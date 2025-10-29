In case you were not aware, the v-safe check in user interface looks something like this

See the full example here (there is also a PDF file on the page which shows the full list of checkins for the client)

I have wanted to update the visualization tool to display a user interface which would mimic this, and recently got the time to do it.

Instead of removing the old view, I have simply updated it with another tab which displays a “Calendar” view.

(The following is just a copy/paste of my Twitter thread on the same topic)

1 The vaccination dates will have the injection icon

2 The checkin date will have a form icon You can click on any date in the calendar and jump to the appropriate date on the right side

3 The checkin will look like the vsafe app (I think, because I have only seen PDF screenshots). But in any case, it allows us to see what the user input, including all the free text (And yes, this free text does say the patient died)

4 Checkin date has the following labels for healthcare visits if there are any (T)elehealth (C)linic (E)R (H)ospital (O)ther with appropriate color coding

5 The top right will be the checkin number out of the total number of checkins

6 The top left are the entries which are added into the Call Center tables. These act like a “queue”. Every time there is a checkin which mentions a healthcare visit, they add one more entry into this table.

7 The GDIT entries duplicate each Call Center entry, and then take an item from the Call Center “queue” and call the registrant, and sometimes they only do it after a “batch” of Call Center rows Green checkmark = success for that GDIT row Red cross = failure for that GDIT row

8 The green phone icon is the date the GDIT call was eventually made (i.e. when they could eventually reach this registrant). Notice there is a >4 month gap between reported date and call success date for this registrant

The GDIT is sort of a big missing piece in the v-safe puzzle IMO, and I am still trying to fully understand how it works.

Let me know if you have any questions, and if you notice any major bugs.