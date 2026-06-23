Most of the COVID19 dissident content is on Rumble, but there is no easy way to get the Rumble transcript. Unlike YouTube, Rumble does not provide AI generated subtitles.

But there is a workaround

Go to Fly Downloader and input the Rumble URL

Download the AAC file as it is usually the smallest file which can also be used for the next step

Create an account on AssemblyAI

The link is an affiliate link which gives you $100 of free transcription, which gives you almost 300 hours worth of free transcription. I recommend using the link soon, I don’t expect AssemblyAI will be providing this offer for very long.

Go to Prerecorded STT > Playground > Upload

Upload the AAC file you downloaded in the previous step and wait for a few minutes

Once the file has been fully uploaded, click on the Transcribe button

Note - this will take a few minutes depending on file size.

Download the SRT file once the transcription is done.

BitChute allows direct video downloads from their player itself.

You can then upload this video to AssemblyAI and generate a transcript like before.

Notice that I added VAERS and AEMS as key terms in order to help improve the accuracy.

The word VAERS is especially notorious for being wrongly transcribed as where’s, wears, etc :-)

This is the result

What can we do once we have this transcript?

I will explain in the next article.