Vaccine Data Science

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Draven S.'s avatar
Draven S.
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And if you add to this that free text fields from V-Safe were released to the public (which fully funded this app) after a federal court order issued in January 2024, following a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit, you might have the full picture of what is happening with it. It is worth noting that the initial platform was built on computing services donated by Oracle during the pandemic. Big Tech is all over this coverup - censoring us, fixing responses from LLMs, and influencing our health agencies and the most important figures in governments.

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