Note - I refer to “Biden era” as the period between Jan 2021 to Dec 2024 to distinguish it from the current leadership. It does not imply the CDC has become better after Jan 2025.

Recently someone replied to one of my tweets with an idiotic comment which was clearly sourced from Jeff Morris’s concept of “negative controls”

Out of curiosity, I went to check if he was still pitching this nonsensical idea - and of course he was!

I think he has stopped using the phrase “negative controls”, and I am not sure why. But you can see this list of tweets he posted to see that he is basically talking about the same thing in the screenshot.

I have already addressed this in an earlier article more than two years back.

You can read my article and you will immediately realize that what Jeff Morris calls “negative controls” are real adverse events. In other words, the phrase “negative control” seems to be just a play on words in order to persuade people to ignore a genuine adverse event.

But something was missing in my previous analysis - I couldn’t explain what to do about it as the next step. After all, clearly the CDC was adding symptoms to a VAERS report which should not belong under the Symptoms column. So how can we distinguish the symptoms which are “actionable” from those which are not?

As it turns out, there is a very useful analogy from information retrieval we can use - the confusion matrix.

Definitions

Let us use the following definitions

If there is a real adverse event, and the CDC adds a symptom it SHOULD have, it is considered a True Positive

If there is a real adverse event, and the CDC adds a symptom it should NOT have, it will be considered a False Positive

If there is a real adverse event, and the CDC fails to add a symptom it should have, it will be considered a False Negative

If there was no adverse event, and the CDC (rightly) fails to add any symptoms, it will be considered a True Negative

It also follows that these definitions apply at the more granular level of a symptom, and not at the level of the entire VAERS report. In fact I even provide a concrete example of a single VAERS report which has both a True Positive and a False Positive symptom.

As you will see, not only will this extra granularity completely cover all the cases we have seen so far(to the best of my knowledge), but it will also

a) prove how bad vaccine pharmacovigilance became after COVID19 vaccine rollout

b) provide a constructive approach for what to do next

Animal Bites, Fractures etc are false positives

Once you start reading some of the writeups you will notice that Animal Bites and Fractures should be categorized as false positives.

For example, if someone mentions they fainted right after taking the vaccine, and fell down and fractured their bone, the symptom Syncope is a True Positive while the symptom Fracture would be a False Positive.

The course of the event was as follows: On 17Sep2021 at 14:45 (also reported as “14:27”), immediately after the vaccination, the patient experienced Loss of consciousness when siting in the chair. The patient fell from the chin and had an incision 2.5cm long and 0.5 cm deep. At the time of contact, SpO2 97%, Blood pressure 130/70. The patient awakened by calling. NO Asthma, NO Dyspnoea, NO Dermatological or Gastrointestinal symptoms, NO Anaphylaxis symptoms. After being taken to the emergency room, the patient consciousness was clear, and the patient was able to talk. After follow-up with saline infusion for about 1 hour, the symptoms relieved. There was no special change in vitals. The patient experienced strong tenderness and swelling in the right jaw, and jaw movement disturbance. No active bleeding. The result of head CT showed that there was no gross bleeding. The patient experienced mandibular laceration, fracture of right temporomandibular joint, and dislocation of jaw. High probability of vasovagal reflex. There was a risk of Concussion, and the state of consciousness of the patient needed to be observed in the future. Link to VAERS report

Syncope is a True Positive

In fact, syncope is not even uncommon after vaccination.

Syncope is defined as the sudden onset of loss of consciousness with collapse and prompt recovery with a possible connection to serious adverse outcomes. Syncope is a common adverse symptom of vaccination. The prevalence of syncopal episode after COVID‐19 vaccination has been reported, however, the precise incidence rate and a typical adolescent case with detailed presentation on COVID‐19 vaccine‐induced syncope have not been published to the best of our knowledge. As COVID‐19 vaccination has recently begun in adolescents in Japan, this information would be useful. Source

So it is a bit strange that Jeff Morris chose to use Fracture as a “negative control”

False negative

There are also plenty of examples of AE symptoms which should have been coded but were not.

has been documenting them for a while now. For example,

? If they did, the symptoms list should include Death. If that symptom is not included, it is a clear example of a False Negative.

