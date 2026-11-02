Vaccine Data Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Markker's avatar
Markker
2h

As someone in the older age bracket with friends of similar age and existing medical problems, i.e., RA, T2 Diabetes, eye problems, I have witnessed flare ups, haywire control of glucose levels, blue lighted to hospital and lengthy stay, sight problems, no longer able to drive, more pain, emergency heart op, all since the "safe and effectives" were taken. None of them reported to UK Yellow Card as they were not immediate worsening of existing health problems. Majority of them think it's just one of those things to befall them as they age. They don't want to discuss the safe and effective either.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aravind Mohanoor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture