This is the 4th article in the PACVS series

Summary:

Structured review of v-safe neuropathy data (4,610 reports across Moderna and Pfizer cohorts) flagged 343 PACVS-positive cases, with 123 recommended for compensation — nearly all rated debilitating (98%) and likely permanent (96%).

COVID vaccine-injured patients still lack a dedicated ICD diagnostic code, making their conditions harder to document, track, and compensate — a gap Senator Ron Johnson and federal advisers have recently pushed to close.

HRSA CICP data shows wide variation in COVID vaccine injury payouts, from median myocarditis settlements around $4,000 to a single TTS payment exceeding $5.9 million, establishing a precedent for severity-tiered compensation.

The analysis proposes a proportionality principle : mild PACVS presentations map to lower-tier payouts, while severe, persistent, function-limiting cases should be evaluated for parity with the highest-compensated COVID vaccine injuries.

The policy standard should shift from requiring perfect mechanistic proof to escalating compensation review whenever structured evidence crosses a credible threshold of severity, temporal plausibility, and differential diagnosis discipline.

The immediate motivation for this analysis comes from public discussion of vaccine-injury coding gaps: COVID vaccine-injured patients have often lacked a dedicated ICD coding pathway, which can hinder clinical recognition, tracking, and reimbursement.

First there was the announcement leading up to the canceled March ACIP meeting

And some explanation by Closed VAERS who is in fact a de facto expert on this topic

And this topic was also discussed by Senator Ron Johnson in an interview with Epoch Times recently

(AI generated transcript) [0:31:08]

There’s no way. There’s no way. If you were old and vulnerable, the vaccine might’ve given you some protection where you didn’t have a severe, you know, so that’s, that’s possible. I just don’t know. There really have not been decent studies to prove that. You’ll never have decent studies to prove that. But just the basic math disproves 3 million lives saved from the injection in the US in 2021, 2022. It’s farcical.

[Jan Jekielek]

You mentioned the hearing that you held about giving a platform for the vaccine injured people. Progress on ICD Code for COVID Vaccine Injuries You know, as you well know, you know, we, my wife and I, we made a film about the plight of these people. Where are we at right now?

[Senator Ron Johnson]

Well, I think I know I’ve been told Jay Bhattacharya has agreed to produce an ICD code, which is what doctors and all healthcare providers use to get reimbursed for a particular health condition. [0:32:05]

So the COVID vaccine or injection injured have never had an ICD code. So they’ve got to, if they seek medical care, they’re having to do it for something else. So that’s incredibly important for the injection injured that they have that code to acknowledge the fact that their condition, the things they’re suffering from, the disability has been caused more than likely by that COVID injection. That’d be very helpful. So that’s best in progress.

[Jan Jekielek]

It helps you to know that there’s this, these are the types of treatments, which you might consider. These are the types of...

[Senator Ron Johnson]

But here we are, you know, six years past the pandemic, we still don’t have the ICD code. They’ve been asking for it for quite some time. So maybe they’ll get it now. So that’s some progress. As I mentioned, that video I saw of this gentleman who’s got a central line in his aorta, getting treatment in Japan. I think by and large, the COVID injection injured are still being largely gaslit and ignored and being told it’s all in their head or that kind of stuff happens. [0:33:07]

You have sudden stroke.

[Jan Jekielek]

There was Bree Andresen, who testified in this hearing, was in the film, who I’ve interviewed. She talks about her and very few others having gotten the golden ticket, so to speak, being able to be treated at an NIH facility for her injury. So there is some knowledge around how this stuff can be treated, even within the government.

[Senator Ron Johnson]

I wish I could say that Bree’s been cured. She hasn’t been. It’s been, I think, very helpful to her. But yeah, she’s one of the very few that have gotten that kind of treatment. But she was gaslit. She was lied to by people like Peter Marks. I mean, they let her down the primrose path. They kept it all very quiet. They didn’t disclose anything because they didn’t want to harm their chance to have the NIH actually take this seriously. And that was all BS on the part of Peter Marks.

