Summary:

Frontier LLMs, including Grok, Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini, mischaracterize v-safe as a system that mainly captures mild, short-term reactogenicity symptoms.

The CDC designed v-safe to detect rare adverse events the clinical trials could not find, since it would make little sense to spend millions on a pharmacovigilance system that ignores severe symptoms.

v-safe’s design was well suited for monitoring rare non-reactogenic symptoms: it enrolled about 10 million participants (roughly 200 times the trial enrollment) provided highly granular follow up through the 42-day risk window, and regular follow up for a full year, which is considered a best practice used checkboxes where possible, but also allowed free-text fallback for unexpected symptoms, and had a robust CDC call center followup plan (at least on paper)

I agree that my own findings are not “validated, production-grade pharmacovigilance methodology,” but I stress that my real complaint is that no one with the right skills is even examining the data. For example, more than 7.5 million free-text entries from about 3.5 million registrants remain largely unanalyzed, the CDC has published only one large-scale analysis of non-reactogenic free text (which I think was poorly done), and many serious-outcome free text reports never even triggered a CDC call because registrants didn’t check the “Get care…” box



Read Part 1 here.

Recently Grok provided this “fact check” of a previous article (emphasis mine)

The APPC whitepaper (Jeffrey Morris, Annenberg Public Policy Center / University of Pennsylvania, December 2025) states, regarding V-safe: “Although users can report more serious events in free-text fields, these responses are qualitative and not well suited for systematic analysis.” It places this in context: V-safe is a solicited, app-based system that primarily captures common, mild, short-term reactogenicity symptoms via brief structured check-ins. It has a known denominator (unlike VAERS), but it lacks an unvaccinated control group, collects limited covariates, and is subject to self-selection/non-response bias. Free-text fields exist as a secondary option for more serious or atypical reports, but they are unstructured narrative text.

Why did the CDC create v-safe?

While the consensus view among the vaccine pushers seems very close to what Grok said, that’s not why CDC designed v-safe.

Also it would help to apply a little bit of common sense here, before the AI ecosystem starts worrying about “Super Intelligence”. Why would CDC spend the millions of dollars that it did for v-safe, just to build a pharmacovigilance system which looks only at “reactogenicity symptoms”? Shouldn’t the basic premise of pharmacovigilance be that CDC should do all they can to look for severe symptoms and genuine danger signs?

Turns out, the CDC designed v-safe to detect rare adverse events which could not be unearthed by the clinical trials.

Let us take a closer look at v-safe design.

v-safe was a genuinely well designed app

Maybe some of my subscribers will be surprised to hear this, but I think v-safe was genuinely well designed for this task. It adopted the checkin based approach of ESP VAERS but had much better technology to work with (for example both mobile apps and mobile internet were commonplace by 2021)

they enrolled 10 million participants in total, which was 200x the size of the clinical trial enrollment, which would have allowed them to identify truly rare adverse events

the checkin cadence allowed highly granular follow up until the standard 42 day risk window, but also allowed follow up for an entire year (which is considered best practice in pharmacovigilance)

where possible, they let the users check a box instead of type, which is quite handy for a mobile app

and they still allowed for fallback to free text input in case the patient experienced symptoms outside the expected ones

they had a follow up protocol in place before the rollout, although it is now pretty clear they got overwhelmed by the sheer number of injury reports in order to do a good job in the follow up process

Just looking at all these bullet points, it should be pretty clear to you that v-safe was designed to be much more than a system which “primarily captures common, mild, short-term reactogenicity symptoms via brief structured check-ins“

What do other frontier LLMs say?

So I pasted Grok’s v-safe “context”: “primarily captures common, mild, short-term reactogenicity symptoms via brief structured check-ins“ into the other frontier LLMs to see how they responded.

Claude’s response

Claude agreed with Grok

ChatGPT’s response

ChatGPT also agreed with Grok.

Gemini’s response

And so did Gemini.

What about the rest of Grok’s fact check?

There is a lot more to the original fact check, and I will address those in a future article.

But here is something that might surprise you: I agree with Grok when it says that my findings are not “validated, production-grade pharmacovigilance methodology.“

But my biggest issue isn’t that I think my findings should be considered “validated” or “production grade”.

My biggest issue is that no one with the right skillset is looking into this.

There are over 7.5 million free text entries in v-safe, sent in by about 3.5 million registrants.

And last I checked, CDC had published exactly ONE paper which did large scale analysis of v-safe free text based on non-reactogenic symptoms, and I don’t think they did a good job on that one.

In fact, the CDC published a v-safe paper THIS year which makes no mention of v-safe free text.

There are many thousands of v-safe free text entries for serious outcomes where the CDC did not even call the registrants because they never checked the “Get care…” box in any of their checkins.

Till date, v-safe does not even have its own Wikipedia page.