Summary:

The WHO-UMC causality system structurally prevents vaccine deaths from ever being classified as “certain,” since it requires immediate causation and re-challenge testing — both impossible in fatal cases like myocarditis or post-mortem review.

A new “Highly Probable” tier was introduced to fill the gap between “Probable” and “Certain,” defined as evidence strong enough to warrant a vaccine recall even without absolute proof.

Three LLMs independently reviewed 191 foreign pediatric VAERS death reports using this expanded classification system, with the most conservative (minimum) score across all three models used for each case.

The analysis found 18 of the 191 deaths showing at least possible vaccine causation — 3 rated “Highly Probable” and 1 rated “Probable” — signals too serious to dismiss.

I built a three-view VAERS analysis tool to make these findings explorable, covering a summary view, individual case breakdowns with per-LLM reasoning, and a filterable field-level view — uncovering details like 27 foreign cases with autopsy reports on file.

Most people don’t realize that the WHO-UMC causality assessment used in VAERS makes a “certain” classification for vaccine-related deaths almost impossible.

“Certain” requires immediate causation, which only realistically applies to anaphylaxis deaths occurring within minutes. Typical fatal events—such as acute myocarditis—do not unfold that rapidly or obviously. Re-challenge testing, another WHO-UMC pillar, is impossible after death or even severe injury.

As a result, the system is structurally biased against ever confirming vaccine causation.To address this flaw, I introduced a new “Highly Probable” tier between “Probable” and “Certain.”

For the LLMs, I defined it clearly: a death is “Highly Probable” if the evidence is strong enough that, in a sane world, it would trigger a vaccine recall—even without 100% certainty.

I then had three different LLMs independently review the 191 foreign pediatric VAERS death reports using these tiers:

Highly Probable

Probable

Possible

Unlikely

Unassessable

For each case, I calculated the minimum score across the three models—the most conservative rating.

Results:

3 deaths had a minimum score of Highly Probable

1 death had a minimum score of Probable

14 deaths had a minimum score of Possible

That gives 18 foreign pediatric deaths where even the most cautious LLM assessment still pointed toward vaccine causation. These are signals too serious to dismiss.

There are three views in my VAERS tool.

The first view that you saw above is the summary view.

There is also a view which is based on each VAERS ID. It displays all the different LLMs’ recommendations of causality classification at the top and it also provides more information about the decision for each of them in the individual fields below.

There is also a field level view which shows the value for the given field for every VAERS ID, and it is filterable.

For example, for grok 4.3, you can find out how many times the field called “has_autopsy_report” is true (27 cases).