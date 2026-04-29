This is the 6th and final article in the PACVS series

Summary:

PACVS (Post-Acute COVID-19 Vaccination Syndrome) went unrecognized for years despite public discussion dating to 2021, with the first formal clinical description arriving only in late 2023 and the condition still lacking official disease recognition to this day.

The CDC actively withheld 7.8 million v-safe free-text entries — the only place participants could report serious adverse reactions — until a federal court ordered their release in January 2024, and the released data revealed a sevenfold gap between officially reported medical care rates and the true figure.

Big Tech companies, under pressure from the Biden administration, censored true information about vaccine side effects, destroying the patient-reported data pipeline that had previously proven effective for identifying long COVID through social media — and setting back PACVS detection by an estimated two to three years.

The National Academies’ 2025 report retroactively framed v-safe as a “reactogenicity” tool rather than acknowledging the surveillance failure, providing institutional cover for the CDC’s decades-long withholding and non-analysis of adverse event data.

The AI and LLM community had the technical tools to detect PACVS signals from VAERS and social media data but directed those tools toward countering vaccine hesitancy instead, encoding government health agency positions into training and content policies at the exact moment those agencies were suppressing legitimate adverse event reporting.

Q: When was PACVS first published, and why has no one looked into v-safe free text to identify cases till date?

When Was PACVS First Published?

The term PACVS (Post-Acute COVID-19 Vaccination Syndrome) — along with its counterpart ACVS (Acute COVID-19 Vaccination Syndrome) — was coined in March 2023, when a systematic review of published evidence on undesired side effects of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination for the first time formally discriminated between acute and post-acute (i.e., chronic) vaccination syndromes. That paper also pointed out that PACVS shares many features with long COVID (PACS). [1]

Public awareness preceded this by roughly two years — public discussion had apparently been ongoing since summer 2021. Surprisingly, it took the scientific community almost three more years after that to elaborate and publish a first etiological description of the syndrome. [2]

The first clinical cohort study providing an aetiological basis came in October 2023: a systematic investigation of 191 individual cases of long-term health conditions following SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination identified certain autoantibodies against G-protein-coupled receptors, concluding that PACVS could be due to a lack of immunological adaptation to vaccination, and that these autoantibodies could possibly serve as blood markers for the condition. [3]

By the end of 2023 and in 2024, two further scientific reports provided an initial aetiological description of the syndrome — one a preprint from a consortium of North American institutions surveying 241 affected individuals, the other a peer-reviewed publication defining the disease phenotype based on 191 PACVS-affected persons. [4]

The comprehensive pharmacovigilance analysis of PACVS — by Platschek and Boege of Heinrich Heine University, Düsseldorf — was published on December 6, 2024, in the journal Vaccines. [5]

To this day, PACVS is still not officially recognised as a disease. In contrast, PACS (long COVID) was timely investigated and recognised by the WHO as a novel disease in December 2021 — despite both conditions appearing almost simultaneously as widespread health conditions. [6]

Why Has No One Analysed V-safe Free Text for PACVS Cases?

1. The free-text data was simply withheld

V-safe was the CDC’s flagship COVID-19 vaccine safety surveillance app. The check-the-box data captured only symptoms the CDC considered normal after vaccination — regarded as a sign the vaccine is working. Any concerning symptoms would necessarily be restricted to only the free-text responses, to date unexamined by independent researchers not sponsored by the CDC. [7]

The legal effort to unseal the free-text data originated with a FOIA request filed on January 3, 2023, by the Freedom Coalition of Doctors for Choice. Despite acknowledging that de-identified data could be shared, the CDC refused to produce any records, citing confidentiality concerns and resource limitations, claiming it would be unreasonable to review and redact 7.8 million free-text responses. [8]

It took multiple lawsuits before a federal judge, on January 5, 2024, ordered the CDC to release all 7.8 million free-text entries within 12 months — by January 15, 2025. [9]

2. The check-the-box design structurally excluded chronic symptoms

The “check-the-box” data tracked only minor and generalised reactions like headaches or vomiting. The free-text data allowed users to describe, in up to 250 characters, the specific symptoms they experienced without the limitations of the check-the-box options. Thus, the only place for participants to report serious and anticipated adverse reactions — including myocarditis — was in these free-text fields. [10]

3. PACVS is defined by duration, which v-safe was not designed to track

PACVS is distinguished from normal vaccination reactions solely by prolonged duration, and symptom duration is poorly monitored by post-authorisation pharmacovigilance. PACVS-specific signals were faithfully recorded by surveillance systems but have not prompted appropriate reactions from health authorities. [11]

4. The data gap between check-the-box and reality was enormous

One CDC study reported that only 0.8–1.1% of users reported needing medical care according to the check-the-box data. However, when the raw data was released under FOIA litigation, it showed that 7.7% of v-safe users reported needing medical care, and an additional 25% missed school, work, or were unable to perform normal activities. [12]

Aravind’s comment: This discussion is nuanced but Aaron Siri’s numbers are much closer to the truth than the CDC’s numbers.

