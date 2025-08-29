Summary:

Timeline Problems

Heavy Metal Testing Coverage

Aluminum Findings

Peer Review Failures



In 2007, the FDA published this paper:

This was intended to be a followup to another paper that the same authors published in 2004

So, here is the timeline:

2004: FDA published paper based on autism VAERS reports until July 2001. They surveyed parents of the kids who developed autism, and published a paper which was much more interested in figuring out what was wrong with the parents, than what was wrong with the children.

Yes, really.

It took them about three years to conduct these interviews and then publish them.

2007: They publish a follow up paper to the 2004 paper, but somehow magically forget to check if some new reports had been filed to VAERS in the meantime. Just to clarify, an FDA paper written in mid 2007 looked into VAERS reports only until July 2001.

2025: There are only a total of 14 citations for this paper, and as best as I can see, none of them are intended to be follow ups to the 2007 paper.

2007 paper findings

So based on data from July 2001, they published the following flowchart in mid 2007

Notice that the flowchart makes it look like Developmental Regression is pretty rare - out of the 351 they started with, only 17 had developmental regression. I will discuss this in the next article, as I believe it probably requires extensive analysis.

There is also a blurb at the end of the paper (written in mid-2007, remember)

Notice that there are only three medical records which even mention tests for heavy metal levels - and two of them were found to be normal.

Of course, there is no mention of Aluminium.

Aluminium

And you might know that aluminium has been in the news recently.

While I don’t have any opinions on whether aluminium causes neurological damage including autism, I found this interview of aluminium expert Chris Exley very interesting.

Exley’s research team found that all 10 of the 10 brain tissue samples of people who had died from autism had extremely high levels of aluminum.

At 1 hour 49 minute mark, Del Bigtree mentions that Geert Vanden Bossche told him that the WHO was close to removing aluminium from vaccines

[Del Bigtree]

Yeah, well, let me just, while we're right here, one of the scientists that's caught a lot of attention here at The High Wire and of our audience is Dr. Geert van den Bosch out of Belgium. [1:49:04]

He really put forward this idea that the vaccine was going to pressure the virus to become stronger, more virulent, potentially more deadly. In my most recent conversation with him, out of nowhere, he made a shocking statement that immediately made me think of you. Let me play it for you. Take a look at this.

[Dr. Geert van den Bossche]

You very well remember the discussion about aluminium, right? Yes. Many years ago. This is the first, we were very close to removing aluminium from the vaccines, I can tell you. Really? This is the first time, this is the first time that I've seen all the big vaccine companies sitting around the very same table because they had the same interest to defend. Imagine that they would have banned aluminium from the vaccines. I mean, all these vaccine companies would have been in deep, deep trouble, right? I mean, it's completely changing the manufacturing, completely changing everything, all the clinical studies, all, and of course, what they were saying was, come on, guys, if we need to do this, there is going to be a tremendous deficiency in supply of the vaccine.

If this did happen, it is reasonable to ask if FDA had a good reason to not discuss heavy metal tests for aluminum if they had indeed been reported to VAERS by the time they wrote their 2007 paper.

VAERS reports which include tests for heavy metals

The dataset I have linked below is based on all US autism VAERS reports till end of 2006. I omitted reports which had follow ups (there were about 20 of them) as I wanted to focus on the simpler ones first.

I have included information about all the heavy metals which were tested for as one of the columns. I used an LLM to extract this information (I will discuss this in a future article).

There were 6 VAERS reports of aluminium tests by end of 2003. Of these 5 had elevated levels.

And there were four more VAERS reports of aluminium tests by end of 2006, and all of them had elevated levels.

To summarize, nine out of the ten aluminium metal tests in to US VAERS autism reports by end of 2006 had elevated levels.

What happened to the peer review process?

The peer review process for this paper leaves us with so many questions.

Why didn’t the reviewers ask if more reports had come in for heavy metals?

Why didn’t they ask if other heavy metals were also being tested for?

Even if the FDA had not conducted interviews with the parents yet, why couldn’t they summarize the information they had received till date in the paper and just mention that it was still unverified?

This is now year 2025. In the nearly 18 years which have gone by since this paper was published, why has no one asked for a followup of the 2007 paper?