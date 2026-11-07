Summary:

The World Socialist website’s claim that RFK Jr. is using the new NIH vaccine injury clinic to “manufacture evidence” is an attempt to prime readers to dismiss any injuries the clinic finds. In my opinion, he is merely helping people unearth buried evidence of vaccine injuries

I point to the Twitter Files screenshot showing the Biden administration asking Big Tech to remove “true” stories of vaccine side effects, and I contend that this censorship fueled “uninformed” consent at an unprecedented scale

FDA’s Peter Marks was telling injured people like Brianne Dressen throughout 2021 and 2022 that there were no concerning vaccine safety signals, despite Ana Szarfman warning him in March 2021 itself that the signal-detection formula wouldn’t work because of masking effects

FDA was sitting on its findings of ten probable or possible pediatric deaths tied to the COVID-19 vaccine for many years without notifying the public. Why isn’t the medical establishment concerned about this delay?

The World Socialist website published a hit piece on RFK Jr recently, and it was about the recently announced NIH vaccine injury clinic.

Here is what they wrote (emphasis mine):

While the government conceals the diseases that are killing people, it is building, with great ceremony, an institution devoted to a health danger it cannot show exists. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has spent two decades asserting that vaccines maim and kill, and he is now using the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to manufacture the evidence. On October 5 he staged a ribbon-cutting, closed to the press, on the NIH campus in Bethesda, leading a roundtable of parents convinced that vaccines had injured their children. Among them was Elizabeth Mumper, his appointee to the federal autism committee, who used remarks later published by the Brownstone Institute to tie vaccines to autism and demand the end of mRNA vaccines for children. Three days later HHS announced the rest: a clinic, payments to doctors who file vaccine-injury reports, a rebuilt reporting system and mandatory injury fields in electronic health records.

This article is trying to “prime the pump” by suggesting that even if this clinic finds anyone who is vaccine injured, it would only do so by “manufacturing evidence”.

There is of course a small problem with this assertion.

The Biden administration as well as the broader medical community has already been caught trying to bury evidence of COVID19 vaccine injuries, and not just once.

Note: I am going to stick to only COVID19 vaccine injuries for now. I have not done nearly enough independent data analysis and verification on adverse events caused by previous vaccines to have any strong opinions. I do have an opinion that there is a good chance a lot of evidence was being buried even in those cases but we don’t have proof it happened. But for the COVID19 vaccines, we do have proof that there was plenty of cover up.

“Stories of true vaccine side effects”

After Elon Musk bought Twitter, the massive “Twitter files” investigation done by Matt Taibbi gave us an iconic screenshot of the Biden administration asking Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Twitter 1.0 to remove true content which might promote vaccine hesitancy.

Let us ignore the fact that Big Tech companies were under no obligation to enforce the censorship even if the demands were logical.

But how stupid would someone have to be, that they could be successfully persuaded that censoring “stories of true vaccine side effects” will somehow lead to LESS vaccine hesitancy? 😂

Not surprisingly, this overarching censorship generated some hilarious memes.

As I pointed out recently, Big Tech censorship of vaccine injuries was a catalyst for “uninformed” consent at a scale which we have never seen before.

Given that Big Tech was burying evidence of vaccine injuries, RFK Jr is merely helping the people in the US (as well as worldwide) unearth this evidence.

Gaslighting the vaccine injured

Ironically, the article mentions Brianne Dressen

Brianne Dressen, the advocate who spoke at Kennedy’s roundtable, was herself evaluated and treated at the NIH and has written that it saved her life.

But it just conveniently left out why she was even there in the first place.

You can watch this video of FDA’s Peter Marks continuously gaslighting the vaccine injured (including Brianne Dressen) all through 2021 and part of 2022 that they did not find any concerning signals in the data.

Despite having been informed by Ana Szarfman as early as March 2021 that the formula they were using for detecting signals would not work for the COVID19 vaccines due to the effect of masking.

Given that the FDA was burying evidence of vaccine injuries, RFK Jr is merely helping people unearth this evidence.

The ouster of Vinay Prasad

Vinay Prasad (VP) was already an outspoken critic of the Biden administration’s vaccine rollout policies before he was hired at the FDA.

During his brief tenure at the FDA, he wrote a memo which was too much for the establishment to tolerate, and he was promptly ousted from his job a few months later.

There were even hit pieces which suggested VP could not even count to 10!

In any case, VP insists that “the standard across all of drug development is possible and probable are attributable.“

But let us suppose you disagree with him about whether the ten pediatric deaths were attributable to the COVID19 vaccine, as many in the medical establishment still do.

The real story which got buried under this controversy was that the FDA sat on this information for many YEARS without even disclosing it to the public!

Tracy Beth Hoeg at a recent talk (emphasis mine)

And they— career staff found 10 deaths that were probably or possibly associated reported associated with the vaccine from, uh, you know, from the COVID-19 vaccine in children. Okay, and so they do thorough investigations of these cases at the time when they’re reported to VAERS, but this did not come out until 2026. Source

This leads to an obvious follow up question - why isn’t the medical establishment concerned about this?

Given that the medical establishment was (and still is) burying evidence of vaccine injuries, RFK Jr is merely helping people unearth this evidence.