While the cardiac arrest example involves a binary (died or not?) outcome which would be quite hard to retroactively justify, Albert also provides some examples of down coding in v-safe which may be harder to investigate

One of the most astonishingly evil patterns I want you to pay attention to is how V-Safe is purposely coding victims with a clinical diagnosis or myo, peri, or endocarditis as a pre-existing condition. More common V-safe also seems to down-code to chest pain, or call it angina pectoris, a cardiac disorder, etc.. Here’s a couple quick examples before I give you the huge list.: Source

True Negative

Are there such things as true negatives?

For something to be a true negative, a sequence of completely ridiculous things need to happen.

someone needs to file a fake report

the CDC should accept the fake report (and not report the person for felony)

they should add the fake report to the VAERS database

but they should not add the outcome as a symptom

Well, not only did this ridiculous sequence happen, as the vaccine pushers keep reminding us, there are plenty of examples of true negatives in VAERS.

In fact, the vaccine pushers have gone to great lengths to document all kinds of true negatives.

And when I last checked, “Turned Into Incredible Hulk” had not been added into the list of MedDRA codes.

All I can say is - thank you CDC, for diligently doing so many ridiculous things that I could actually find examples for what is supposed to be a totally contrived category

Why is Jeff blaming Nicolas for CDC’s mistakes?

And I also find Jeff Morris’s comment on Nicolas Hulscher’s “training” to be comical

a) from what I can see, Nicolas is talking about papers which are discussing only true positives. In fact, there is already published research on the topic of neuropsychiatric disorders in LitCovid, which only has curated research papers.

The most commonly reported clinical categories of suspected SADRs for both vaccines were neuropsychiatric, cardiovascular and gastroenterological disorders Source

The above article was published in September 2025. Jeff Morris’s tweet is in November 2025. Why can’t a “professor” do basic literature search before posting such stuff?

b) from whatever I have seen till date, Jeff himself lacks any “training” in large scale text analysis and is unqualified to make some of his assertions about VAERS

c) most importantly, Jeff’s objection that some of the false positives in VAERS (and which are unrelated to the paper discussed by Nicolas Hulscher) will also breach safety thresholds is if anything the fault of the CDC and not that of Nicolas. To the extent that this is true, what exactly is Nicolas supposed to do if the CDC is so useless and incompetent?

Why was there a large rise in false positives?

According to Jeff Morris, there was a large rise in all kinds of symptoms including the so-called “negative controls”, so we shouldn’t take the charts for myocarditis at face value.

While I accept that we should not take any VAERS report at face value, I find it a bit odd that people like Jeff Morris think the debate should end there.

Jeff Morris and others don’t explicitly say the debate should end there. Instead they say that the analysis should be left to the very same gatekeepers who refuse to share their data, which just has the same effect.

Shouldn’t the logical next question be - why is the CDC (which does the coding) adding so many false positives into VAERS?

We do know the CDC got swamped with too many reports in 2021 so maybe they were just too busy that year.

Here are the number of US VAERS reports during that period.

Even if you believe the CDC would have been too busy processing VAERS reports in 2021 and 2022, why didn’t the CDC update these symptoms after that?

More importantly, why did no one from the CDC point out that there are a lot of false positives in VAERS and announce any effort to clean them up?

In other words, Jeff Morris throws the CDC under the bus every time he brings up these negative controls.

People who want to see first rate pharmacovigilance would ask the obvious follow up question - why didn’t the Biden era CDC do its job and update VAERS so as to reduce the number of false positives?

Some people might ask - it seems like false positives were happening for a long time. Then why fault the Biden era CDC?

But before COVID vaccines, this wasn’t such a big deal for two reasons - there just weren’t that many false positives before the COVID vaccines, and no one was trying to censor “stories of true vaccine side effects”

After all, if the Biden administration tried to use the force of the state to go after people who reported vaccine injuries, it is entirely reasonable that those vaccine injuries now face proportional levels of scrutiny!

What happened to the AI/LLM community?

This brings me to the next topic - AI broadly, and LLMs narrowly, have become so powerful that you can even use them to help humans adjudicate if a given VAERS report suggests causation.

And you can do similar stuff for v-safe too.

Why is no one doing any serious research on this topic?

Let us call this field of study “text centric data science” (and I welcome suggestions for better names) - where you extract structured data from VAERS writeups and v-safe free text using LLMs, and use the structured data as part of your data analysis.

Why is no one using such techniques to study the enormous amount of text information inside VAERS and v-safe? In fact, if you read some of the foreign VAERS reports (especially the ones from Japan), you will notice that a very small fraction of the information in the writeup is captured in the pre-defined columns. Why is no one suggesting new schemas for VAERS analysis based on extracted data?