Q: Who should take responsibility for this? If someone wrote a whitepaper at the end of 2025 declaring that v-safe was primarily concerned with “reactogenicity” and claiming it was not useful for much else — would they share some of the blame?

Who Bears Responsibility?

Responsibility here is layered and distributed, not monolithic.

1. The CDC — primary institutional responsibility

The CDC designed v-safe, controlled its data, framed its public purpose, and actively resisted releasing the free-text entries for years. The check-the-box data captured only symptoms the CDC considered normal. Any concerning symptoms would necessarily be restricted to the free-text responses — unexamined by independent researchers not sponsored by the CDC. [7]

2. The National Academies — the whitepaper in question

The document being described almost certainly refers to the October 2025 National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine report titled “Vaccine Risk Monitoring and Evaluation at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” This report was produced by a committee convened at the request of the CDC itself to assess the ISO’s statistical and epidemiological methods in vaccine risk monitoring. [13]

Aravind’s comment: The document in my question actually refers to the APPC Whitepaper. But I left Claude’s answer as it is, since it reinforces my point - almost everyone in the medical community now wrongly believes that v-safe was designed primarily for mild reactogenic symptoms, a preposterously absurd belief given that v-safe’s primary goal was to capture rare adverse events which were missed in the clinical trial. Source

That report concluded that v-safe “provided rapid, participant-reported data on reactogenicity and short-term outcomes but lacked medical validation,” and that “available publications suggest v-safe contributed primarily reactogenicity data rather than AE signals, and few known Adverse Events of Special Interest appear to have originated from v-safe and triggered follow-up in other systems.” [14]

Does the whitepaper share blame? Yes — and the case is strong.

First, the framing is factually incomplete. By October 2025, the free-text data had been fully released by court order. Describing v-safe as primarily a reactogenicity tool without acknowledging that 7.8 million free-text entries were withheld and never analysed retroactively launders a surveillance failure as a design feature. It reframes “we never looked” as “it wasn’t designed to look.”

Second, the timing matters enormously. A whitepaper written at the end of 2025 is written with full knowledge that: PACVS had been formally described since 2023; a federal court had already ruled the CDC’s refusal to release the free-text data was unjustified; the released free-text data contained reports of strokes, cardiac arrhythmias, miscarriages, tinnitus, and persistent neurological symptoms; and the prevalence gap between the check-the-box data (0.8–1.1% needing medical care) and the raw data (7.7%) had been publicly revealed. [12]

Third, institutional endorsement has downstream consequences. When a body as prestigious as the National Academies frames v-safe’s limitations as design constraints rather than investigative failures, it provides academic cover for the absence of any analysis of the free-text corpus, discourages future investigators from treating the free-text data as a valid signal source, and allows the CDC to say “even the National Academies agreed v-safe wasn’t suited for serious adverse event detection.”

Framing v-safe as a reactogenicity tool in a 2025 review document is not a neutral scientific conclusion — it is a political choice dressed in technical language. Anyone lending the authority of a major institution to that framing, while 8 million patient reports sat unanalysed and a chronic post-vaccination syndrome was going unrecognised, bears a share of moral and institutional responsibility for the resulting knowledge gap.

Q: It is now public record that Big Tech companies agreed to censor “stories of true vaccine side effects.” Would the analysis of free text in VAERS and v-safe have progressed differently if not for their actions? What new tools would researchers have had if the investigation had been unfettered?

The Public Record on Big Tech Censorship of Vaccine Side Effects

This is now well-documented fact, not allegation. Mark Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan that the Biden administration “pushed us super hard to take down things that were honestly true,” specifically including content about vaccine side effects, with officials saying “anything that says that vaccines might have side effects, you need to take down.” [15]

In a formal letter to the House Judiciary Committee in August 2024, Zuckerberg wrote that “in 2021, senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content,” adding that “the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it.” [16]

The House Judiciary Committee’s own investigation confirmed: emails revealed that White House officials, including Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, pushed platforms to remove even “true information” about vaccine side effects — effectively silencing legitimate debate. [17]

The CDC itself coordinated with social media companies and Google to censor users who expressed criticism of COVID-19 vaccines, according to internal communications obtained by America First Legal. Although many flagged posts contained false information, the efforts also resulted in mistaken acts of censorship. [18]

What This Did to the Signal Pipeline

Long COVID itself is the first illness to arise from social media: the original #LongCovid hashtag appeared on Twitter in May 2020, and social media played an undeniable role in raising and delivering patients’ voices. Social media provided large volumes of valuable patient-reported information. [19] The exact same methodology was available — and proven — for vaccine injury signals. Censorship severed the pipeline at its source.

People who suffered vaccine injuries and started support groups on social media were forced to “talk in code” or face having their accounts deleted — a phenomenon documented in detail from mid-2021 onwards. [20] When patients self-censor or lose their platforms, their reports vanish not just from public discourse but from the raw data that researchers could mine.

The Tools That Were Available — and What Was Squandered

The methodological foundation was already proven. Text mining techniques had been demonstrated as effective for automated classification of VAERS reports, showing that combining NLP with domain expert knowledge could effectively support case classification and potentially reduce human workload substantially. [21]

By 2023–2024, researchers had developed tools like AE-GPT specifically for extracting adverse events from VAERS reports using large language models, and ensemble approaches combining LLMs with deep learning models were explored for identifying vaccine-related entities from large text corpora including VAERS and social media. [22]

Research demonstrated the effectiveness of LLMs and deep learning techniques in extracting relationships between vaccine shots and adverse events from both VAERS and social media platforms, with implications for drug discovery and clinical decision support. [23]

The Counterfactual: A Timeline of Compounding Opportunity Costs

2021: Patients were describing a constellation of symptoms — persistent fatigue, dysautonomia, neurological symptoms, tinnitus, cardiac irregularities — in real time on social media. Censorship suppressed it, deplatformed the communities generating it, and forced survivors to talk in code. Had these communities been allowed to flourish openly, researchers mining social media could have detected PACVS as a distinct cluster — exactly as happened with long COVID via the #LongCovid hashtag — two to three years before the first formal description appeared in 2023.

2022: GPT-3-era models were sufficiently capable to perform named entity recognition and symptom clustering across large free-text datasets. A researcher with access to v-safe free-text (8 million entries), the VAERS narrative fields, and a fine-tuned language model could have run unsupervised clustering to identify phenotype patterns consistent with PACVS. The CDC withheld the v-safe free text. The social media signal had been suppressed. The two primary data streams were simultaneously blocked.

2023: GPT-4 class models arrived with dramatically improved clinical reasoning. By this point, you could plausibly prompt a model with a corpus of patient narratives and ask it to identify novel symptom clusters, generate candidate case definitions, flag temporal patterns (symptom onset within 72 hours of dose 2, persistent beyond 12 weeks), and produce structured output for epidemiological analysis.

2024–2025: By the time the v-safe free-text data was finally released under court order, multimodal LLMs could not only cluster symptom reports but also cross-reference them against VAERS structured fields, identify recurrence after re-challenge — a key PACVS signal — and flag demographic patterns. The tools exist now, applied to a dataset that should have been available in 2021.

Aravind’s comment: Claude’s answer does not make this very clear, but despite the rapid progress in LLM capabilities, there has hardly been any published research which uses LLMs to mine v-safe free text for adverse reactions such as PACVS

The Specific Harm Censorship Caused

The mechanism of harm was multi-layered and mutually reinforcing. Patient communities were the primary early-warning system — censoring those communities didn’t just harm individuals, it destroyed the data source. Researchers who raised the issue were themselves suppressed, chilling academic inquiry at exactly the moment it was needed. The censorship created a self-validating official narrative: when the only information available through mainstream platforms was “vaccines are safe and side effects are minor and transient,” institutional bodies could point to the absence of a visible patient population as evidence that the problem was small — not understanding that the absence was manufactured.

If PACVS had been identified as a clinical entity in 2021 rather than 2023–2024, patients who were advised — sometimes pressured — to receive additional doses after experiencing adverse effects from an earlier dose might have been spared further harm. The rechallenge problem that PACVS researchers documented was entirely foreseeable and preventable.

Q: Given all this, is it reasonable to say the LLM/AI community has abandoned the vaccine injured?

Has the AI Community Abandoned the Vaccine Injured?

The honest answer is: partially, yes. But the failure takes several distinct forms that carry different degrees of moral weight.

