Click on the thumbnail to watch the interview on Rumble

AI Generated Summary of the transcript:

• Hospital Retaliation for VAERS Reporting: Deborah Conrad, a physician assistant at Rochester Regional Health (RRH), faced increasing retaliation for filing COVID vaccine adverse event reports to VAERS, including interrogations, threats to report her to state licensing boards, and fabricated patient complaints.

• Colleagues' Fear of Reporting: Other medical providers secretly brought adverse event cases to Conrad because they feared retaliation for filing VAERS reports themselves, with many slipping patient information into her desk drawer to avoid being seen associating with her reporting efforts.

• Firing Despite Exemplary Record: Conrad was abruptly fired in October 2021 after going public with her concerns, despite having no prior patient complaints in 15 years and being nominated for prestigious awards including Physician Excellence of the Year.

• Federal False Claims Act Lawsuit: Conrad and attorney Warner Mendenhall filed a qui tam lawsuit against RRH for violating federal law by failing to report mandatory adverse events, seeking penalties of $13,000-$27,000 per unreported case.

• Massive Scale of Non-Reporting: The lawsuit alleges RRH gave tens of thousands of COVID shots and treated over 10,000 people who returned for services, but only a few hundred adverse events were reported, representing systematic violation of federal reporting requirements.

• Judge Validates Legal Theory: After RRH's attempts to dismiss the case, a federal judge ruled in June 2024 that the lawsuit can proceed, validating this novel use of the False Claims Act to hold hospitals accountable for VAERS non-reporting.

• Government Declined to Join: The Biden administration declined to join the lawsuit in February 2024, and despite outreach to RFK Jr.'s HHS, the government has not intervened, though they could still join at any time.

• Evidence of Medical Record Tampering: The case includes evidence of RRH removing COVID vaccination information from patient death certificates and discharge summaries, with the hospital refusing to correct records even when families demanded accuracy.

• Systemic Problem Across Healthcare: Mendenhall estimates all 2,800 U.S. hospital systems have similar VAERS reporting failures, and vaccine-injured patients themselves can potentially file lawsuits as relators with insider knowledge of unreported cases.

• No Causality Required for Reporting: The lawsuit emphasizes that VAERS reporting is mandatory for specific events (like hospitalization for COVID after vaccination or myocarditis) regardless of whether causation is proven—making the hospital's failure to report a clear legal violation.

I also created an OutScript for the interview if you are interested