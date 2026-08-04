After I posted my article yesterday, OpenVAET suggested NotebookLM

There are two reasons why I did not suggest NotebookLM even though it has a generous free tier.

When I tested it a few months back, I noticed:

a) it destroys the layout of the PDF, so it is quite hard to see the citations “in context”

b) it used to have unexpected guardrails when answering questions about vaccines

But two things have happened in the last few months

a) NotebookLM seems to have removed the guardrails around vaccine questions

b) the underlying search has dramatically improved

The second point is important, because I think it leads to a measurable improvement in the process of researching the Fauci Files

Here is an example response for the same question from yesterday’s article:

“what does fauci think of MMWR?“

This answer is much more thorough when compared to ChatPDF.

But when you click on one of the citations, you can still see that the layout has been destroyed (so it is hard to understand the full context)

In conclusion, NotebookLM is also an excellent choice as long as you are able to get used to the suboptimal user interface.