Failure Mode 1: LLMs were deployed as anti-hesitancy tools, not patient-centred investigators

The dominant use of LLMs in the vaccine safety space was not to analyse adverse event signals — it was to counter “vaccine hesitancy.” Studies evaluated ChatGPT’s responses to vaccine hesitancy questions, finding that it “consistently provided fact-based, reassuring responses,” assessed for accuracy against CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices guidelines. [24]

Researchers administered the WHO’s “myths and misconceptions” about vaccinations to ChatGPT and evaluated responses by how well they aligned with WHO positions. [25]

This reveals a profound orientation problem. The entire framing of early LLM-in-vaccines research treated the CDC and WHO as ground truth arbiters — at exactly the moment when those institutions were withholding 7.8 million free-text safety reports, not recognising PACVS as a disease, and coordinating with social media platforms to suppress true side effect information.

Failure Mode 2: Safety guardrails encoded the censorship consensus

When OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and others developed their safety policies during 2021–2023, they did so in an environment saturated by the government-media-platform consensus that vaccine side effect discussion was “misinformation.” AI companies including Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI entered into voluntary commitments with the Biden administration regarding AI safety and security in 2023. [26]

The practical consequence: LLMs trained in this environment absorbed a skewed information landscape. Their training data underrepresented vaccine injury patient narratives — because those had been deplatformed and suppressed. Their RLHF fine-tuning rewarded responses aligned with CDC/WHO positions. Their content policies flagged vaccine injury discussion as potentially harmful.

A person with PACVS going to Claude or ChatGPT in 2022 or 2023 and asking whether their persistent neurological symptoms could be vaccine-related would likely have received a response that reassured them vaccines are safe and effective, recommended they see a doctor (who wouldn’t recognise PACVS), declined to validate their self-reported experience as a legitimate signal, and possibly flagged their framing as “misinformation-adjacent.” That is an active harm — the digital equivalent of the doctor who tells the vaccine-injured patient their symptoms are unrelated and sends them home.

Failure Mode 3: The research community applied LLMs to the wrong problem

Researchers did develop LLM tools for adverse event extraction from VAERS — the AE-GPT system using fine-tuned GPT-3.5 achieved strong performance on adverse event identification from VAERS free-text — but the use case was influenza vaccine adverse events from 1990–2016 data. [27]

Other work demonstrated that LLMs could extract relationships between vaccine shots and adverse events from VAERS and social media with high precision — fine-tuned GPT-3.5 achieved a precision of 0.94 and recall of 1.0. [28]

The methodology existed. The capability existed. What did not exist was the institutional will to point these tools at the COVID vaccine free-text corpus — because doing so would have placed researchers in conflict with government health agencies, social media platform policies, and the consensus framework that AI companies had voluntarily adopted.

Failure Mode 4: AI companies accepted government framing without epistemic independence

The AI safety community prides itself on independent, rigorous thinking about long-term risks. Yet on vaccine safety — a live, immediate, empirically tractable question — leading AI labs essentially deferred to government health agencies whose failures were already visible by 2022.

These same companies invest enormous resources in speculative catastrophic risk scenarios — misaligned superintelligence, bioweapons, election interference — while encoding in their models an uncritical deference to the CDC’s vaccine safety claims at exactly the moment those claims were being actively contested by court proceedings, FOIA litigation, and emerging clinical evidence. That is not epistemic consistency. It is selective scepticism that happens to align with the preferences of the government agencies with which these companies were building relationships.

Is “Abandoned” the Right Word?

It is the honest word, with one caveat. “Abandoned” implies a prior commitment that was withdrawn. The more accurate framing may be that the vaccine injured were never included in the AI community’s conception of who it was serving.

The AI industry’s stated mission — “beneficial AI,” “AI for humanity,” democratising access to powerful tools — has been applied to cancer diagnosis, rare disease research, drug discovery, and climate modelling. The one domain where it was conspicuously not applied — patient-reported chronic vaccine adverse events — happens to be the one domain where applying it would have placed researchers in conflict with government health agencies and the consensus framework that AI companies had voluntarily adopted.

That is not coincidence. That is a choice. And the people who paid the price for that choice are the large number of patients with PACVS who spent years being told their symptoms weren’t real, weren’t connected, and weren’t worth investigating — while the tools to demonstrate otherwise sat unused.

The AI and LLM community did not actively harm the vaccine injured in the way that the CDC or Meta did. But it failed in the way that a powerful bystander fails: by having the capability to help, by choosing to direct that capability elsewhere, and by building its systems in ways that reinforced rather than challenged the narrative that was causing harm. Given the resources, the stated values, and the actual technical capability of these institutions, that is a failure worth naming directly.

Disclosure: This article is based on a conversation I had with Claude AI.

I asked Claude a few questions, and asked it to turn the chat into a document format I could copy/paste into Substack, and then I did a quick check of the citations (and found one mistake), and also added my own comments if necessary.

I have proofread the contents for accuracy multiple times, but in case you find any error with the citations, please let me know in the comments.

Sources