Summary:

I built MediaJots Free, a browser-based tool that converts subtitle files from long COVID-related videos into segmented summaries, word clouds, and ready-to-post Twitter outline threads.

Generate up to ten timestamped, tweet-sized segments per video, each paired with a concise summary and at least one hashtag from a built-in COVID-dissident/vaccine-skeptic glossary.

Let users click any outline card to jump to the matching transcript section, making it easy to verify summaries against the source before sharing or citing them.

Designed the workflow for both researchers (cross-referencing claims across videos via consistent hashtags) and amplifiers (quickly extracting and posting key moments without writing threads by hand).

The paid version can be used with any LLM on OpenRouter and for any topic

You already do the hard part. You sit through multi-hour videos. You follow FOIA drops thread by thread. You watch independent researchers walk through documents the mainstream will not touch. You share what you find — on Substack, on Twitter, in group chats — because the official record and the primary sources rarely match.

The bottleneck is not conviction. It is compression: turning hours of spoken analysis into something you can cite, search, and share without losing the timestamp that proves where it came from.

MediaJots Free is a browser-based toolkit that processes subtitle files from long-form video and outputs segmented summaries, word clouds, and — most importantly for this work — Outline threads: up to ten tweet-sized posts per video, each with a time range, a theme, a concise summary, and at least one hashtag from a built-in COVID dissident and vaccine-skeptic glossary.

I have seen that Grok 4.3 produces very good results for this task. Some lower cost LLMs generate good summaries but poorly synced timestamps, and others provide well synced timestamps but poor summaries. Some offer both, but are too slow. I found Grok 4.3 to be a good balance between price, speed and performance. For an hour long video, it only costs about 5c to process the entire transcript SRT file using Grok 4.3.

Here is an example

No MediaJots subscription. You bring your own OpenRouter API key. Everything runs locally in your browser.

The workflow problem you already know

COVID dissident research lives in video. Congressional testimony clips, marathon Twitter Spaces, document walkthroughs, cross-examination of regulatory filings — the evidence is spoken, sequenced, and long.

That creates two parallel frustrations:

If you analyze and research, you need to remember who said what, when, across dozens of sources. You know someone discussed VAERS underreporting or Western blot anomalies — but was it in the March interview or the November one? At what minute? With what exact framing?

If you share and amplify, you need to post accurately and fast. A screenshot without context gets dismissed. A link with no summary gets ignored. A thread you write by hand at midnight takes two hours and still misses half the structure.

Both paths need the same thing: timestamped, tagged distillations tied back to the source video.

What MediaJots Free gives you out of the box

Paste an SRT subtitle file. Hit Process transcript. In a couple of minutes you get:

Per 5-minute segment

A word cloud weighted by importance — useful for spotting recurring terms (spike protein, midazolam, plasmid DNA) in that chunk

A five-bullet summary — slide-ready notes for each segment

Full video (Outline tab)

Up to 10 thematic tweet-sized segments spanning the entire video — not arbitrary five-minute blocks, but second-level timestamps matched to what was actually discussed

Each item includes a header like [47:12–52:30] VAERS reporting gaps

A summary written to fit Twitter

At least one hashtag from the bundled glossary — topics like #VAERSUnderreporting, #MyocarditisPericarditis, #LabLeakTheory, #ExcessMortality, #SpikeProteinToxicity, and dozens more

Copy tweet and Copy All Tweets — one click to grab the full thread

Click any outline card and the matching time range highlights in the full transcript beside it. You can verify the summary against the source before you post or cite anything.

A glossary that speaks your vocabulary

MediaJots Free ships with one hashtag file, and it is not generic. It is a COVID-19 Dissident & Vaccine Skeptic Topics reference — origins, policy, adverse events, regulatory capture, early treatment suppression, and the long tail of independent analysis that does not fit mainstream framing.

Every tag has a short definition in the built-in Hashtag glossary. After you process a transcript, tags link to trackbacks — the outline tweets from that session that used each hashtag. Search the glossary for “VAERS” or “myocarditis” and jump straight to the segments MediaJots tagged.

You are not inventing a taxonomy from scratch every time you watch a new interview. The app applies a consistent vocabulary so your threads — and your memory — stay aligned across videos.

For researchers and analysts

Your work is cross-referential. A claim about FDA document dumps connects to an earlier discussion of Western blots. A nursing-home protocol story echoes something said six months ago on a different channel.

MediaJots Free helps you process each source once and produce:

Searchable outline summaries with precise time ranges

Hashtags that cluster related themes across different interviews

A full transcript pane you can scroll while reviewing outline segments

Post the Outline thread to your Twitter account — not to chase engagement, but so you can search your own profile later. Type #GainOfFunction or a phrase from the summary and find the moment without re-scrubbing three hours of video.

Download JSON when you want a file backup of a processed session. MediaJots Free keeps sessions in the current browser tab only; JSON export is your safety net for material you cannot afford to re-process.

For sharers and amplifiers

You may not write long analysis yourself. You may be the person who watches the interview, extracts the ten moments that matter, and puts them where your audience can find them.

MediaJots Free removes the manual thread-writing step:

Get subtitles — paste an SRT, or convert a YouTube “Show transcript” dump with the built-in converter Process Review the Outline tab — edit nothing if the summaries land Copy All Tweets, add the source video link, post

Each tweet carries a timestamp header. Each tweet carries a glossary hashtag. That is more defensible than a context-free clip — and faster than writing the thread by hand.

You are not replacing the source. You are making the source navigable.

Built-in tools beyond the processor

YouTube → SRT — turn a pasted YouTube transcript into a clean subtitle file

TXT → SRT — convert bracket-timestamp exports; batch-convert a ZIP of text files

Hashtag glossary — browse definitions, search tags, jump to outline trackbacks from your current session

Converters hand off directly to the processor. Convert, process, copy — same browser session.

What this is not

MediaJots Free does not replace your judgment. It summarizes; you verify. It tags from a curated list; you check that the tag fits before posting.

It is also not a growth tool. Character counts and copy buttons exist for accuracy and speed — not for optimizing engagement. The Outline workflow works whether you have twelve followers or twelve thousand. The point is precision and retrievability, not virality.

Honest limits (and why they may not matter yet)

MediaJots Free fixes the model to Grok 4.3, the glossary to the bundled COVID dissident topic list, and session storage to the current browser tab (plus JSON download).

For COVID-focused work, those limits may be features, not bugs:

The glossary is already the right one

Grok 4.3 handles long structured transcripts reliably

JSON export covers backup if you close the tab

Upgrade to MediaJots v1.0 when you need multiple glossaries (Gates, commodities, custom lists), model choice, a persistent session library, or cross-session hashtag trackbacks across everything you have ever processed. If you live inside COVID dissident video and one glossary fits, Free may be all you need.

Getting started

Download MediaJots Free Add your OpenRouter API key in a local secrets.json file. Serve the folder locally and open index.html (explained inside the product) Paste subtitles from an interview you already watched — or convert them first. Process. Open Outline. Read the summaries against the transcript. Copy All Tweets.

Start with one video you wish you had indexed six months ago. See if the Outline thread is something you would have written — and whether having #VAERSUnderreporting or #LabLeakTheory attached saves you time when you search your own account next month.

The research is in the video. MediaJots Free helps you carry it out.

Note: I used AI to help me write and edit this “copy”. I think it is quite clear from the tone. AI organizes the flow quite nicely and it can also write in a more “sales”-y tone that is usually more challenging for me! :-)