[Jan Jekielek] [0:34:02]

What I’m thinking here is that there is some knowledge around how to, even within, of course, there’s a whole lot of knowledge that has been developed independently by some of these doctors, like at the Independent Medical Alliance and so forth about treatment. On the other hand, there’s knowledge within the government how to do it. Breanne, of course, she’s not cured, but it helped her a lot. She would be the first person to say that. And so it would seem like there’s an opportunity here.

[Senator Ron Johnson]

But only if their injury is acknowledged, if they’re given the benefit of the doubt in terms of, no, we’re interested in this.

Why this matters for compensation policy is straightforward: what is hard to code is often hard to count; what is hard to count is often hard to compensate proportionately.

This article uses two structured v-safe neuropathy datasets:

a Moderna neuropathy cohort

a Pfizer neuropathy cohort

and asks a direct question:

Should severe PACVS-pattern cases be handled closer to the top compensated tier, or kept near low-tier routine payouts?

The Core Question

The central question is not:

“Can v-safe free text, by itself, prove final causality for every case?”

The central question is:

“Can structured review of v-safe narratives reliably identify a meaningful set of plausibly vaccine-linked, function-limiting neuropathy cases that merit compensation review?”

That is the policy-relevant threshold for a compensation recommendation.

Step 1: What PACVS adjudication flags in this dataset

Across both files:

Total reviewed reports: 4,610

is_pacvs=true : 343 (7.44%)

recommend_compensation=true : 123 (2.67%)

PACVS-positive cases with compensation recommendation: 77/343 (22.45%)

By manufacturer:

Moderna: 2,188 total, 147 PACVS-positive, 61 compensation recommendations

Pfizer: 2,422 total, 196 PACVS-positive, 62 compensation recommendations

This is not a tiny trickle. It is a repeated signal after structured review.

Step 2: Are these recommendations describing mild cases?

No. Among the 123 cases marked recommend_compensation=true :

was_debilitating=true in 121 (98.37%)

appears_permanent=true in 118 (95.93%)

is_pacvs=true in 77 (62.60%)

overall_pacvs_likelihood=9 in 76 (61.79%)

Confidence: High 64, Moderate 55, Low 4

That profile reflects persistent, function-limiting harm, not short-lived reactogenicity.

Step 3: Compare PACVS to the highest compensated CICP injuries

Using HRSA CICP Table 4 (COVID-19 compensated claims listed as of April 1, 2026), the highest compensated injuries include:

TTS : single highest payment at $5,942,538.84

VITT: high outlier payment at $370,376.00

For categories with more cases, typical central values are much lower:

Myocarditis (n=32) : median $4,190.54

Myopericarditis (n=9) : median $6,028.08

GBS (n=2): median $5,268.51

How to compare when detailed case-level information is limited

Public Table 4 data do not provide full clinical detail for each compensated individual case. So the comparison should use this rule:

When detailed severe-case information is available (for example, a clearly catastrophic case like top-tier TTS/VITT outliers), compare PACVS severe cases to that high-severity standard. When detailed case information is not available, compare PACVS to the typical case in the injury category (median-level payment and burden profile).

Under either comparison frame, many PACVS-recommended cases in this dataset appear closer to high-burden injury logic than to minor-injury logic.

Step 4: What must be true to justify PACVS compensation

A recommendation is justified when the record shows:

Plausible temporal relationship ( days_from_vaccine_to_onset ) Coherent neuropathy/PACVS phenotype ( neuropathy_pattern , patchy/non-length-dependent features, cranial involvement) Multi-system burden ( fatigue , brain_fog , dysautonomia , headache ) Material functional loss ( was_debilitating ) Persistence/long duration ( appears_permanent , follow_up_duration_months ) Explicit differential-review effort ( alternative_explanations_considered , other_common_causes_ruled_out ) Transparent adjudication rationale ( compensation_reasoning , final_conclusion )

This is exactly where structured free-text extraction matters: these severity and trajectory clues are often narrative, not cleanly coded.

