Reminder: CDC staff present COVID vaccine safety data to ACIP, the federal committee that advises on vaccine recommendations. The meetings are public, and the slides are posted online. Two CDC tools come up constantly: v-safe, a phone app where people report how they feel after a shot, and VAERS, the older tip line where anyone can report a problem after vaccination.

1 v-safe results are reactogenicity only

When CDC’s presenters get to v-safe, the slides are almost always about reactogenicity: sore arms, fatigue, headache, fever, the mild stuff people feel the day after a shot. Those charts are accurate. They just aren’t the whole app.

The same week-1 surveys also asked people whether they needed medical care, went to the ER, or were hospitalized. Thousands checked those boxes, and on most decks you’d never know it. The committee hears “most reactions were mild,” and then the presenter introduces VAERS as the place where serious events live.

The coding makes this harder to see. In my reconstruction, many rows with the hospitalization box checked never got the MedDRA term Hospitalisation. Symptom codes like chest pain or appendicitis may be there instead. So a slide with only soft reaction bars and a query that counts only the Hospitalisation code both understate what people told the app.

2 Chest pain and seizures vanish next to VAERS myocarditis

Myocarditis was one of the big safety questions after the mRNA vaccines, especially for young males. CDC presented it to ACIP through VAERS case reviews and later VSD rates, which is a reasonable way to examine confirmed cases. What bothers me is what’s missing from the v-safe side of those same presentations.

In the child and booster cohorts I rebuilt, a lot of registrants carry preferred terms for chest pain, shortness of breath, palpitations, seizure, or febrile convulsion. The free text often says things like “chest pains,” “had a seizure,” or “diagnosed with myocarditis.” That’s exactly what you’d want on screen during a myocarditis discussion, and it almost never is.

The v-safe slides talk only about mild and moderate reactions.

Anyone watching, whether a committee member or a member of the public, could easily conclude that v-safe found nothing cardiac or neurologic and that VAERS is where the rare problems turn up, which wasn’t true.

3 Deaths get pushed into the VAERS-only story

Death is the most sensitive topic in these presentations, and CDC runs it through VAERS. Early on that meant nursing-home clusters. Later it meant age-stratified counts and lines about deaths being “below background” or still under review. It can eat up many slides.

When v-safe comes up in the same talk, death disappears. No one says that people typed death-related text into the app, or that the coded data has a “Death” preferred term.

About 1700 registrants were assigned the “Death” MedDRA code. Of these, 1500+ were death reports OF v-safe registrants submitted by a relative.

I’m not claiming the vaccine caused all of those.

My point is narrower: the active check-in system recorded mortality coding, and CDC didn’t show it to ACIP when v-safe was on screen.

The lesson the audience takes away is that “v-safe means sore arms” and “VAERS means death”.

4 Only about 1 in 10 care-eligible v-safe cases reach VAERS

CDC’s presenters told ACIP repeatedly that VAERS catches serious events, and that v-safe participants who report care or a hospital visit get follow-up that can lead to a VAERS report. If that worked as described, most care-eligible v-safe cases would appear in VAERS. They don’t.

My rebuilds of the call-center and outreach fields show the same pattern for term after term.

For a typical symptom, only about 8 to 10 percent of care-eligible registrants are marked as reported to VAERS, and often just a few percent of everyone with the code. Roughly nine in ten never become a VAERS report.

Even v-safe deaths are reported very rarely to VAERS, and hospitalisation sits at around 9% of eligible.

So when the committee treats VAERS as the serious-event feed, it’s seeing a minority of what v-safe already held.

5 "Unrelated" and "if appropriate" filing sit inside the ~90% miss

Early workflow slides from CDC describe how v-safe is supposed to work. If someone reports a clinically important impact, meaning care, an ER visit, or a hospital stay, a contractor call center (the records often name GDIT) phones them and can file a VAERS report if appropriate. To a committee member that sounds like a safety net: the app catches it and a person files it.

But “if appropriate” carried a lot of weight.

From the MMWR write-ups and follow-up practice, it looks like call-center staff often treated a registrant’s belief that the problem was unrelated to the vaccine as a reason not to file. Codes like Pre-existing disease can push cases down the same path. That’s not a second miss added to the ~90% in pattern 4. It’s part of how the miss happens, and a big share of the care-eligible cases that never reached VAERS may be exactly these.

I think a flareup of a pre-existing condition after a shot still deserves a report, especially if you care about contraindications, meaning who shouldn’t get which product. Letting the registrant’s own “unrelated” judgment act as a veto shrinks the very channel ACIP was taught to rely on for serious events!