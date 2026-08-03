Summary:

ChatPDF is my top pick for researching the many PDFs in Sen. Rand Paul’s reading room website — it’s affordable and very effective for this kind of work

Uploading all the PDFs into a single folder lets me chat with the entire collection at once and pull answers from across multiple documents

It is very easy to summarize information using ChatPDF - for example, asking what Fauci said about Rochelle Walensky, or what he thought of the MMWR

ChatPDF can build detailed timelines and surface conflicting statements fairly well

Questions from readers are welcome in the comments — running them through ChatPDF and sharing the results is easy, though clickable citations only appear within the ChatPDF interface itself

There are now over 10 different PDF files in Sen Rand Paul’s reading room, with some of them well over 1000 pages long.

While some people are going through the whole thing manually (which is fine if that’s what they want to do), AI provides us with excellent tools for doing research.

The best tool is a paid tool which is quite reasonably priced in my opinion - ChatPDF (no affiliation)

Here are some ways you can use this tool for doing this research

Chat with folder

You can upload all the PDF files into a single folder and chat with the entire folder contents all at once.

This is a question across the entire “Fauci” folder (on the left) about India:

This response is from Tony’s Diary:

The next response is from the Slack Channel PDF:

In other words, you can query across the entire folder by simply choosing to chat with the folder.

Summarize a specific topic

For example: “What does Fauci say about Rochelle Walensky?”

Ask for opinions

For example: “What did Fauci think of the MMWR?”

Ask for detailed timelines

You can even ask for detailed timelines and ChatPDF usually does a pretty good job

You can also ask ChatPDF to surface conflicting statements, extract specific dates for events etc, but you would usually be doing those in the context of a longer conversation and after an initial set of questions.

Suggest some questions

Finally, if there is some question you want me to ask, leave a comment below. I can copy/paste the response, but remember that to you can get the clickable citations only inside the ChatPDF interface.