Step 5: Policy implication of the comparison

If a case is repeatedly judged debilitating, persistent, and plausibly vaccine-linked, compensation policy should not default to “low-tier because syndrome is harder to code.”

The practical implication is a tiered parity principle:

Mild/transient PACVS-like presentations can map to lower-tier compensation pathways.

Severe, function-limiting, potentially permanent PACVS presentations should be evaluated for upper-tier compensation parity with the highest-severity recognized COVID vaccine injuries.

The point is not to claim identical mechanism across injury categories.

The point is proportionality: similar long-term harm burden should trigger similar seriousness in compensation.

Compensation Implementation Criteria

The payout comparison above establishes proportionality pressure. The next step is implementation logic: how should compensation systems evaluate severe PACVS-pattern cases in a consistent way?

What Must Be Considered to Justify Compensation

A serious compensation recommendation should explicitly evaluate all of the following:

1) Temporal Plausibility

Does the case show a reasonable time link from vaccination to onset ( days_from_vaccine_to_onset )?

Temporal association is necessary but not sufficient.

2) Clinical Pattern Coherence

Does the phenotype fit a PACVS-consistent neuropathy pattern?

neuropathy_pattern

patchy_non_length_dependent

facial_cranial_involvement

paresthesia_tingling

burning_dysesthesia

Syndromic coherence matters more than single-field positivity.

3) Multi-System Burden

Does the case extend beyond isolated neuropathy?

prominent_fatigue

brain_fog

dysautonomia

headache

multi_system_count

PACVS-like injury is often a constellation.

4) Functional Harm and Duration

How severe and durable is the impact?

was_debilitating

appears_permanent

follow_up_duration_months

Compensation should track real-world disability burden, not just diagnostic familiarity.

5) Differential Diagnosis Discipline

Were alternatives actively assessed?

alternative_explanations_considered

other_common_causes_ruled_out

most_likely_alternative_diagnosis

is_vaccine_induced_neuropathy_not_pacvs

is_mild_resembling_pacvs

Uncertainty should be handled by explicit differential logic, not default denial.

6) Evidence Quality and Explainability

How strong and transparent is the record?

objective_evidence_available

confidence

key_free_text_phrases

why_free_text_necessary

compensation_reasoning

final_conclusion

Absence of complete biomarker confirmation is not equivalent to absence of injury.

Why Free Text Remains Central

The most compensation-relevant details are often narrative:

temporal nuance,

progression pattern,

function loss trajectory,

alternative-cause reasoning.

If those details are flattened, severe cases can appear nonspecific. Structured free-text extraction is therefore not cosmetic; it is a precondition for fair triage.

Guardrails: What This Analysis Does Not Claim

It does not claim every compensated recommendation is proven causality.

It does not claim v-safe alone can estimate definitive population causality.

It does not replace specialist review, chart adjudication, or objective testing when indicated.

It does claim that when severity, persistence, and plausibility converge repeatedly, compensation review should scale accordingly.

Policy-Relevant Conclusion

If a pipeline repeatedly identifies cases as debilitating, persistent, and plausibly vaccine-linked after differential review, compensation systems cannot ethically treat those outputs as peripheral.

The operational standard should shift from:

“No compensation absent perfect mechanistic proof”

to:

“When structured evidence crosses a credible severity-and-plausibility threshold, escalate review and compensation pathways proportionately.”

Bottom line

Comparing PACVS against the highest compensated COVID-19 vaccine injuries changes the frame from “Is PACVS perfectly proven?” to “Are we compensating severe vaccine-linked disability proportionately?”

In these v-safe outputs, the answer is that a meaningful subgroup clears a serious severity threshold.

That is enough to justify expanded, faster, and higher-tier compensation review.

Disclosure: I made heavy use of AI assistance to write this article for three reasons - I am not an expert on ICD coding, I wanted to tie ideas together using medical terminology, and to prove that AI assisted documentation (and this article is a good example of that) is going to drastically reshape the future of data science