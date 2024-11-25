I have published a course on Udemy which is based on the VAERS dataset.
If you are somewhat technical, I encourage you to go through the free preview1 lesson to see why VAERS is such a useful dataset for learning about the stuff I discuss in the course.
Who can benefit from this course:
if you are working on or supporting vaccine safety research, and want to understand why Large Language Models are going to be game changers2 when it comes to text analysis of vaccine safety datasets
if you want to learn about extracting structured information from just about any source of text3, which will be useful in a lot of business contexts
if you are not a programmer, you can also gift the course to the programmer on your team so they can learn how to leverage LLMs for your business use cases
I just enabled the free preview for this particular lesson, and sometimes it takes a few hours to take effect
For example, I have already used some of the ideas I teach in the course to prove that less than 40% of the patients in US VAERS death reports tested positive for COVID19 at any point in the past. This analysis would have been almost impossible to do without using LLMs.
You need to be fairly technical to be able to do this, as you would have to translate the learnings from the course to your specific use case