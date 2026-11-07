Vaccine Data Science

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Patricia
14h

In my past life I used to believe, despite knowing about the thalidamide scandal and a few others, that governments would act to protect citizens if a product was found to be dangerous and potentially lethal. Now I know that was just a fantasy but it still leaves me aghast that most ordinary people simply are not prepared to look at the evidence of harm if it threatens their long held beliefs.

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