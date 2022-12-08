2025 Update

I have removed the search tool (and associated data file) to free up space in my Zoho Analytics account for other research. I have left the article as it is for reference purposes.

If you want to search for VAERS report by country, you can do it using MedAlerts.

First turn on “Expert” mode.

Once you toggle Expert mode, under Demographics, you will see the CDC Split Type input box.

Input the country code and use it in the search (for example DE is Germany)

Original article

Note: this article refers only to COVID19 VAERS reports. I wrote a Python script which did a join with the VAERS vax CSV file to filter them out.

Note 1: Based on the comments, I want to clarify that this is intended to be an explanation of the method you have to use to identify VAERS reports by country

Note 2: The tool only has data until about a week ago. I will try to update it each month, but I am not making any promises.

Note 3: The tool is not a search within but a search for. That is, the tool does not do any search of the contents of a given VAERS report, but merely organizes/classifies them according to the country.

The foreign VAERS dataset is actually a very interesting one. I did not really look into it till now because I wasn’t sure if there would be anything useful (that isn’t already in the US dataset).

But the one thing that existing search tools for VAERS (to the best of my knowledge) don’t do is to provide a simple way to search for foreign records by country.

The SPLTTYPE field

First of all, I did not even know that most foreign COVID19 VAERS reports already have information about which country reported the vaccine injury. It is in the SPLTTYPE field. The first two letters are the country code, and it is followed by either the words PFIZER, MODERNA or JNJ.

Sample of foreign VAERS reports for Moderna

Sample of foreign VAERS reports for J&J

Sample of foreign VAERS reports for Pfizer

Note: there are approximately 1200 reports which cannot be classified using this pattern. It could either be an error, or perhaps uses some code which I was not able to figure out. But that is less than 1% of all foreign VAERS reports for COVID19 vaccines.

How to filter by country

Click on the Filter button

Under the Country field, type the name of the country

Click on the Apply filter button

Click on the URL and view the VAERS report on the MedAlerts website

Visualizations

Once the reports are in this format, it is of course possible to do more analysis on it.

For example, I created a couple of visualizations by country and by vaccine type.

For the country ring pie chart, Zoho Analytics allows only a subset of the values from the X-axis, which is why you don’t see all the countries on the chart

By country - Austria seems to be an outlier.

Click on the visualization to go to the interactive chart

By vaccine type

Click on the visualization to go to the interactive chart

If you are interested in some other visualization based on the existing dataset, please leave a comment.