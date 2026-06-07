Summary:

Over 1,000 v-safe registrants out of ~17,000 cancer reports believed the COVID-19 vaccine caused their cancer

A striking double standard emerged (for any adverse event): the CDC accepted registrants’ word when they denied a vaccine link, but dismissed their accounts when they believed the vaccine was responsible

I have built visualization tools — including a CSV Explorer, an individual registrant explainer, and a longitudinal field viewer — to help people analyze v-safe cancer reports systematically

The medical establishment’s claim that free-text responses aren’t suited for systematic analysis doesn’t hold up — LLMs can extract meaningful patterns from this qualitative data

The CDC’s resistance to releasing v-safe free-text data casts doubt on the entire COVID19 vaccine safety narrative

If you spend any time at all doing v-safe analysis, you will quickly notice an almost comical double standard.

According to the initial v-safe design, every time a registrant reported a serious enough adverse event in v-safe, someone representing the CDC (the contractor) was supposed to

a) call the registrant

b) collect all relevant information

c) add it to VAERS

Tom Shimabukuro, from the CDC Vaccine Safety Team, mentioned that CDC will call everyone who reported some major health issue in one of their checkins on the v-safe app and add their information into VAERS.

Link to video location

AI Generated transcript:

Moving on to a new program called V-SAFE. V-SAFE is a new smartphone-based active surveillance program for COVID-19. It uses text messaging to initiate web-based survey monitoring. It conducts electronic health checks on vaccine recipients daily for the first week post-vaccination and weekly thereafter until six weeks post-vaccination. [2:04:09]



It includes active telephone follow-up through the VAERS program for people reporting a clinically important adverse event during any V-SAFE health check, and data will be available daily. This is a schematic of V-SAFE. You see the bidirectional communication there between CDC and the vaccine recipient. These are text messages with web links going to the recipient, and the recipient transmitting information back to CDC on their post-vaccination experience. Clinically important adverse events include missing work, unable to do activities, unable to do normal daily activities, and receive medical care. If any of those are checked on any V-SAFE check-in, VAERS will initiate active telephone follow-up to contact the patient and take a VAERS report if appropriate.

Interestingly, if the patient believed that their adverse event was not related to the vaccine, the call center rep would not add their information to VAERS. The AllReportOutcomes would simply say “Not applicable (accidental reporting or does not believe symptoms are related to vaccine)“

In other words, the CDC was happy to take the word of the v-safe registrant when it comes to absolving the vaccine of any blame.

So what about the converse?

If a registrant believed that the vaccine did cause their adverse event, would they just accept it?

Then where is CDC’s peer reviewed paper of v-safe cancer reports where the registrants believed that the vaccine had caused their health issues? In effect, hasn’t the CDC dismissed their views, when you measure it by the same yardstick they used to not add v-safe reports into VAERS?

The reality is that the CDC wanted to prevent the v-safe free text information from ever going public mainly because they preferred not to answer such questions.

And the entire medical field just accepted this third rate pharmacovigilance standard.

In fact, the following is a verbatim quote from the recent APPC whitepaper on vaccine safety:

“Although users can report more serious events in free-text fields, these responses are qualitative and not well suited for systematic analysis.”

In reality, you can now use LLMs to do a lot of systematic analysis of qualitative responses.

What do the registrants report?

I built a set of visualization tools to help people sift through v-safe cancer reports.

Here is a demo of the CSV Explorer

Across the different types of cancer, over 1000 registrants reported that they believed the vaccine caused their health issues, including cancer.

Explainer visualization for individual registrant

I have also added an explainer for individual v-safe registrants who reported cancer as one of the adverse events in the PT_NAME or LLT_NAME fields in the MedDRA CSV file.

For example, consider this consolidated dataset I mentioned in a previous article.

If you click on the URL, you can see the timeline view.

The timeline view will have a link to the explainer tool at the top of the page

This will open the Explainer tool (note: the fields you will see will depend on the type of cancer)

Longitudinal view for different fields

I have also built another tool which displays a longitudinal view of all the fields for a given type of cancer

Start from the explainer home page

This is a demo of the Sarcoma explainer fields