Summary:

I used an AI tool (Cursor IDE) to check whether the numbers and claims in CDC MMWR papers reconcile with the v-safe database, and it surfaced several anomalies; I focus here on one paragraph from an August 2021 paper on COVID-19 vaccine safety in adolescents aged 12–17.

The paper’s statement that “v-safe does not record reason for hospitalization” is false, because the associated checkin’s free-text fields often state the reason

I searched the entries for “cardi” and found 25 results, many within the paper’s date range, which means the authors failed to report cardiac-related hospitalizations, which were already a known adverse reaction in this age group.

Even worse, the paragraph’s structure implies, as in the clinical trials, that there were no serious adverse events in v-safe, and that claiming the cause of hospitalization “cannot be determined” spares the authors from describing individual cases. I can’t say if this was intentional, but it is extremely misleading.

Why didn’t the medical community flag this error on a site like PubPeer?

AI has now gotten so good, you can give it access to a local copy of a database like v-safe, give it some instructions (e.g. “check if the data in MMWR papers reconciles properly with what you see in the database”), and guide it a little in case it goes off track, and it can come up with truly surprising findings.

To be very clear - A human could just as well have done this, and they would have found out as many if not more such errors. The problem is the time it would take for humans to do the same quantity of work.

Cursor IDE has its own built in AI, and I asked it to find anomalies in MMWR papers.

It found quite a few of them, and I will try and write articles about other anomalies in the future if time permits.

For now, I want to focus on one paragraph from an MMWR paper titled “COVID-19 Vaccine Safety in Adolescents Aged 12–17 Years — United States, December 14, 2020–July 16, 2021“ and published in August 2021

A small number of v-safe participants reported they were hospitalized after vaccination; however, v-safe does not record reason for hospitalization, and it cannot be determined whether hospitalization was related to vaccination. Source

This is provably false.

Go to this page which lists all Hospitalizations reported to v-safe.

Select MaxAge less than or equal to 17 and MinAge greater than or equal to 12 to match the paper.

There are about 350 entries.

Find an entry where Call1 date is before 16 July 2021.

Free text often mentions reason for hospitalization

For example, let us look at the details for this registrant.

Go to the App View and click on the first entry.

At the top, it clearly mentions tachycardia in the free text as the reason for hospital admission.

If you go through the full list, you will find examples of both - a clear reason for the hospitalization is mentioned in the free text, and sometimes you need to infer it based on other things mentioned in the free text

Cardiac related issues

If you search for the word cardi which broadly covers many cardiac related issues, you see 25 results. And quite a few of them are within the date range considered in this paper.

So not only did the paper authors fail to mention the reasons for these hospitalizations in general, they even failed to report specific cardiac related issues which were already a well known adverse reaction to the mRNA vaccines for this particular age group.

The paper falsely suggests that there were NO serious adverse events

What makes the paper’s analysis even worse is the false implication that there were no serious adverse events in v-safe reported by this cohort for this time range.

The paragraph reads as follows:

Trial participants who received vaccine (1,131 aged 12–15 years; 537 aged 16–25 years) reported local and systemic reactions that were mostly mild (i.e., did not interfere with activity) or moderate (some interference with activity); no serious adverse events related to vaccination were reported (3). Similarly, local and systemic reactions were commonly reported by U.S. adolescents aged 12–17 years who enrolled in v-safe; a minority (<25%) reported they were unable to perform normal daily activities the day after receipt of dose 2. A small number of v-safe participants reported they were hospitalized after vaccination; however, v-safe does not record reason for hospitalization, and it cannot be determined whether hospitalization was related to vaccination.

It seems like I am repeating the same paragraph. Yes I am, and there is a reason for that. Once you realize that the reason for hospitalizations are provided in v-safe free text, you then need to read the paragraph in both directions. You go back to the beginning of the paragraph, and realize that the sentences were probably arranged in a certain way to mislead readers. Then you go forward to the next sentence, and realize that the CDC was clearly lying when it claimed that “it cannot be determined whether hospitalization was related to the vaccination”.

By writing these sentences in sequence, they have suggested that similar to the clinical trials, no serious adverse events related to vaccination were reported in v-safe.

And when you combine this with the false claim that v-safe does not provide the reason for hospitalization (which conveniently ensures they do not have to describe those individual hospitalization cases in writing), the paragraph in its entirety seems to suggest that there were no serious adverse events in v-safe.

It is hard to know if the paper authors used this kind of language to intentionally deceive people (into thinking that v-safe had no serious adverse events), but this was an extremely misleading way to write about such a serious topic.

Questions

I have a few questions: