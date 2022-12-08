Vaccine Data Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Closed VAERS's avatar
Closed VAERS
Dec 8, 2022

I'm sure you are aware much of the foreign data has been scrubbed out? This includes the split type where the report came from EudraV and Yellowcard...: https://www.bitchute.com/video/JKZmniiJJRJU/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Aravind Mohanoor
Closed VAERS's avatar
Closed VAERS
Dec 8, 2022

https://i.imgur.com/B8vGM6M.jpg

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aravind Mohanoor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture